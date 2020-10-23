Nevertheless, based on the SHAK’s excellent product and the strong customer demand for it, we believe the firm’s financial performance will surge as the pandemic recedes.

Investment Summary

We’re bullish on Shake Shack (SHAK) because it has good product. Their burgers and shakes are arguably the best in the industry. Given the significant customer demand for the company’s menu items, retail sales growth has been outstanding over the past five years. However, although profits and cash flow from operations have been increasing, margins have performed poorly, shrinking every year, even as revenues have expanded.

In our opinion, SHAK is demonstrating typical growth company characteristics, with strong retail sales growth, but lighter margins, as the firm invests to develop its business infrastructure for the long-term. On a secular basis, as retail sales increase significantly on a consistent basis, the leveraging effect combined with economies of scale, will reflect in substantial margin expansion, and considerably higher profits and free cash flows.

However, SHAK has to first side step the Covid-19 related headwinds it is presently facing, to get beyond to its assured long-term financial success. The company has been experiencing higher than industry average declines in retail sales since the pandemic first surfaced. Although SHAK is relying on its mobile order and pay platform as well as delivery network and adapting its restaurants to facilitate off-premise dining, we believe that these features are unlikely to result in a surge in retail sales during the pandemic. We base our argument on the fact that the firm’s food doesn’t travel well, that the SHAK experience is heavily focused on dine-in, and that a substantial fraction of its footprint resides in formats that remain impacted by Covid-19.

Nevertheless, looking beyond the recency bias to later next year, we expect SHAK retail sales to rebound significantly, as the virulence of Covid-19 continues to decrease, and customers get comfortable with partaking in activities that are community based, while maintaining social distancing norms. In addition, we anticipate an extra boost in retail sales as the firm’s restaurants that are currently under lock-down, open up, as restrictions on international flying and competitive sports are lifted

Further, SHAK has little competition as a public company, as most of the larger gourmet burger chains are regional and private. However, it is likely that Five Guys might become a public company in the future and compete for investor attention. Nevertheless, not only will SHAK have first mover advantage, the two firm’s menu items are significantly different that both companies could coexist successfully.

Overall, in our judgment SHAK is a company with favorable long-term prospects that faces considerable near-term headwinds. Factoring the above described elements into our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model (including a higher discount rate to account for substantial Covid-19 related uncertainty in revenues and profits), we arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $103/share and a Speculative Buy Rating for SHAK.

Investment Thesis

SHAK is a gourmet burger chain that was founded by New York’s top restauranter Danny Meyers in 2001. At year end 2019, overall the company had 275 restaurants comprised of 185 restaurants in the U.S. (163 company-operated and 22 licensed) and 90 restaurants in 15 foreign countries (all licensed). In FY2019, SHAK generated ~$895 million in retail sales reflecting a growth rate of ~33% compared to FY2018, same store sales growth of 1.3% over the prior year, ~$595 million in revenues representing year over year growth of 29.4%, ~$19.8 million in net income reflecting a growth of ~31%, $0.61 in Earnings Per Share, and ~$90 million in operating cash flows.

The predominant element surrounding the SHAK story is whether the firm can develop into a more profitable organization over the next decade. Related ancillary issues include the contraction in margins related to wage inflation and volatility in commodity pricing, the potential for a strong rebound in retail sales during the pandemic, and the impact of a possible public company competitor on SHAK.

Based on our analysis, we’re convinced that longer-term, SHAK has the potential to generate outsized net income and free cash flows. To achieve that objective the firm will require substantial increase in retail sales to generate the leverage effect which will boost margins and therefore profits. There are two ways for SHAK to expand retail sales, first by increasing the average same store sales growth of existing restaurants, and second by opening a large number of new restaurants.

