Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) is a diversified global call writing fund that offers investors a strong distribution. The fund has performed rather well, considering the market gyrations that 2020 has presented it. The widening discount has recently caught my attention. The last time we covered ETW specifically was over a year ago, though that certainly doesn't mean this fund doesn't offer investors an opportunity.

ETW is held in our Taxable Income portfolio at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. This makes a good fit due to the fund's emphasis being "tax-managed." The Income Generator portfolio also held a position in ETW in the past. I had originally sold with that portfolio trade, but I'm looking to get back into ETW soon at a 10%+ discount.

The portfolio will "invest in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and write call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium." The tax-managed focus comes in with the "fund evaluating returns on an after tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund."

This primarily involves the fund distributing out ordinary income that is qualified and capital gains. Essentially, as an equity CEF, they typically rely on capital gains anyway. The option strategy on indexes will typically generate a large amount of return of capital as well. ROC is a way to defer tax obligations for an investor as it reduces cost basis. Thus, taxes aren't owed until sold. As tax laws stand, for now, these can even be passed down to heirs to avoid taxes altogether with the step-up basis.

The fund is sizeable with over $1 billion in total managed assets. That should provide more than enough liquidity for the average retail investor. The fund's total expense ratio comes out to a reasonable 1.10%. This is lower than the average fund with a global focus. Also considering the option strategy the fund managers implement, and it makes it even more reasonable. The significant portion of the portfolio being overwritten with written calls does make this fund potentially more defensive relative to other option writing funds. They last reported being overwritten 91%.

Performance - Slight Overweight To Tech Leads This Fund From March's Lows

It is no secret that any fund with exposure to tech is doing rather well; the more tech, the better. However, ETW is also contending with a global focus that has also been lagging. This underperformance has been about a decade or so in the making.

Even though it has been 'forever' since international securities have outperformed their U.S. counterparts, I'm in the camp that believes we may be due for a shift. The valuation of international securities are showing a much better valuation than U.S. stocks. For that reason, it makes it even more likely that international securities are due for a rebound.

What is even better with using ETW as a potential to gain exposure to this area of the equity market, is the fact that the fund itself is also traded at a discount. Currently, the fund is at a 10.16% discount. This can be compared with its 1-year average of 6.16%. Additionally, the fund hit a massive low in March, when many other funds did as well, of -27.33%.

Over the longer term, this fund traded at an average discount of 1.81% over the last 5 years. Albeit, there was a really strong premium from 2017 through 2018 that was likely to skew this data a bit. However, even considering that, this fund is trading near its lows. Given the fact that Eaton Vance's other option-based funds in the U.S. flirt with premiums, and we are given yet another catalyst for outperformance through a discount contraction. The two funds that come to mind are Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB).

On a YTD basis, this discount really opened up. This is even more obvious when we take a look at the YTD results between the total share price return and the total NAV return, which the total NAV returns are showing to be rather resilient, rebounding from the lows witnessed in March when prices collapsed across the board.

Distribution - High For An Eaton Vance Fund

This is either a blessing or a curse, the fund's distribution rate is currently 9.97%. This is quite attractive, of course. However, Eaton Vance doesn't tend to let their funds run up too much in the way of yield. Though the large discount does mean the fund has to earn 8.96% as of today to continue the same rate. They have trimmed several times since the GFC. That should be partially attributed to the relatively poor performance out of global funds for the last decade or so.

(Source - CEFConnect)

On the opposite end of this, the fund isn't at an extreme yield based on the fund's typical yield either. Additionally, ETV and ETB remain at a higher NAV distribution rate. The reluctance to cut those distributions may be attributed to the much stronger performance of U.S. investments. Both funds have a focus on U.S. investments.

The point is that it is worth pointing out that should we get a more prolonged period of downturns, I could see Eaton Vance trimming the distribution. For now, they do seem content with paying around the 10% mark. The need to trim could leave them better set to take advantage of potential international outperformance going forward though. This would come about as they ensure less erosion of assets to participate in the upside potential. Of course, the underperformance in the first place is what has resulted in the fund having to cut. Over-distributing has created ROC that has been at least partially destructive as NAV slowly declines over the longer term.

