Whether or not this move happens, Kinross does offer some upside with a strong growth profile over the next 3 years before production begins to decline.

It is rumoured that management is looking to sell off their assets in the Americas in an attempt to maximize the value of the remaining portfolio.

Kinross Gold (KGC) is a 2.3 million ounce per year gold producer that looks set to take advantage of gold prices near record highs and deliver healthy profits. The company is reportedly looking to shake up its portfolio to unlock value and get a higher trading multiple on its core assets, and just released a 10-year production forecast that shows higher output and lower costs across their existing operating mines.

Year to date Kinross is up 95%, having far outperformed the gold miners index (GDX) which has only risen 37% over the same time period. The company's performance has bested all of their closest North American peers including Barrick (GOLD), Newmont (NEM), Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Yamana (AUY) by a wide margin. While Kinross wears the golden crown so far in 2020, Kirkland Lake (KL) is the group's clear laggard. After this strong run, we look at Kinross and see if management's claims are valid that they remain undervalued compared to their peer group.

Year-to-date share price performance

(Source: YCharts)

A Diversified Portfolio That May Be Split Up

Kinross is one of the world’s largest gold producers, with annual output exceeding 2 million ounces per year and 24.3 million ounces in proven and probable reserves plus a further 31.6 million ounces in measured and indicated resources. A diverse portfolio of eight operating mines and many more development and exploration assets is spread between three core regions: Americas, West Africa and Russia.

Based on annual production of approximately 2.5 million ounces per year, the company’s reserve base roughly translates to a 10-year mine life across all operations. This is reasonable for a gold company, but does highlight the ongoing issue within the sector in terms of declining reserves and the need for new projects to fill the pipeline. The company also released a pre-feasibility on the Lobo-Marte project in Chile this July, which adds 6.4 million ounces of gold reserves and improves their reserve life by 2.5 years.

The company's asset portfolio in the Americas includes four operating mines: Fort Knox in Alaska, Round Mountain and Bald Mountain in Nevada, and the massive Paracatu mine in Brazil. The company is also restarting the La Coipa project in Chile, with initial production slated for Q1 2022. In West Africa, the company operates the Tasiast and Chirano mines, acquired through a $7 billion deal for Red Back Mining in 2010. While that deal is largely viewed as a disaster with hindsight, these two mines continue to churn out almost 600,000 ounces per year for Kinross. In Russia, the company operates two high-grade underground mines: Kupol and Dvoinoye.

Asset portfolio overview

(Source: Company presentation)

The company released a 10-year production outlook on Tuesday, highlighting an expected 20% growth in annual output between now and 2023 when the company is forecasted to produce 2.9 million gold-equivalent ounces. This is primarily driven by growing production at Chirano and Fort Knox, and smaller increases in output at Paracatu, Kupol and Bald Mountain.

Production at the Russian operations is set to steadily decline after this year, with mining at both sites projected to finish in 2025. Kinross acquired the Chulbatkan project for $283 million in July 2019 in order to replace Kupol and Dvoinoye and maintain their presence in Russia. The Udinsk deposit, part of the larger Chulbatkan licence area, has defined resources of 3.9 million ounces at 1.4 g/t gold in the indicated category. Kinross anticipates production to begin at Udinsk in 2025 with an initial capex bill of $500 million. With a reasonable strip ratio of 1.5:1, the company expects all-in sustaining costs to be a very low $550/oz.

10-year production outlook

(Source: Company presentation)

As we can see, production is projected to peak in 2023 before steadily declining until current reserves are mostly depleted in 2029. A flat or declining production outlook is a common trend among the gold majors, due to years of underinvestment in exploration and new projects since the last peak of the market in 2011-2012. As this trend continues, most gold majors will be forced to acquire new reserves and production as their internal pipelines dry up.

In an interesting development, a story in Canada's Globe and Mail over the weekend detailed rumoured plans by management to split the company in two to maximize the value of the company's assets, which they believe are being heavily discounted in the North American markets.

The rumours, which were not confirmed by the company, are that they’re looking to sell their mines and projects in the Americas, leaving their portfolio entirely focused on Russia and West Africa. The smaller Kinross 2.0 would then move its primary listing to London, a market that is more accepting of miners operating in Russia and Africa.

At first glance this seems like a logical move, as we'll see later that Kinross is indeed trading at a lower multiple than its peers, and North American investors are generally less comfortable than their European counterparts with miners operating in Africa and Russia. However, when we look deeper at the company's asset portfolio, it appears that the majority of Kinross's value is derived from its assets in the Americas. To sell these assets would also be a huge transaction that only a very limited number of companies could entertain, so we remain skeptical about the opportunity for this rumoured transaction to offer a significant catalyst for a re-rating in Kinross's share price.

Portfolio breakdown

Kinross Gold Russia + West Africa Americas Total Operating mines 4 4 8 2019 production (Au oz) 1,099,607 1,408,039 2,507,646 % of 2019 production 44% 56% 100% Development projects 1 2 3 Reserves (Au oz) 8,999,940 21,721,000 30,720,940 % of reserves 29% 71% 100% Resources ex-reserves (Au oz) 9,384,100 27,233,650 36,617,750 % of resources 26% 74% 100%

(Source: Company reports, author's calculations)

Given the entire company has a market capitalization north of $11 billion (and another $1 billion in net debt), and by roughly splitting the valuation based on the above breakdown, we would expect the Americas portfolio to be worth close to $7 billion. Given that the assets located in lower-risk jurisdictions would command a higher premium than the other half of the business, the total purchase price could be even higher than $7 billion.