In regards to geographic expansion, the firm has indicated plans to grow its domestic footprint to 450 company-operated restaurants from the 163 it had at year end 2019. Over FY2019, the SHAK launched 39 new company-operated restaurants across the country. In addition, it has plans to increase the number of domestic and international licensed restaurants. With respect to increasing the average same store sales growth, presented below are elements that are likely to drive incremental customer traffic to SHAK’s existing restaurants.

o Great Product. The primary driver of SHAK’s same store sales will continue to be its excellent product and the strong customer demand it generates. That the product is relatively superior is signified by the considerable accolades SHAK has received from the restaurant industry, including mentions in a movers and shakers list compiled by Fast Casual and in a fastest growing chain list prepared by Nations’ Restaurant News, selection as “brand of the year” by Foodable’s, and recognition as a finalist of the Shorty Awards. In addition, as a testament to its growing customer demand, the firm generated the highest average sales per restaurant amongst top burger chains featured in the 2020 QSR 50. We expect SHAK to maintain the superior quality and taste of its product as not doing so would reflect in a decline in customer demand.

o Menu Innovation. In order to sustain and expand customer demand through its product, SHAK is committed to rapid menu innovation. The firm largely utilizes limited time offers to create excitement around their menu offerings and encourage customer demand. In addition, it innovates it core menu items and adds new categories of food to further develop its menu. Over FY2020, the company reintroduced two customer favorites: the ShackMeister burger and the Hot Chick’n sandwich. In addition, SHAK launched Hot Chick’n Bites over the period. Moreover, the company is currently piloting a new vegetarian option called the Veggie ShackBurger in limited markets.

o Mobile Order And Pay. The feature available on the SHAK app and through a web portal allows customers to order ahead and pay using a credit card, debit card, and additional payment methods, and pick up their orders either at the restaurant or curbside, or get them delivered. Considering data which shows that mobile order and pay checks are higher in value and that customers who utilize the feature to place orders are likely to order food more frequently, that roughly 75% of SHAK’s F2Q2020 orders were placed through digital media is a net positive for retail sales.

o Delivery Orders. Although, SHAK’s food is more suited for dine-in and doesn’t travel well, a majority of the company’s restaurants provide delivery service. Nevertheless, considering that delivery orders are typically incremental transactions, the related sales are vital to the company. In addition, given that delivery orders are touted as the next leg of growth for the restaurants industry and SHAK’s delivery orders currently account for a small percentage of its retail sales, potential growth in delivery orders could translate to substantial gains in the firm’s retail sales. Customers can order and get their SHAK food delivered through Grubhub, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and Caviar.

o Expanded Order Pick-Up. Over F2Q2020, SHAK introduced Shack Track to provide customers with additional access points to pick-up off-premise orders. The feature requires that customers place orders and make payments through the company’s app or web portal and pick-up the order at the curbside, walk-up window, drive-up window, or from a designated area inside the restaurant. SHAK expects to equip eight existing restaurants with walk-up windows in FY2020. Given that social distancing is likely to persist into 2020, the addition of Shack Track is favorable for driving incremental retail sales.

Longer-term, as the above described elements work in combination to increase retail sales and the leverage effect is activated to raise profits, earnings and free cash flows will experience an additional boost due to economies of scale and the pricing power of a larger organization. In addition, with most of the new restaurant development completed, capital expenditure will decline, reflecting in higher free cash flows. In regards to weakness in margins, it is important to note that the leveraging effect of higher retail sales is powerful, and results in substantial increase in profitability, even if margins are contracting. Case in point is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) that has exibited considerable earnings growth over the past two years despite weak margins, because of outstanding retail sales growth.

Another primary factor garnering investor concern is that of the continued erosion in SHAK’s gross margins due to the increase in minimum wage and volatility in commodity pricing. With respect to wage inflation, the solution is to expand retail sales and launch stores in geographies where labor costs are less onerous. The increase in retail sales will result in lower marginal costs as overheads and fixed costs shrink as a percentage of revenues. Geographic expansion into regions where wages are relatively inexpensive will compress the overall labor costs and reflect in higher gross margins. Volatility in commodity pricing can be managed by entering into hedging transactions utilizing commodity futures.

An additional key issue associated with SHAK is the potential for significant rebound in retail sales during the pandemic. The company has implemented numerous initiatives to adapt its operations for off-premise dining to support social distancing norms, including strengthening its mobile order and pay as well as delivery platforms, providing curbside pick-up, equipping its restaurants with pick-up windows, and creating a designated areas in its restaurants for pick-up of digital orders. In our assessment, these measures are unlikely to result in a surge in SHAK’s retail sales over the pandemic due to limitations associated with the firm’s business model. We believe that SHAK will have to wait until later next year (when we project pandemic conditions will ease due to continued improvement in mortality rates associated with Covid-19) to benefit from the pent-up demand for restaurant dine-in services.

