In what is likely another first, the traditional Black Friday kickoff to getting deals on Christmas shopping starting at Thanksgiving is happening differently this year. The shifts are already evident - Amazon (AMZN) has bumped its two-day "Prime Day" shopping to mid-October, and other retailers have already jumped in, promoting deals with the holiday shopper in mind. The result is both a longer holiday shopping season and the closure of several more retailers for Thanksgiving Day itself. With some high-profile department stores going into bankruptcy this year or closing large numbers of stores, Macy's (M) and Kohl's (KSS) are two of just a handful in the department store category still healthy enough to be hanging on without needing to restructure, at least not yet.

Macy's: Surviving the Crisis... For Now

Heading into 2020, the market was already expressing doubts about Macy's as a viable value creator, but I liked it as something of a contrarian play, specifically because 1) I thought its real estate had legitimate value, 2) the underlying retail business was modestly profitable, and 3) the company's debt was coming down substantively. There was some truth in these, but they have been sort of jumbled up as Macy's responded to the pandemic.

The value of some of the real estate is now backing the new debt assumed in June - $4.5 billion in total financing available: $1.3 billion in senior secured notes at an 8.375% coupon maturing in 2025 backed by property, and up to $3.15 billion backed by Macy's inventory, coming due in May 2024. It is not all simply being lumped on top of the existing debt, but basically refinancing debt due through 2021. Seeking Alpha contributor Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA has provided an excellent write-up focused on the specifics.

In perspective, Macy's had been aggressively paring down its debt, cutting 50% from $8 billion to $4 billion in 4 years, between 2016 and the end of 2019. Even with re-levering as a result of the virus, the total debt ended at $5.4 billion as of August 31, 2020. Of course, the business is smaller today than it was then, so looking at absolute debt levels does not tell the whole story, but making comparisons to sales or EBITDA in the current environment for retail also runs the risk of being meaningless as a metric for evaluating the actual health of the business itself.

If the pandemic is making some metrics less useful temporarily, on the metric of brick-and-mortar presence, it is certainly impacting Macy's plan to trim its store count. The previously announced plan was to close 125 locations over a three-year period from 2019 to 2021, but at the Goldman Sachs retail conference in September, interim CFO Felicia Williams seemed to give some wiggle room there in response to a question (edited for length):

Our intention is to change the composition of our store base... We are maintaining our store presence, market coverage particularly in markets that are needed to support the digital business... We don't want to create a dead zone. So at the end of the day, we are a true omnichannel retailer, and the key here is flexibility particularly as the pandemic runs its course.

While the virus has pushed Macy's to accelerate how it would deliver on that omnichannel language, going forward, the company will have adjusted to a smaller physical footprint, but it hopes that as customers have been forced to transition more to digital venues they will return again and again. In fact, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette, speaking at the same retail conference quoted above, reported that 4 million new customers came to Macy's in the last quarter through digital storefronts. While it is hard to judge how many customers may have been lost (temporarily or permanently), clearly the company is aiming to minimize any loss in its decisions on store closings. No matter how you slice it, the Macy's of the not-too-distant future is striving to deliver a stronger online and mobile experience as those sales become more of a fixture of the brand's overall revenues.

Into the Holiday Season As COVID-19 Re-emerges

In the pre-COVID-19 world of 2019, Macy's was benefiting from a fairly robust American economy in terms of employment and consumer spending, along with open international travel allowing for tourist spending to help sales along. For this year, those factors will certainly be headwinds going into the holiday quarter. In its most recent holiday fourth quarter, ending last February 1, overall sales were $8.34 billion, seeing declines from 2019 ($8.45 billion) and 2018 ($8.67 billion). With holiday sales for 2020 now kicking off in October, year-over-year comparisons once results actually come in may be a tad bit off base, but there a few positive signs that things will hold up.

First of all, in broad macro terms, in spite of all the concern for American consumers on account of the end of stimulus measures, September retail spending showed surprising strength. In fact, total retail spending across all categories was up a healthy 1.8% over September 2019, so as of yet, there is not an indication that Americans are completely closing up their wallets, even as the personal savings rate continues to stay elevated, around 15% in August. Within those September retail spending figures, Digital Commerce 360 pointed out that while non-store retail (which includes e-commerce) surged to new records, but

Despite nonstore’s stellar performance, growth in the channel accounted for less than half - 46.7% - of all retail gains in September after representing nearly three-quarters - 72.2% - of total retail growth in August. That means in-store sales rebounded in a big way in September, jumping 8.2% over the same month in 2019 after just a 2.0% year-over-year increase in August.

There is understandable concern that COVID-19 is picking up again rapidly and will plunge the economy back to the doomsday sort of shocks seen in the spring. For now, that appears a true worst-case scenario, as the chances for a vaccine in record time are also rising, with Pfizer (PFE) pointing to having something available as soon as third week of November, although that is a best-case scenario and could very reasonably be delayed. In terms of impact on retail sales, at least for Macy's, an effective vaccine available to a fraction of at-risk patients may not directly mean a whole lot, but it will mean the world to the consumer psyche, and I think people will do what they have always done to celebrate good news - spend. The bigger point is that it appears the likelihood of some workable vaccine being introduced within roughly a 12-month time frame from when the virus first started spreading widely is good, and hopefully will play a major role in getting whole portions of economies around the world back on their feet in due time.