Speaking of ROC, this fund has generated a significant amount in the last two years.

(Source - Annual Report)

The portion that wasn't classified as ROC was attributed to 100% qualified dividends for the ordinary income portion. Additionally, the capital gains were all considered to be long term for the prior year. This all helps mitigate and defer tax implications for an investor holding in a taxable account.

Holdings - The Usual Large-Cap Tech, But Other Interesting Positions Show Up Too

Going over portfolio holdings of diversified equity funds is becoming a bit mundane, with so many featuring the same ~5-10 positions. Seemingly, we are just going over "how much" of tech they own rather than a truly interesting look. While that might be true, it has also been what is working. Why fix something that isn't broke?

Though the rhetoric remains strong from governments around the world at these giants, nothing substantial has been done yet. They remain as strong as ever. Even stronger than when we last covered this fund and we didn't have a pandemic. What has been a bit more exciting lately is the new intervention of the government on actual deal-making. TikTok has been at the center of attention with Oracle (ORCL) and Walmart (WMT) ultimately coming up as working out some sort of deal. This was after rejecting an offer from Microsoft (MSFT). However, it isn't as easy as that, as the deal could still be held up by the U.S. Government.

For ETW, they reported at the end of June 2020 holding around 23.8% in tech. Comparably, this is lower than some other diversified equity funds we go over.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

This does leave them a bit more diversified rather than other equity funds. Even the S&P 500 Index has a higher exposure to tech. As tech has been such a strong performer, this has increased allocations to tech across the board. That potentially leaves ETW to a stronger rebound as they are holding heavier exposure to "value" sectors.

U.S. securities account for 54.7% of their portfolio. This is followed by Japan at 11.1% and France at 7.7%. Considering that geographic exposure, this helps offset this fund a bit more with the international focus. Above we discussed why the performance of international could potentially provide attractive returns going forward - even as they struggled over the last ~10 years.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

While those graphs were from June, likely, the portfolio hasn't moved much. They last reported turnover at 5% for the prior 6-month period. Though in 2017, the portfolio had just 1% portfolio turnover and in 2019, it was 2%. In fact, the highest turnover this portfolio last listed was in 2016 at 8%.

Ultimately, the portfolio hasn't changed massively since we last covered the fund. Positions that remained are: Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). That leaves 7 positions the same.

The new additions were Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and LVMH Moet Hennesy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY). These three are traded OTC. NSRGY is also traded OTC, but they remain large companies.

(Source - Fund Website)

Which is interesting, because it replaced two other stocks that were also traded OTC and Cisco (CSCO). RHHBY is a large healthcare company that operates out of Switzerland. SIEGY is a German conglomerate. The most interesting one though, and one that I had never heard of was LVMUY. However, it is a French conglomerate that specializes in luxury goods. I must live too modestly, as they are rather large, with a long history.

While OTC stocks are generally smaller companies that don't want to deal with listing on an exchange like the NYSE, these companies are large. That brings up the other reason for listing OTC, as foreign companies don't want to deal with further expenses or regulations for reporting to yet another authority. Chances are incredibly high that they are listed on their own, home country exchanges. That being the case, I wouldn't put too much of an emphasis on ETW owning stocks that trade OTC in the U.S. In fact, it can be a useful thing to have professional management of foreign assets - where investors may not be as comfortable.

Conclusion

ETW once again becomes a strong candidate for gaining exposure to international equity income. This came about due to the pandemic-induced sell-off. This created a divergence between the fund's share price and NAV price. This was after the fund was starting to trade near parity in January/February of this year.

The fund's strong distribution rate of 10.18% is certainly enticing. Even if they make a small trim, would still ultimately be much greater than you can get from U.S. Treasuries. Of course, the risk is greater as well. Besides that attractive income, the main attractions are discount contraction and international outperformance. It has been around a decade of underperformance for international stocks - they are cheap - and are worth exploring!