The final element surrounding the SHAK story is that of the impact of possible public company competition. Gourmet burger chains besides SHAK include Whataburger, In-N-Out, Culver’s, Five Guys, and BurgerFi. Whataburger is a franchisee driven South and South-West burger chain with ~820 restaurants (670 of which are in Texas) that generated more than $2 billion in revenues in FY2018 and which cited plans for rapid expansion as a primary reason for its sale to BDT Capital last year. In-N-Out is a burger company that had ~339 company-operated restaurants located mainly in California and the South-West which generated retail sales of $926 million in 2018. Culver’s is a burger chain partly owned by private equity firm Roark Capital Group that has ~771 restaurants (company and franchisee operated) located mainly in the Mid-West and generated ~$1.7 billion in revenues in 2019. Five Guys is a franchisee operated burger company that had ~1,500 stores across the world (with another 1,500 under development) and which generated $1.66 billion in revenues in 2018. BurgerFi is a relatively new burger chain that has ~125 company and franchisee operated restaurants across the globe (of which ~50% are located in Florida) and generated ~$150 million in revenues in FY2019.

SHAK And Its Competition By The Numbers Source: 2020 QSR 50; Seamist Capital Presentation, October 2020

In our opinion, of these burger chains, Five Guys is the most likely to develop into a public company over the near-term to medium-term. Our argument is based on the significant presence the firm enjoys across the U.S. and in international regions, the substantial annual revenues it generates, and that its restaurants are mostly franchisee owned and operated. Although menu prices are competitive between Five Guys and Shake Shack, their food is different enough that both burger chains can be successful at the same time and across the same geographic regions.

BurgerFi is expected to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in November. Although, the company appears to be similar to SHAK (particularly in its use of Angus beef), we’re not concerned because not only does SHAK have significant first mover advantage, BurgerFi appears to be favoring a business model driven by cloud kitchens, its current footprint is substantially smaller than SHAK’s, and its food is priced at a premium to SHAK’s. In our judgment, considering business dynamics, BurgerFi appears to be a me-too version of SHAK that is unlikely to pose a significant long-term competitive threat to the firm.

Overall, we believe possible public company competition is likely to have marginal impact on the trading patterns of SHAK. The company’s shares will trade based on its potential to expand revenues, profits, and free cash flows over the long-term.

At the end of F2Q2020, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$191 million and zero long term debt on its balance sheet. In addition, SHAK has available for use the entire $50,000 it can borrow under a revolving credit facility.

Risks

Covid-19 Conditions Might Persist Beyond 2021. We are modeling Covid-19 conditions as weakening over the next year. If the pandemic related conditions persist over an extended period, our Buy Thesis will be impacted considerably. However, given that mortality rates associated with the pandemic are falling, it appears that the virulence of the Coronavirus is on the decline. Therefore, we expect a significant increase in percentage of the population returning to normal routines (including dining-in in restaurants) over 2021.

One-Year Price Target

We utilized Discounted Cash Flow analysis including a perpetual growth based terminal value, to arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $103/share for SHAK. We assume a normalized 10-year revenue growth rate of 25%, (vs. FY2019 revenue growth rate of ~29.4%). In addition, we derive our net income for 10-years using a net profit margin of 6% (vs. net profit margin of ~3.3% in FY2019). Based on our analysis of SHAK’s historic financial reports, we model normalized 10-year operating cash flows as 16% of revenues/year and straight line 10-year capital expenditure as 10% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 3% and a weighted average cost of capital of 10% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current diluted outstanding share count of 34.4 million to arrive at our 1-year Price Target.

Bottom Line

SHAK’s food has been wildly popular since the beginning, when it started being sold from a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001. Today, demand for the company’s food remains strong, with SHAK generating the best average sales per store among top burger chains and customers consistently ranking SHAK among the best burger companies. Product is critical for restaurants. If SHAK can maintain the quality and taste of its product, it will go from strength to strength, rolling out new stores domestically and internationally, substantially increasing profits and free cash flows. However, if the product deteriorates, the firm will lose its leadership position, and be reduced to another burger chain, albeit one with the added public company handicap.

