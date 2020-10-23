A big driver of the change in fortunes seems to be China, whose import growth has increased as the year progressed to reach 41%.

CPER headed into 2020 with the prospect of having a good year, but it was soon derailed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Copper Index Fund (CPER) is an ETF designed to track the price of copper. Copper prices in turn can be influenced by a numbers of factors. For instance, changes in supply and demand can affect the direction of copper prices and CPER by extension. While copper has been going up after an initial scare, there are some potential roadblocks that may disrupt the rally. Why will be covered next.

Copper prices have rebounded from an early fall

Copper's performance this year is quite interesting, especially when compared against previous years. Copper did not do well in previous years, despite there being a supply deficit in the market. In theory, more demand than supply should be bullish for copper and ETFs like CPER that track the metal.

A big factor holding back copper has been the trade war between the U.S. and China, the latter consuming roughly half of the world's output. But heading into 2020, there was reason to be more optimistic about copper with the U.S. and China set to sign their Phase One Trade deal. The assumption was that with trade tensions set to recede, so too would the restraints holding back copper.

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic changed the immediate outlook. China was first affected, which is no good for copper since it relies so heavily on China for demand. China went into lockdown and copper got punished early in the year with demand from its main consumer seen to be up in the air. Things got even worse when the pandemic spread around the world, opening the possibility that the outbreak could disrupt the entire global economy.

However, after a steep drop in the first quarter of 2020, copper prices started to recover as the months went by. Copper is up for the year and has almost recouped all its losses since the trade war began in mid-2018. A number of factors have helped make this possible. For instance, a drop in the value of the U.S. dollar has helped copper along with other commodity prices. But the two biggest factors involve supply disruptions and increased demand from China.

COVID-19 gives copper an unexpected lift

The initial impression of COVID-19 was that it would be bad for copper. However, COVID-19 has led to some unexpected consequences. One is to disrupt normal life to such an extent that the mining of copper has become affected.

The COVID-19 pandemic spread and eventually reached Chile and Peru, the two biggest producers of copper according to the 2019 edition of the World Copper Factbook from ICSG. Chile produces about a third of global output with a capacity of roughly 5.8M metric tonnes. Peru is in second place with about 12% of global production. China is in third place among producers and it too has seen it share of disruptions with widespread flooding.

Potential disruptions to copper production remain to this day. For instance, while a strike may have been averted at the Escondida Mine in Chile, operations at Chile's Candelaria copper mine has been suspended. The mining of copper and hence supply is perceived to be in a fragile state and prone to disruptions in the current environment, something that is pushing up the price of copper.

Copper is getting a lift from Chinese imports

The second factor is arguably the most important driver of copper's recent performance. After a somewhat sluggish start to the year, China has greatly increased copper demand by increasing the amount of copper it imports. A look at how the pace of copper imports has progressed in 2020 makes this clear.

The table below shows Chinese imports of copper ore and refined copper in the first quarter of 2020. Unwrought and other refined copper increased by 9.1% YoY and raw copper ore actually fell by 0.5% YoY. In terms of value, they increased by 7.1% and 2.1% respectively.

(Unit: 10000 tons) 2020 (Jan - Mar) 2019 (Jan - Mar) YoY Copper ores and concentrates 554.7 555.3 -0.5% Unwrought copper and copper products 128,7 117.9 +9.1% (Unit: 100M CNY) Copper ores and concentrates 609.8 597.2 +2.1% Unwrought copper and copper products 568.7 530.8 +7.1%

Source: China customs statistics

The second table below shows Chinese imports for the first six months of the year. Imports of unwrought copper increased by 25% YoY and copper ore is now up by 3%. China stepped up the pace of imports in the second quarter of 2020 if we compare the numbers to the first quarter.

(Unit: 10000 tons) 2020 (Jan - Jun) 2019 (Jan - Jun) YoY Copper ores and concentrates 1084.0 1052.6 +3.0% Unwrought copper and copper products 284.1 226.9 +25.2% (Unit: 100M CNY) Copper ores and concentrates 1109.8 1116.5 -0.6% Unwrought copper and copper products 1196.9 1031.2 +16.1%

The third table below shows Chinese imports for the first three quarters of the year. Imports of unwrought copper has increased from 9% and 25% in the first three and six months respectively to as much as 41% after nine months. The value of these imports has increased from 7% and 16% in the first three and six months respectively to as much as 36% after three quarters. This reflects the increase in the price of refined copper along with the increase of China's imports.

