However, the reality of it is very different, and the market knows that.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) announced Q3-20 earnings results earlier this week, and it has left the market disappointed yet again with a lackluster quarter. Earlier in the month, the company announced its intention of spinning off its Managed Infrastructure Services business, which IBM says "will immediately be the world's leading managed infrastructure services provider," leaving IBM to be "a Leading Hybrid Cloud and AI Company."

Thesis: There's going to be a long waiting period before we see meaningful revenue and earnings growth return to IBM, so the only logical recommendation is "wait and watch."

It's hard not to connect the dots here and make a pre-post comparison of what has been and what lays in store for IBM and its future spin-off. The questions I aim to answer here are:

What's broken now that will remain so after the spin-off? What's broken now that will be fixed after the spin-off? Will the spin-off help IBM achieve its hybrid cloud and AI goals?

We still have more than a year to go before the spin-off happens. Nevertheless, answering the questions above will give us a fair picture of the real situation underlying IBM's current performance and whether or not those problems will be addressed adequately by the spin-off.

Looking at Q3-20 results, it's clear that there's a lot of headway yet to be made on the revenue growth front, and the pandemic has not helped. As companies (IBM's clients, in particular, but also the overall Enterprise segment) focus more on short-term survival rather than investing capital for future growth, this poses a challenge to IBM that might not go away in a year. We see that reflecting on IBM's Q3-20 results as these companies defer purchases and delay certain non-critical projects in the short to medium term. According to IBM CFO Mr. Kavanaugh, echoing CEO Mr. Krishna's words:

"Clients' near-term priorities continue to include operational stability, flexibility and cash preservation, which tends to favor OpEx over CapEx."

So, it's every man for himself as IBM's clients struggle with their own internal problems, and IBM spinning off its managed infrastructure business isn't really relevant to those problems per se. As such, we're likely to see continued headwinds against top-line growth that have little to do with the spin-off.

On the positive side, the Red Hat acquisition has opened a huge door for open hybrid cloud, which appears to be gaining traction since the acquisition and integration with IBM's own hybrid services. But even there, companies are only now considering the possibilities of open hybrid as an apt solution to their infrastructure issues. At this point, these are still ongoing conversations, per Mr. Krishna:

Regarding today's environment, clients continue to balance short-term challenges and opportunities for transformation. In the short-term they are focused on operational stability and cash preservation. We see this especially in our larger software license transactions and delays in some services projects. But more of my conversations with CEOs are around how they become digital businesses. How do they tap into open source innovation? How can they securely deploy and manage their data and applications across various clouds? That's what we call hybrid cloud. We see this in the continued momentum in Red Hat and in the large client engagements that enables a journey to cloud, leveraging both OpenShift and application modernization.

While the spin-off is certainly a well-thought-out strategy, a lot more needs to be done internally before we can see the "improved growth trajectories," Mr. Krishna spoke about on the earnings call. This is not a problem that the spin-off can fix and will remain "broken" until companies once again begin to invest significantly in infrastructure shifts to the open hybrid model. In the meantime, IBM will need to continue restructuring internally to make itself more agile and meet its customers ""where they are" on their cloud journeys."

It's clear that we'll only see revenue growth at the end of FY-21, which points to several more quarters of depressed or negative growth in revenues and earnings. During that time, the company has committed to "further advance our strategy by taking actions to simplify and optimize our model, increase investments in key areas and fostering much more of a growth mindset."

In my opinion, that's what's been broken at IBM for a long time - that hunger for growth that we're seeing in companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). Every Amazon investor knows that its founder has always prioritized growth over showing profitability and earnings, and see how that's worked out for the $1.6 trillion company; as for Microsoft, also a $1.6 trillion company, this is what I said in a recent article called Understanding Microsoft's Growth Mindset:

Under Mr. Nadella's leadership, the entire company is now infected with the growth virus, to use an ill-timed turn of phrase. If Microsoft is willing to bid aggressively to win marginal market share in just the mobile subsegment of search advertising in one single market, you can imagine how aggressive its sales strategies in segments like cloud computing will be; hence, its growth story over the past several years.

This is the story that IBM has failed to tell despite being in a position to take the lead in the public cloud segment as early as a decade ago. That opportunity has passed, but IBM still stands strong in the hybrid cloud market. Despite the fact that the company has never broken out its hybrid cloud revenues, we now know that it is the company's strongest offering. How do we know this? It's because IBM is willing to bet its future on hybrid cloud and AI.