With regard to Macy's more specifically, CEO Gennette stated that he anticipates American shoppers plan to spend on the holidays roughly in line with spending in 2019. CNBC reported in September on research by Deloitte predicting around a 1.5% increase in 2020 holiday spending, or a total spend of about $1.5 trillion, up from $1.4 trillion in 2019. If this sort of forecast is in the ballpark of accuracy, then I look for fourth-quarter revenue of at least $8.2 billion in such a scenario - down from 2019, but not catastrophically so. My rationale for this is in two parts - partly from Macy's still having an attractive portfolio of physical locations as well as its investments in online fulfillment, and partly from the chance to pick up marginal sales resulting from the closures of some competitors. In addition, though not necessarily part of the long-term base case for Macy's equity, is that previous trends to focus on "experience" over material things may need to be on hiatus until the coronavirus is behind us.

If Macy's reaches around $8.2 billion in sales for Q4 2020, then based on historical precedent, cash from operations in the quarter of $1.25 billion would be in line, with cash from operations as a percent of sales for the fourth quarter ranging from 15.5% to 18% over the last three years; $1.25 billion on $8.2 in sales would be 15.25%.

Through the first half of 2020, operations as a source of cash generation is basically a wash, at negative $164.0 million for Q1 and positive $157.0 million in Q2. The third quarter runs negative due to the ramp in inventory for the following quarter. So, for full fiscal year 2020, I would still expect to see on the order of ~$1.1 billion from operations, and I think this is being conservative based on the current projections for consumer behavior. Understandably, that looks bleak as compared to 2019's $1.6 billion, but to come through 2020 at about 70% of last year's results would be a modest retail success for a non-essential retailer with brick-and-mortar constraints.

Conclusion

The current moment may look dreary for shareholders, but over the coming 12-24 months, I think Macy's improvements and strengths will become more evident. First, a higher portion of total sales being driven by more permanent shift to online will filter through higher gross margins. This trend will be overlapping with reductions in the store fleet, dropping the least-productive locations. While the overall physical footprint will end up smaller, the remaining locations have seen upgrades, and taken altogether, I anticipate the return on those investments will begin to show up in profitability.

In the current unusual retail context, I am not sure that an effort establishing a fair valuation would come out accurately, but I think reflecting on some clues in the balance sheet will prove helpful in determining if Macy's has managed to recover reasonably well so far. I was struck by two changes, in particular, over the last couple of quarters. First, goodwill was written down substantially in Q1 this year. While I had read the headline figure at the time it was announced of $3.1 billion, I only recently took note that this nearly obliterated the goodwill asset line - from $3.91 billion to $0.84 billion (and further down to $0.83 reported in Q2). It turns out that this write-down alone accounts for essentially all of the changes on the asset side in the last year and about 78% of the reduction in shareholder equity. Such a massive one-time adjustment under the cover of the pandemic may not inspire confidence that the business itself holds any particular premium, but I think it is a healthy reckoning to admit and move on.

Secondly, inventory coming out of Q2 was at its lowest level in more than two years - stated at $3.6 billion. This figure could either be a happy accident of supply chain disruptions or disciplined working capital management, or both, but either way, this is a significant improvement from 2019's second quarter of $5.5 billion. Q1 and Q2 of 2020 have been the only quarters in the last three years to be under the $5 billion level, and Q1 was almost that at $4.9 billion. For stores having been closed so much of the time, it looks like management took a prudent approach to restocking, and I hope this discipline continues, even heading into the holiday quarter.

With the balance sheet so deeply impacted by the reduction in goodwill, the actual cash and debt lines stand out all the more. With debt issuance, cash is obviously up, $1.39 billion on hand at the end of Q2, more than double the cash on hand the year prior (up $721 million). At the same time, total debt had increased by more, at $945 million, not a surprising development with COVID-19. With the ramp throughout Q3 for building inventory, cash will be down going into the fourth quarter, but the real judgment will be seeing where things shake out for the 2020 holiday season. If my forecast of generating $1.25 in cash from operations for the fiscal fourth quarter comes close, then it should provide some flexibility to Macy's management in starting next year at a fair cash position.

An investment now in Macy's is certainly risky, and I would not want to understate that risk. Whether the narrative is that real estate is more secured to debt, sales are uncertain due the virus and recession economy, Amazon is eating department stores for lunch, or the dividend gone for the foreseeable future, there are perfectly good reason to look elsewhere for investing. But I think the worst is factored in, and Macy's will be poised to perform better than the market is giving it credit. Without a specific valuation framework in mind, I have still been adding Macy's to my portfolio in small doses when it has been pulling back to around $5.75 per share, but I expect any significant appreciation in value to take more than 1 year.