(Unit: 10000 tons) 2020 (Jan - Sep 2019 (Jan - Sep) YoY Copper ores and concentrates 1635.9 1598.5 +2.3% Unwrought copper and copper products 499.4 353.8 +41.2% (Unit: 100M CNY) Copper ores and concentrates 1713.2 1696.6 1.0% Unwrought copper and copper products 2178.6 1597.9 +36.3%

The copper market swings back into a deficit

China's stepped up purchases of copper has left its imprint in the copper market. The market had been in a deficit for several years prior to 2020 as shown in the table below. The deficit increased from 171,000 metric tonnes in 2017 to 414,000 metric tonnes in 2019. But in the first quarter of 2020, the deficit from years prior turned into a surplus of 130,000 metric tonnes. Problems in China clearly had an effect.

(Unit: 1000 metric tonnes copper) 2017 2018 2019 2020 (Jan-Mar) World refined production 23,538 24,098 24,041 5,822 World refined usage 23,710 24,488 24,455 5,693 Refined balance (171) (391) (414) 130

Source: ICSG

However, as soon as China began increasing its imports, the market swung back into a deficit according to the latest statistics from ICSG shown below. The market went from having a surplus of 130,000 metric tonnes in the first three months of 2020 to a deficit of 235,000 metric tonnes after six months. While the numbers for the third quarter have yet to be released, it's almost certain to show a similar picture if we take into account China's trade data for Q3.

(Unit: 1000 metric tonnes copper) 2017 2018 2019 2020 (Jan-Jun) World refined production 23,548 24,058 24,046 11,898 World refined usage 23,710 24,489 24,455 12,133 Refined balance (161) (431) (409) (235)

Source: ICSG

The data shows China's impact on copper. However, while the double-digit increase in copper imports may be great for copper, it's also a potential source of concern. China's economic growth remains far below where it used to be, although the fact that it's on the upswing is encouraging news for copper since the metal is closely tied to economic strength and weakness.

Nevertheless, for China to increase its imports by so much suggests that it may be building inventories of copper. Economic growth has been muted, which argues against a big increase in real demand for copper. If this is correct, then growth could start to decelerate in the months ahead as soon as China decides that it has enough inventory to guard against possible supply chain disruptions.

Investor takeaways

Copper has been a surprise in 2020. Initially, the metal was perceived to be in trouble when China and the rest of the global economy went into lockdown due to COVID-19. CPER fell as the view was that the gathering headwinds would overwhelm it. But several factors have come together to ensure that copper is in positive territory for the year. CPER itself is up by 11.1% YTD.

China's ability to bring the coronavirus under control has really helped copper. Demand is once again ahead of supply, which argues in favor of more gains for CPER. The U.S. dollar is likely to remain weak with the U.S. set to unleash more stimulus measures, a bullish development for CPER. In short, there are a number of tailwinds giving CPER a lift. So much so that they have managed to overwhelm the headwinds that are still out there. At the moment, the tailwinds are winning against the headwinds.

However, while China's buying spree has and continues to give copper prices a lift, there is no way of knowing how long this can last. It's unlikely real demand in China has actually increased by 41%. It's likely if not inevitable that China will decrease its pace of imports. The question is when. Reduced demand from China would take away some of the steam that has powered CPER's rally.

While there are other tailwinds, it's not clear if they can make up for Chinese demand. Import growth from China has helped overcome concerns relating to COVID-19 and the impact it could have on the global economy. Something else would have to take its place, which is difficult to do since China accounts for so much of the market for copper.

I am bullish CPER, but there's a high probability that the ETF could suffer a big drop if or when China stops importing copper at its current pace. Copper's prospects in the long run look fine as long as demand growth stays ahead of supply growth, but that does not mean there can't be a correction. Especially not after the run it's had, powered by imports from China at a pace that frankly looks unsustainable.

