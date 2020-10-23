Movie Theaters Are The Next Victims Of Disruptive Innovation

COVID-19 is certainly accelerating the death of the movie theater industry, including AMC and Cinemark, but there are tons of other drivers as well.

One such industry was linear TV and a close cousin that wasn't mentioned is the movie theater industry which faces the same headwinds.

A recent white paper from ARK Invest presented several "bad idea" industries that are being disrupted by innovative companies. One of the industries mentioned was linear (cable) TV, which is being phased out and replaced by streaming services. Interestingly, the movie theater industry is also being replaced by streaming services for very similar reasons but was not mentioned.

These factors are going to hurt top movie theater chains such as AMC (AMC) and Cinemark (CNK) significantly.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated an already declining interest in movie theaters

Unsurprisingly, movie ticket sales and foot traffic have plummeted this year due to fears of COVID-19. Even as certain regions reopen their movie theaters, consumers are still wary of returning. A survey done in May 2020 found that 70% of Americans would prefer to stream a movie instead of going to theaters.

Many respondents cited that a widespread vaccine was necessary before they were comfortable returning. While there is certainly hope that a vaccine will come eventually, 37% of survey respondents said that they will plan to attend movie theaters less often and 10% saying they will never return, even post the pandemic.

Even prior to the pandemic, ticket sales have been on a steady decline since their peak in 2002.

Movie tickets sold, U.S. and Canada, 1980-2019 (Source)

Consumers prefer the streaming pricing models over that of movie theaters

Movie ticket prices have been steadily increasing over the years. This makes the streaming pricing model more and more attractive. With the average price of a ticket sitting at close to $10 in North America in 2019 (and much higher in certain parts), a family of 4 would be paying $40 to see a single movie, which could be of poor quality.

Average movie ticket price ($), U.S. and Canada, 1980-2019 (Source)

Instead, they could get a monthly streaming subscription for around $15 and choose from huge movie libraries from services like HBO Max, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Disney+ (NYSE:DIS). If the chosen movie is a flop, the family could just quickly select a different movie and continue their night.

One could argue that since big anticipated releases such as The Avengers go to theaters first before streaming platforms, that is an advantage for movie theaters. However, as ticket prices continue to increase and consumers know that the movie will eventually be placed on streaming services they already subscribe to, only the few most anticipated releases will be able to draw consumers into theaters.

Movie studios are increasingly going direct to streaming

Even if movie theaters are able to capture consumers who will not wait for the movie to be placed on a streaming service, this revenue source will dissipate as movie studios are increasingly going directly to their own streaming services to boost the attractiveness of their future cash cow.

NBCUniversal and AMC got into a public spat over the fact that NBCUniversal was beginning to place its movies directly on its new streaming service.

Disney, after having to delay the release of Mulan for several months, decided to offer it as a pay-to-own movie on its Disney+ platform for just $30 and free after 3 months. Considering that allows unlimited views by unlimited friends and family it pays for itself after just one showing with 4 people. In addition, Disney announced a major re-org to focus on streaming and direct-to-consumer media, which would bypass theaters.

Not to mention, Netflix, the original innovator in the streaming industry, has been focusing on producing its own content and placing it straight onto its streaming service since its competitors began to pull their content onto their own platforms.

Streaming-only movies are even being accepted for Oscar nominations. While this may just be temporary during the pandemic, it shows that even long-standing rules favoring theatrical releases are being bent, giving momentum and validity to direct-to-streaming releases.

Consumers prefer the simplicity and flexibility of streaming

Consumers love simplicity and flexibility in all of their products and movies are no different. Who wants to be tied to a specific show time, arrive early to fight for decent seats, be restricted to one movie only, and have to shell out even more money for overpriced food and drink on top of ticket costs?

Streaming services fix all of that and give the consumer complete control over their movie-watching experience.

Movie theaters are saddled with debt and poor cash flows

From a financial perspective, major movie chains have dug themselves into a deep hole trying to survive the pandemic.

AMC is nearing bankruptcy and currently has negative shareholder equity after seeing a catastrophic decrease in net income in the past 12 months and being saddled with debt. It is attempting to sell more shares to raise cash which dilutes existing shareholders even more.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

CNK is in a better spot but also struggling, driving up its debt-to-equity ratio to patch its first negative net income in over a decade.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Poor cash flows and large debt loads decrease these companies' abilities to innovate and grow even when the pandemic subsides and consumers start to return.

Conclusion

I would definitely get out of AMC and CNK as soon as possible and redirect capital towards the up-and-coming streaming industry or other companies poised to grow post pandemic. I see very little hope of a large resurgence for movie theater traffic and revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All recommendations here are purely my own opinion and is intended for a general audience. Please perform your own due diligence and research for your specific financial circumstances before making an investment decision.