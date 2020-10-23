While the North American offshore market woes are far from over, some positive signs related to fracking activities have emerged in the recent weeks.

The company has a strong international presence and should benefit if the decline in U.S. oil production enables the international short-cycle producers to regain market share.

HAL Strengthens Internationally

For the past several quarters, Halliburton (HAL) has reduced dependence on North America and increasingly diversified into international businesses. Some of the key drivers in international operations include the emergence of digital technology in drilling, production and recovery, directional drilling, and open hole wireline technologies. I also see green shoots in the U.S. as the frac spread count has increased in the past month, suggesting a possible recovery up ahead. As a result, HAL has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

However, HAL's management is cognizant that the actual recovery, reflecting in higher sales and margin expansion, is not warranted before late-2021. Although Q4 promises to shape better because of its focus on enhancing the digitalization service and lower capital intensity, the operating margin in the medium-term may squeeze. Its leveraged balance sheet should benefit from the robust free cash flow generation. After taking into consideration the relative valuation, I do not see bullish signals to buy the stock at this level. Investors with a long-term view, however, may consider buying it when the price dips.

Strategies: North America Versus International

To understand Halliburton's strategies, we might need to see its energy industry perspective. The management thinks that the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells, which have been resilient so far in 2020 despite the fall in drilling and completions activity, will contribute to North America's energy production in 2021. Additionally, it expects drilling activity to see some recovery. However, the steep fall (75% down) in the drilling rig count unconventional shales will not allow production to rise proportionately in the past year. So, lower production can effectively lead to a crude oil pricing recovery. In the international market, the management is confident about seeing a rally in 2021, particularly during 2H 2021. In effect, HAL's management commentary jibes well with its peer Schlumberger (SLB), which I discussed in my article here.

Halliburton has traditionally been focused on balancing domestic versus international business. It realized the potential of generating higher growth and returns from the international market early. Its revenue share from the international business increased from 47% to 67% in the past year until Q3 2020. It has made significant investments in directional drilling and open hole wireline technologies in various international markets over the past few years. Plus, it has expanded the production business reach. The management believes that the decline in U.S. oil production will allow the international short cycle producers to regain market share. In October this year, the company received a seven-year contract for electric submersible pumps in the Middle East. So, HAL is poised to benefit from an accelerated growth cycle here.

In North America, the company has been seeking to maximize profit and sacrificed the goal of maximizing market share. It will continue to lower the fixed and services costs and drive a higher contribution margin. It has recently completed $1 billion cost reduction measures, including lower maintenance cost per horsepower-hour and the North American management restructuring. Read more about this in my previous article.

Outlook: Sales To Move Up

The strategies, as discussed above, brings us to the company's outlook in Q4 2020. Because the international activity seems to have gone through the demand bottom and supply, especially the energy service companies, have been cut down to the bone by minimizing capex, the demand-supply balance is getting tighter, which means pricing can recover in the coming quarters.

In North America, the company expects onshore completions activities to increase by a double-digit percentage in Q4. Rig count may follow the completions well count uptick, albeit with a lag. Already, ~30% of the fracking equipment has been retired. Fracturing activity in the U.S. is also improving, as disclosed by increasing frac count in the past month. Combined, it implies the horsepower supply and demand will see a higher equilibrium in the coming months.

Digital Management And Falling Capital Intensity

The digital transformation, which is a crucial part of HAL's strategy, focuses on the well planning cycle and digital 3D inversion. It has also been striking alliances with its peers to innovate in areas that are seeing rising demand. In one of its recent technological developments, Halliburton 4.0, the company's new digital framework, will accelerate digital deployment and integration across the value chain. As part of the program, it has formed an alliance with Honeywell (NYSE:HON), which changes how surface and subsurface are simultaneously managed. As the company created new revenue opportunities, the capital intensity can fall, resulting in capex being limited to 5%-6% of its revenues. In 9M 2020, capex was 4.6% of its revenues.

Margin Expansion

Despite the steep revenue fall, HAL's operating margin expanded again (171 basis points up) in Q3 2020 following a contraction in Q2. So, the operating cost-cutting exercises did contribute to the Q3 result positively. In Q3 2020, HAL recognized $133 million of impairment charges related to severance and other asset impairments. In comparison, it incurred a huge $2.1 billion (pre-tax) impairment charges in Q2. As the impairment charges fell dramatically, its net loss lessened to $0.02 in Q3 compared to $1.91 loss per share in Q2.

