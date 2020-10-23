Narrowing Down The Choices

The key is to identify positions that might benefit regardless which party wins.

The markets probably get a positive bump whoever wins, but a lesser one if the Democrats prevail.

I want to be ready to move if the election actually ends on November 3 (or November 4).

With two weeks to go until Election Day it is really anyone's guess as to who will win. I have been trying to determine which sectors will perform the best regardless of the winning party. As you might imagine, this is a thankless job.

As I see it, one of the following scenarios will win out, regardless of how long it will take to resolve the vote count.

1. Biden wins, Democrats sweep both houses of Congress.

2. Biden wins, Republicans hold the Senate.

3. Trump wins, Democrats sweep both houses of Congress.

4. Trump wins, Republicans hold the Senate.

As of today, I believe that either the second or fourth scenario will prevail.

Historically, a split party scenario usually is of most benefit to the markets, i.e. Republican President, Democratic Congress, or Democratic President, Republican Congress.

Sectors Benefiting From A Biden Presidency

Should Biden emerge victorious the political and market pundits seem to think the following stock sectors should benefit:

Anything "green"

Renewable resources

Some utilities

Cannabis

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Some REITs

Industrials

Sectors Benefiting From A Trump Presidency

Similarly, those in the know seem to think the following sectors would warrant a position under this scenario:

Defense

Financials

Tech

Industrials

Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

What If...

It is interesting to note that many experts see either of the other two scenarios as being bad for the markets as a whole - at least for the immediate weeks subsequent to the election.

The worst outlook for the markets seems to be the one where there is no clear cut winner, and it takes weeks (or months) to resolve the Presidency.

Can The Same Sectors Benefit No Matter Who Wins?

I believe there is potential overlap when considering those sectors that might benefit no matter who wins.

The first would be renewable resources. A Biden victory would be more positive; however, the country has been migrating towards renewables for a few years now, and the trend seems likely to continue regardless of the victor.

The second area would be infrastructure. Our country's infrastructure has been deteriorating for decades and I believe that either candidate would accelerate infrastructure projects, particularly roads and the power grids.

Industrials should benefit equally from either victor. Companies producing machinery, equipment and supplies used in construction, manufacturing and the defense industry will be beneficiaries.

The case can also be made for some REITs (but not retail REITs), particularly industrial, data storage, and those focusing on communications and cellular towers.

Finally, I recently read an article that claimed that energy pipeline companies that are not attempting to construct new lines stand to benefit since the flow of product through existing lines will remain necessary to sustain our economy. For those of us holding MLPs, we have been hearing this kind of talk for about five years now, so it would be nice to see some action.

Choose Wisely My Friend

The Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio (PPRP) has benefitted in the past few years from positions in closed-end funds (CEFs). I have spent many hours establishing criteria for buying and selling, and am comfortable with them going forward.

When reviewing sectors that might benefit from the coming election I kept coming back to two of my favorite CEFs - Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG). These presently constitute two of our portfolio's largest positions, and I will continue to add to each periodically.

USA - USA continues to sell at a discount to its net asset value (NAV) - currently about six percent. It uses no leverage, pays quarterly, and yields just over ten percent. It has exposure to tech, healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrial, and telecom sectors. The dividend was recently raised in July of this year.

ASG - ASG is similar to USA except that its focus is on mid-cap stocks, not large cap. It presently sells at a small premium to its NAV, so I prefer to wait until this turns to a discount before adding to the position. It also uses no leverage, pays a quarterly dividend and presently yields close to seven percent. ASG's portfolio exposure is very similar to the same sectors as USA. Its dividend was also increased in July of this year.

I believe that infrastructure can benefit regardless who wins. There are a number of infrastructure CEFs to choose from, but Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) and BlackRock Utility&Infrastructure Trust (BUI) have always stood out to me.

UTF - This is my favorite of the two, if only because I have a history of owning it. It currently trades at a small discount to NAV, yields just over eight percent, but does use leverage. It is heavily invested in utilities (NextEra Energy is its largest holding), infrastructure, industrials and transportation. The monthly dividend remains consistent at $0.155.

BUI - I have never owned BUI, but it has been on my watchlist for some time. It currently trades at a premium to its NAV, yields just over six percent, and uses no leverage. Its primary holding is the utilities sector, with industrials the second largest position. It differs from UTF in that the portfolio holds a fair percentage of foreign stocks (about 46 percent).

Turning to renewables, I will reiterate primarily what I have written previously. My three current preferences remain Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (KMF), Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (AQN), and Clearway Energy (CWEN). The latter two have had a strong run up over the past six or so months.

KMF - KMF has recently changed its name to reflect a sea change in its investment strategy. Over the past several months it has divested itself of several midstream (MLP) holdings, replacing them with stocks of renewable resource companies. It presently sells at a 26 percent discount to its NAV. Paying a $.09 per quarter dividend (newly changed), it yields about eight percent. I would like to see leverage reduced from current level of 31 percent. The fund's holdings continue to morph from MLPs to renewables.

AQN - Algonquin operates hydro, solar, wind and thermal energy facilities. The stock has recently had a pretty good run from the mid $12s to almost $16. One additional benefit of ownership is that AQN owns about 40 or so percent of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, a yieldco. AQN has a relatively low yield of about four percent; however, there is the possibility of increases in the future.

CWEN - Clearway Energy is also a renewable energy company, providing wind, solar and natural gas power generation facilities. It too has had a steep run-up over the past six or so months, with the share price rising from the $16's to a present level of just under $30. It yields a bit over four percent, but also has potential for dividend increases in the near future.

... And One For Good Measure

On two past occasions I have been successful owning Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA). Where those funds and companies discussed above are predominantly stocks, or funds invested in stocks, RA is a multi-sector bond fund focused on ownership of corporate bonds, residential mortgages, and both domestic and foreign common stocks in both the infrastructure and real estate sectors. RA sells for about a 14 percent discount to NAV and currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.199 for a yield of around 14 percent. For Your Information, CEFConnect is incorrectly showing the monthly distribution for October and November as $0.1342 - the fund's website shows the correct amount of $0.199.

Conclusion

These funds and stocks have my attention, and pending the election outcome could increase as a proportion of the PPRP. We already own positions in USA, ASG and KMF, but have the cash on hand to increase one or more in addition to initiating positions in some of the others mentioned above.

See y'all hopefully after the election - batten down the hatches!

Disclosure: I am/we are long USA, ASG, KMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.