A Shortlist of Possible Buyers for a Big Price Tag

Speculating on who could be buyers of their Americas assets, the Globe and Mail article points to Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) and their stated ambitions of buying producing assets in North America with a budget of $5 billion. Given the production scale and resource base of Kinross's assets in the Americas, we think it’s unlikely that $5 billion will afford them all of these assets.

Kinross could also elect to sell off their operations piecemeal, and Sibanye could be part of the equation. Barrick Gold may be interested in their Nevada operations to cement their commanding presence there further. At the same time, Equinox Gold is an emerging producer that could be a fit for the Paracatu mine in Brazil to complement their existing operations in the country.

Whether the rumours are true or not, the company has historically suffered from a valuation disconnect that management is motivated to solve. The article stated that the company had taken a shot at acquiring IAMGOLD (IAG) in 2018 and Detour Gold in 2019. These would have been significant acquisitions, with IAMGOLD making them a more Africa-focused company and with Detour increasing their exposure to Canada significantly. Ultimately, Detour was acquired by Kirkland Lake instead, and IAMGOLD remains independent for now.

Depressed Valuation Even After a Strong 2020 YTD

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on its operations, Kinross has posted strong performances so far this year. In the second quarter, Kinross generated approximately $220 million in free cash flow (FCF) on an average realized gold price of $1,712 per ounce. Third quarter results, which are set to be announced on November 4th, should show an even higher amount of cash flow as the price of gold averaged over $1,900 per ounce in Q3.

With a market capitalization of $11.2 billion and annualizing the FCF generation in Q2, the company is trading at under 13 times FCF. Kinross trades at a consensus P/NAV multiple around 1.2 times, below all of their Canadian peers who trade between 1.4 to 2.0 times. Investors may be right to discount Kinross, given that almost half of the company’s production and value comes from higher risk mining jurisdictions. By comparison, Agnico Eagle has 74% of their production coming from Canada and commands the highest valuation premiums among the majors.

Kinross contends that the market is overly negative on their jurisdictional risk profile as highlighted in the graphic below that incorporates the Fraser Institute rankings of mining jurisdictions.

P/NAV of gold majors

(Source: Company presentation)

Looking at the balance sheet, at the end of the second quarter, the company had $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents and roughly $2.7 billion in debt. While this level of net debt is in-line with most of the other gold majors (except for Kirkland Lake which is debt-free), it would be prudent for management to take advantage of high gold prices and anticipated free cash flow to pay down some debt and increase the company’s flexibility for harder times in the future.

Split the Company, or Attempt Another Acquisition?

Given declining production in the near term, we're not sure that it makes sense for Kinross to sell off a large part of its company, especially as most of its reserves are located in the Americas. The move may provide a short-term boost for the share price and might have made more sense before this year when Kinross was more deeply discounted compared to its peer group. After the company's shares have outperformed by a wide margin in 2020, the value gap is already closing, and so the rationale for selling their North and South American assets seems less strong.

Gold majors like Kinross are set to make huge profits at these levels, but the sector faces very real production shortfalls due to a lack of new discoveries and investment. Companies will be forced to acquire projects but will try to be more careful and measured than the last cycle.

After looking to bulk up through deals for IAMGOLD and Detour Gold that didn’t work out, management could look at other cheap mid-tier producers like Eldorado Gold (EGO) or Pretium Resources (PVG). Pretium in particular would add meaningful production and reserves in Canada, potentially improving Kinross's valuation with a safer jurisdictional mix. The company could also opt to stay away from mergers and acquisitions after several major flops in recent memory, and instead focus on paying down debt and increasing their returns to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Concluding Thoughts

As Kinross detailed its 10-year outlook on future production across its portfolio, rumours swirled about possible plans to sell their Americas unit and list their shares in London to improve the value of its remaining assets in Russia and West Africa. The Americas segment of Kinross makes up over half of their production and the majority of their reserves and resources, and so a deal to dispose of these assets would be a drastic change for the company.

If they went ahead with this plan, it might provide a short-term bump for the share price, but the long-term outlook is less clear, especially when facing a production dropoff in Russia. If current gold prices end up being a relative top, now would be the ideal time to sell these assets, but the macro case for gold continues to be healthy. So we would question the strategic rationale to do a deal like this now that the valuation gap is closing. Shares in Kinross have far outperformed their peer group so far in 2020, after climbing 88% year-to-date and decreasing the discount to its peer group.

We believe it makes more sense for Kinross to attempt another acquisition, particularly in Canada or another tier-one jurisdiction. This could help bridge their remaining valuation gap and add reserves that they need to combat declining production over the next decade.

While Kinross may offer further upside from these levels as their operations churn out free cash flow, we still see Kirkland Lake as a better option within the senior gold miner group after underperforming this year despite generating substantial cash flows on a strong balance sheet with zero debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.