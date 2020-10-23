The Perfect Storm

We have a perfect storm forming on the horizon as three fronts converge in the coming weeks, and it is headed our way. The first front is the cloud of uncertainty over who will be elected president on November 3 since it is very unlikely that we will know who the winner is by the following day. The second is another wave of the pandemic that looks to be larger than the previous one, and which is intensifying as the weather cools and the general public fatigues from months of containment measures. Finally, we have a deceleration in economic activity underway that is being exacerbated by the absence of additional fiscal stimulus. This perfect storm is very likely to result in another correction of 10% or more from the recent highs at best and a repeat of the March swoon at worst.

A Cloud Of Uncertainty

Joe Biden has a commanding lead in the national polls, but we know that the race is much tighter than the polls indicate. If the polls are correct in absolute terms, and Biden is elected president on November 3, President Trump has indicated in no uncertain terms that he will contest the election results. There is also a possibility that we won't know the outcome because of the record number of mail-in votes that must be counted. Either way, it may be several weeks before we have clarity on who won the election, and we know markets do not like uncertainty.

What we do know is that the Electoral Count Act allows 35 days after the election for states to complete their counting and for legal challenges to be resolved. That is a long period of uncertainty. It took about that long for Al Gore to concede victory to George Bush after contesting the election result in 2000. The S&P 500 declined approximately 7% during that period of time.

Source: Fidelity

What makes a delay in the outcome of the election far more consequential today is that we have a pandemic spiraling out of control and an economy desperately in need of more fiscal stimulus. Neither of those worsening situations will be in focus and addressed until we have a victor.

The Pandemic Rages On

In February I surmised that we would not overcome this pandemic until the number of active cases in the U.S. peaked. That was back when we had just 64,471 confirmed cases. In the months that followed we never had a coherent national strategy to contain the spread of the virus. Every state had its own approach, with varying degrees of success. The most successful suffered the greatest economic cost but were then better positioned to gradually reopen. Other states never took the pandemic seriously enough and are now suffering the consequences.

Eight months and more than eight million cases later, we are in a worse position today than we were this summer when the economy started to reopen. The only positive development is that we are closer to developing safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics that will hopefully bring an end to the pandemic. Yet the date when these will be widely available to the general public is probably is not until the middle of next year. Between now and then this pandemic runs the risk of ending the economic recovery.

Source: New York Times

The purpose of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, otherwise known as the CARES Act, was to spend $2.2 trillion to support our economy while we shut down all non-essential services and sheltered in place to contain the spread. Unfortunately, that money was wasted to a large degree because we were not uniformly disciplined in implementing containment measures. Now it will cost us another $2 trillion to support the economy for another few months, and hopefully we will be more successful in containment.

My concern is that if the daily case count continues to rise, and our healthcare system is once again overwhelmed, as it was earlier this year, it won't matter if our economy is reopened or not. Consumers will cut back on spending at service-oriented businesses where social distancing is difficult to maintain. More businesses will close and jobs will be lost, resulting in even more spending retrenchment. This is why another round of targeted fiscal stimulus is so important.

Where Is The Stimulus?

It looks very unlikely that we will have another economic aid package passed until the beginning of next year. President Trump, House Democrats and Senate Republicans are too far apart on the size and composition of the package. Meanwhile, we continue to have initial jobless claims of more than one million per week through all programs combined, and more than 23 million are continuing to receive some form of unemployment benefit. That equates to an unemployment rate of almost 15%.

That means big trouble for a consumer-based economy. We should start to see declines in personal income and consumer spending from one month to the next during the fourth quarter, as the enhanced benefits for the unemployed have come to an end. Our economy will have to stand on its own two feet during the fourth quarter, which may be a difficult task given the combination of headwinds.

Source: MarketWatch

Market Implications

Despite earnings reports that have largely bested consensus estimates over the past two weeks, the S&P 500 index has started to roll over from a failed attempt at a new high. I think the market is starting to discount this perfect storm as it approaches. Turmoil after the election combined with an escalation of the pandemic in the absence of any fiscal support for the economy is likely to lead to another correction of 10% or more from the September highs.

That would be my best-case scenario, while the worst case is a repeat of the March swoon. The degree of decline will be a function of how much damage results from these developments and the timing and degree of our response. Either way, it should present opportunity for those looking to add risk assets to portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.