The spin-off will certainly help the parent company sharpen its focus on what it does best, but now the question is: is it enough?

In my opinion, a simple divestiture isn't going to turn the company around. IBM has certainly had major divestitures in the past to help it refresh its focus, as it were. None of those have yielded results that helped move the overall needle in terms of long-term and sustainable revenue growth. Indeed, as recently as May 2020, Mr. Krishna in a virtual interview on Fox Business News responded to the "Is a break-up something to consider?" question with a categorical "No", further qualifying that by saying how the integration of the company's services with its products is "a unique proposition that we bring to the market."

But that's exactly what's happening now. The "services" part of the hybrid cloud business that also takes care of clients' on-prem needs is now being spun off from the "products" part of the equation. That means the Red Hat acquisition has been more than just a game-changer; it's been a core-business-model-changer, and that realization has apparently come between May 2020 and October 2020, when the spin-off was announced.

So, while the spin-off is certainly a move in the right direction, it seems to be a U-turn from the company's stance when Mr. Krishna first took over. More importantly, though, it may not be the magic bullet that helps IBM retrace its path to strong and sustained top-line growth. That part is still "broken" at IBM and will need additional initiatives to fully fix.

As an example, the company needs to seriously look at its Systems business and see if the periodic profitability of this unit is worth the effort. Revenue in Q3-20 was down 16%, driven by a 20% decline in IBM Z revenue; moreover, the company is now saying that buying behaviors of clients "will lengthen the adoption curve of this z15 cycle."

The Systems segment itself now seems incongruent with the new IBM vision of being the leader in hybrid cloud. Other than the fact that "IBM Z is seeing record-setting volumes on Linux as clients leverage Red Hat OpenShift, Ansible and our cloud native dev ops offerings," I don't see much value in IBM holding on to this business moving forward, which means it's just additional baggage to lug around as the company attempts to be more nimble in the hybrid cloud and AI space.

Investor's Angle

While the move to spin off NewCo is a step in the right direction, it's just not enough. IBM has a lot of internal shuffling to do and investments to make in its new goal of hybrid and AI leadership. The Watson component of its business is all but buried into the myriad of offerings and is only represented by the Cognitive Applications line item that represents $1.3 billion in revenues for Q3-20, even with the "30,000 client engagements" it announced as of FY-19. If AI is now being put under the spotlight, we should see a lot more of Watson in the coming quarters. This is a major must-push area for IBM that is currently the smartest elephant in the room, if not the biggest.

In addition, the company still has its hands in several pies - quantum computing, Kubernetes, power systems, IoT, mainframes, public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, AI, security, blockchain, power systems, software, containers, etc. The puzzle of "sharper focus" that the spin-off appears to bring to the table is still missing several pieces, and this is what worries me about the current state of the business. Not enough has been done for investors to confidently say that a turnaround is nigh.

Let's not forget that the Strategic Initiatives under Ms. Rometty did serve its purpose to a certain extent, but not to turn the revenue growth story around in a meaningful way. I need only point to FY-12 revenues of $104.5 billion vs. FY-19 revenues of $77.2 billion to justify that statement.

As such, I believe it's too early to recommend a buy for IBM. The dividend is good, no doubt, but from a price return perspective, I don't expect much until the company announces something more substantial around its newly-formed strategy and actually goes out the door and comes back with a bag of cash to show for it, to put it crassly.

In the last 10 years, IBM has shown a price return of -16%, and the only reason long-term investors have seen a meager 15% total return is because of money plowed into dividends and share buybacks over that period. That's not a growth company by any measure, but neither is it a dying company. It's a company that's been in limbo for so long that the shake-up has to be a major one - at the very least, a lot more jarring than a simple spin-off and a "recommitment" to growth.

So, to summarize the answers to my initial questions:

What's broken now that will remain so after the spin-off is IBM's growth mindset, the evidence of which is yet to show up at the top line. The pandemic has worsened the situation in many areas, so recovery will be an even longer cycle.

What's broken now that will be fixed after the spin-off is not much, except for the slightly better alignment of both IBM and NewCo to their respective long-term goals.

No, the spin-off is not going to magically help IBM achieve its goals in hybrid and AI. There's a lot of work that remains to be done, and a lot more reorganizing, cutting off, and acquiring are needed in order to fully align IBM to its future goals.

"Wait and watch" is the only reasonable recommendation for IBM at this point in time. With Mr. Krishna comes new hope, but hope that will only be justified more than a year from now, at best.

