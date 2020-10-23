We are bullish on shares and believe the company is well-positioned to emerge stronger out of the pandemic.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) just reported its latest third quarter results which beat expectations. The story was strong growth from at-home consumption channels balancing ongoing disruptions in away-from-home segments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Favorably, Coca-Cola has seen improving trends in recent months and has announced several new strategic initiatives meant to increase the earnings outlook through a more efficient global operation. Coca-Cola intends to discontinue upwards of 200 underperforming smaller brands to focus on the value drivers. We are bullish on shares of KO and believe the company is well-positioned to emerge stronger out of the pandemic. Fundamentals remain solid and support a positive long-term outlook.

KO Q3 Recap

Coca-Cola reported Q3 earnings on October 22nd with non-GAAP EPS of $0.55, which was $0.09 ahead of expectations. While total revenue of $8.7 billion was down 8.4% year over year, the figure beat estimates by $330 million. A decline in the organic revenue growth of 6% was also better than estimates for a decline of 8.5%. The sales trend was driven by a 4% drop in case sales volumes while the pricing mix was also 3% lower compared to the period last year.

One of the strong points from the results was the comparable operating margin increase of 230 basis points to 30.4%, which supported a 7% y/y increase in the operating income compared to last year. Indeed, efforts by management to control costs and general savings efforts have helped support profitability.

Within the firmwide results, at-home channels like grocery and e-commerce shopping sales are up y/y while away-from-home channels continue to face weakness. By region, the trends in sales are related to the level of lockdown restrictions in the local economies. North America unit case volumes in the quarter down 6% y/y in the quarter were based on continued softness from the foodservice industry.

Management highlighted how they have seen an improvement in volume growth in recent months and overall conditions are significantly stronger compared to the low point in April. From the conference call:

Our at-home channels also saw an acceleration throughout the quarter. Specifically, grocery and e-commerce channels continue to experience solid demand benefiting both from shifts in consumer behavior and our system's actions to capture those opportunities. Our away-from-home volume was down in the mid-teens in the quarter, a significant improvement from the April lows which approached 50% declines. This was driven by the agility of our sales teams throughout the system and the efforts to create value for our customers during the gradual reopening phase. We are seeing the away-from-home recovery starting to stabilize given the ongoing restrictions in many regions.

In terms of the balance sheet, Coca-Cola ended the quarter with $11.4 billion in cash and equivalents in addition to $7.3 billion in short-term investments. A net long-term debt position of $20.8 billion is in the context of $5.5 billion in free cash flow generated in the last quarter. Overall, the balance sheet position remains solid with strong liquidity.

Optimization of Brand Portfolio

A key development this quarter was the announcement of new strategic initiatives. First, the company is looking to optimize its brand portfolio with an intention of phasing out upwards of 200 beverage brands, reducing the total portfolio by about 50% globally. Examples of brands getting the ax include "ZICO" coconut water, and "TaB" soda.

This is a major shift for the company which previously could have been accused of having a bloated portfolio. Management explains that they intend to find an optimal balance between global, regional, and local brands across different categories. The effort here is made to drive margins by limiting the underperforming brands. The goal here is to generate a 1% top line and earnings growth over time.

Secondly, Coca-Cola is undergoing an internal restructuring by consolidating its corporate structure from 17 business units to 9. The intention is to find efficiencies across systems and management which include some reshuffling of personnel. Coca-Cola expects to eventually save between $350 to $550 million through its "networked organization impact."

Management Guidance and Consensus Outlook

Maintaining an overall cautious view, Coca-Cola is still not providing full-year earnings guidance. Comments regarding the outlook include an expectation that the sales trends will likely be related to the level of consumer mobility reflecting the operating environment of the away-from-home channels. The company also intends to limit marketing expenditures relative to normal years while continuing to invest in long-term growth opportunities. A key takeaway here is that Coca-Cola expects its business to recover overall faster than the broader economy going forward, but there are still near-term uncertainties.

Management is also committing to continue growing the dividend as a function of free cash flow. For reference, the quarterly dividend currently represents a payout of approximately $1.7 billion compared to $5.5 billion in free cash flow in the last quarter, as mentioned. By this measure, we believe the dividend is well-supported and there is room to grow to maintain Coca-Cola's streak of annual dividend growth.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The core strength of Coca-Cola comes down to its brand recognition and leadership position across various beverages categories. At the end of the day, people will always need to drink, and Coca-Cola is well-positioned to maintain and capture that market share.

Considering the unprecedented environment due to the pandemic, the results this quarter were overall impressive. It's encouraging that the strength in at-home and e-commerce volume growth has balanced the ongoing weaknesses in away-from-home channels. This dynamic implies that consumers and loyal Coca-Cola drinkers continue to support the brands through a shift in where they are consuming these products.

Still, Coca-Cola is going to need a normalization of volumes from channels like restaurants and broader food-service channels to fully recover. This will depend on progress in controlling the virus which will eventually allow for a return of normal public gatherings. Anecdotally, the sales decline in the "mid-teens" from away-from-home channels compared to levels from 2019 is directly related to ongoing social distancing protocols seen worldwide. Every restaurant operating at a reduced capacity, to sporting events with no spectators, along with canceled music concerts, and still weak trends in hospitality and entertainment destinations simply represent fewer opportunities for consumers to drink Coca-Cola products.

That being said, there is a consensus that an eventual vaccine and eradication of the coronavirus will allow for a return to normalcy. In the meantime, the efforts Coca-Cola is taking to shift its brand portfolio and optimize its global operation allow the company to emerge stronger. By focusing on the top-performing brands and consolidating its corporate business units, the result is that margins and profitability can climb higher.

According to consensus estimates, Coca-Cola is set to see a full-year decline in revenues this year of 11.5%, while EPS falls 10.5% compared to 2019. Looking ahead, the current estimates for 2021 and 2022 for earnings growth to average 10% per year highlight a longer-term positive outlook.

We believe the 1-year forward P/E of 24x based on the 2021 consensus EPS of $2.08 is reasonable. By this time next year, revenues will likely be growing above double digits and KO should command a premium relative to the market given its fundamental strengths.

We envision a scenario where areas of the economy that are now facing restrictions could see a surge in growth from pent-up demand through 2022, supporting the sales environment for Coca-Cola. By this measure, there is upside to current market estimates for sales and earnings that may be too conservative. With an optimistic outlook assuming the company can reach EPS of $2.25 in 2021, we rate shares of KO as a buy with a price target of $56.00 representing a 1-year forward P/E multiple of 25x. Notably, this is below the 5-year average for the stock at 30x.

We're also looking at the dividend yield for KO. While the yield at 3.2% is about the average for the stock in recent years, we see the yield moving under 3% in the long run reflecting a higher premium for firming margins and stronger profitability. Notably, before the pandemic, shares of KO yielded as low as 2.6% in early 2020 highlighting the upside in shares once the company reclaims its growth trajectory.

Risks and Monitoring Points

In the near term, there are some concerns that the recent spike of coronavirus cases in what has been described as a "third wave" can stall the recovery in Coca-Cola sales. The possibility that the macro outlook deteriorates with a new country or local shutdowns also represents a risk in the coming months that could pressure the stock. Inversely, an improving outlook for the coronavirus to be contained could support sentiment towards the stock driving a faster than expected improvement to the operating environment. Investor monitoring points for the next quarters beyond the trends in sales include the evolution of the gross margin and cash flows.