International Market Diversity

Sequentially, North America put up a better fight in Q3 (only 6% revenue decline) compared to a much sharper decrease a quarter earlier (57% down). No doubt, the onshore well construction activity and multiple product service lines in the Gulf of Mexico remained weak. However, a re-emergence of stimulation activity and artificial lift sales, particularly in U.S. land came as a welcome change for the company.

While most of the geographic regions failed to register any top-line growth, Latin America was an exception. The region saw nearly 10% revenue growth, quarter-over-quarter, in Q3 due to higher product sales in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico led the charge. In comparison, the Middle East/Asia region was the worst affected (13.3% down sequentially) in the downturn. Reduced well construction activity and lower project management and wireline activity caused the top-line damage in this part of the world.

Analyzing Segment-Wise Outlook

Halliburton expects drilling activity to start moving up by the end of the year. So, revenues can increase by mid-single digits, while the operating margin may improve marginally (25 to 30 basis points) in Q4. From Q2 2020 to Q3 2020, its Drilling and Evaluation (or D&E) segment revenues decreased by 8%, while the segment operating margin deflated by 80 basis points. Reducing drilling-related services and lower wireline activity in North America and the Middle East led to the fall.

In Q4, the company expects increased completions activity in North America, although completion tool sales may fall. The company expects the C&P division revenues to increase by 10% in Q4, while the operating margin may remain unchanged. The Completion and Production (C&P) division saw a more resilient sales fall (~6% down) in Q3 compared to the previous quarter. On the other hand, the segment operating margin improved by 400 basis points in Q3 as the North American stimulation activity and artificial lift sales picked up. On top of that, cost reductions related to stimulation activity and much better sales in Argentina led to margin expansion.

What Do The Industry Indicators Suggest?

Source

According to the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook, the Brent crude oil price for Q4 2020 can rise by $1 per barrel compared to the September average, while it can increase by $6 further in 2021. According to the EIA, the U.S. shale oil production is due for a further slowdown (4.2% decline, on average) by November 2020. Lower production can lead to higher prices.

Dividend And Dividend Yield

Halliburton pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share, which amounts to a 1.47% forward dividend yield. In comparison, Schlumberger (SLB) pays a yearly dividend of $0.50, which amounts to a forward dividend yield of 3.34%.

Capex To Fall in 2020

HAL's free cash flow (or FCF) increased phenomenally in 9M 2020 compared to a year ago. The FCF boost was purely a function of the lower capex. Although cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased marginally in the past year, improved working capital led to the CFO rise. In FY2020, HAL has lowered capex guidance to below $800 million, which will at least be 47% lower than FY2019. Although the top-line growth will be muted in 2021, its cost reduction measures will improve operating margin, which can tailwind cash flows in 2021. So, I think lower capital intensity will drive FCF in 2021.

HAL’s debt-to-equity is 1.9x, which is higher than Schlumberger's (1.4x), TecnipFMC’s (FTI) (0.11x), and Baker Hughes’s (BKR) (0.44x). So, Halliburton's high leverage may come in the way of its future dividend payment. However, with increased cash flows, I expect high leverage to not affect the balance sheet strength much in 2021.

Linear Regression-Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, global rig count, and HAL's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease in the next two years. I expect it to rebound in 2023.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline in the next three years. However, in 2024, the EBITDA can rebound.

I have calculated the EV using HAL's forward EV/EBITDA multiple and its past average multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (8.7x) is lower (35% downside) compared to returns potential using the past average multiple (7% upside). The Wall Street analysts have much higher returns expectations (29% upside) from the stock.

Halliburton's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to a rise in the EV/EBITDA multiple for peers because sell-side analysts expect HAL's EBITDA to increase versus a fall in EBITDA for peers. This typically results in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (SLB, BKR, and FTI) average of 6.2x. I think the sell-side analysts are over-estimating the returns potential.

What's The Take On HAL?

At the outset, Halliburton presented the Q3 earnings call at a better spirit than Schlumberger's management did. However, I do not think these companies deviate much over the core issues and the possible recovery period. What makes HAL stand apart from SLB and many others is its pre-emptive move to reduce dependence on North America and resuscitate the international business much before others did. Now, it brings home the benefits of an early mover, as some regions move from strength to strength. The frac spread count has also increased substantially in the past month in the U.S.

HAL's management focuses on enhancing the digitalization service can also help reduce its capital footprint. Margin, however, may not have the cushion after the completion of the recently-concluded cost-reduction efforts. I think the company should continue cleaning up its overly-leveraged balance sheet. No doubt, a robust free cash flow generation will go a long way in helping it manage the situation. I think returns from the stock can be muted in the near term. I do expect the stock to produce much better returns in a few quarters. But, just not yet.

