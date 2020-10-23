Source: FIFAUTeam

Electronic Arts (EA) has benefitted from favorable macro trends driving demand for video games. I expect these trends to continue heading into CY'21. EA has released a couple of sports titles that have been met with mixed reviews. Despite this, I expect the tailwinds induced by COVID-19 to drive engagement across its titles. The wait for the upcoming console refresh season has impacted physical game sales. Regardless, the long-term trend is for more digital game sales. This will drive margins expansion and bookings.

I expect EA's valuation to continue the upward trend given the sufficient catalysts driving the demand for its titles. These include the growing population of gamers, the proliferation of mobile phones, cheaper internet facilities, the rise of cloud platforms, and esports. I expect these trends to drive high-single digit revenue growth in the next five years. I also expect EA's investment in mobile titles to improve its monetization opportunity. This will be supported by engagement growth, driving in-app monetization opportunities. Given these reasons, I will be maintaining a Bullish rating.

Demand

The World’s 2.7 Billion Gamers Will Spend $159.3 Billion on Games in 2020; The Market Will Surpass $200 Billion by 2023 - NewZoo

The gaming industry has enjoyed solid tailwinds in recent quarters. This adds to the growth trends driven by mobile games, esports, and the adoption of digital subscriptions. Mobile games have benefitted from the declining cost of smartphones and cheap access to internet facilities by millions of gamers worldwide. The growing reward pool and increasing monetization trend of collaborative games have driven the growth of esports. The upcoming holiday season will usher in new consoles, ensuring that the strong performance of the gaming industry is extended into 2021.

EA has benefited from most of these trends. Its top titles have also led the most engaged and streamed games since the beginning of the year. In addition to these, EA has also released new games. Going forward, the company has been able to raise full-year guidance. However, a change in revenue recognition policy means some of its projected gains will shift into the second half of the fiscal year.

EA is enjoying a fairly robust slate of game updates and expansions in FY'21. Most of these games have been met with mixed reviews. NFL21, FIFA 21, and UFC4 all had tepid reviews on Metacritic compared to their 2020 version. The wait for the upcoming console refresh by Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) has impacted the physical sales of some of its sports titles. Titles like Command & Conquered remastered and Star Wars: Squadron have enjoyed better ratings. Overall, the performance of its new titles hasn’t been too bad.

We’re continuing to invest in our growth drivers, and, in particular, we are increasing the number of mobile titles in development.



- Source: Q1'21 conference call

Mobile titles impressed in the last quarter. Games like Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, SimCity, and FIFA Mobile contributed to the 32% growth recorded in the mobile segment. The 32% growth recorded in the mobile segment is little compared to the massive growth recorded for PC and console titles. Going forward, EA is investing in improving its offerings across mobile platforms. The company's new slate of mobile titles will be a significant headwind to gross margins. EA is expecting FY'21 gross margin of 73.6%. This is a step down compared to gross margin of 75.3% recorded in FY'20. Expanding its capabilities across mobile platforms is important to extend its global reach and visibility amongst gaming communities. In the long term, gross margins are expected to benefit from the mix shift towards digital subscriptions and digital purchases. While opex increased in the last quarter, opex percent of revenue improved by 2% y/y. EA guided for EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter. Like other gaming companies, EA's EPS forecast factored in significant macro headwinds. This will make it easy for the company to surpass its bottom-line guidance. The EPS guidance also reflects the shift of FIFA 21 to the beginning of Q3, which results in reduced live services and bookings.

EA raised operating cash flow guidance for the full year by $275 million, which shows it is anticipating better collections and bookings in the second half of the year. Net bookings guidance now stands at $5.95 billion, representing a $400 million increase from the previous guidance. Net bookings benefit from the shift of FIFA 21 and Madden NFL into the second half of FY'21.

EA’s competitive positioning derives a lot from its strong sports titles. This is supported by its growing presence in future game trends like esports. The company is improving its esports strategy with shows like The Sims Spark'd and titles like NBA 2K. While EA doesn’t have the strongest pipeline of games, its ability to drive revenue from strong engagements has been great. Going forward, the major worry is the sustainability of engagements across its new sports titles.

Valuation

EA has well-rounded valuation factors. This plugs the downside risk to its valuation. If we apply a generous equity risk premium offered by the low interest rate environment as EA plays in one of the rare industries generating strong growth, I believe the current valuation is justified. The favorable demand-side tailwinds mean the company doesn’t have to worry too much about driving sustainable growth. Analysts have a fair revenue growth estimate of 16% in FY’21. The stock currently trades below analysts’ consensus, indicating the potential for a rally on strong earnings.

Source: Finbox

My valuation estimates include a 5-year revenue CAGR of 7%, driven by the growth of mobile gamers, recurring sports titles, and digital subscriptions. I expect EA to maintain an EBITDA margin of 30%. Solid game engagements and in-app purchases will drive solid bookings and cash flows, which will track the company's EBITDA margin. The estimate also considers CAPEX % of revenue at 1.5-2%. I am using a discount factor of 7-8% as the low interest rate environment accommodates a reduced risk premium. I am also using a growth till perpetuity of 4%, which results in a terminal multiple of 24x.

Risks

The gaming industry is highly volatile. This makes players vulnerable to seasonality and hype cycles. EA is investing in improving its mobile titles. This might impact its margins and EPS factor.

The company's revenue depends on the performance of its sports titles. The underperformance of any of these titles can have a significant impact on revenue.

The rise of mobile platforms and free-to-play games has improved the entry barrier for new studios. This might impact the popularity and dominance of top platforms like EA.

Conclusion

EA is primed to keep growing. It is also investing to gain market share on mobile platforms. The gaming industry is benefiting from multiples tailwinds that will continue to drive growth. I expect these tailwinds to keep propelling the valuation of top platforms like EA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.