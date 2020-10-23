SMI Shows U.S. Economy Shrinking Again

Certainly, I'd want to see a lot more confirmation before I thought the recovery was in reverse again.

I'm not sure how much weight to put on this one number, and I think it's probably not much.

Our first forward-looking indicator of the month has arrived, the SMI, and it indicates economic shrinkage has returned.

Leading indicators

Sure, and we all like to know what has happened in the economy, but the valuable thing is to know what will happen. For it's that information about the future which is going to determine stock and other investment prices - thus, we know the future, we can make money. Assuming the information about the future is correct, of course.

Thus, the attention we pay to the PMI and SMI numbers (respectively, purchasing and sales managers' indices). These are indication of what is happening right now, a survey panel of those managers is asked well, wassup? However, given that these are the very people who have a view of the future of their firms, we can say that while the information is current, it's forward-looking.

How much are you buying to make stuff from in the immediate future, and what are your sales books and closings looking like? These are useful looks into that immediate future.

SMI

We have the SMI numbers for the US for this month, and they're not looking good (not online, I'm afraid):

October Sales Managers Survey Reveals US Economic Activity Cut Again by Covid • Headline Sales Index fell back into negative territory in October. • Business Confidence declined, again falling below the 50 "no growth" line. • The Sales Growth Index fell sharply, with panelists reporting the resurgence of the Covid virus is once again impacting on sales

Those of us predicting, investing upon the basis of, hoping for, a continuation of the "V-shaped" recovery probably don't want to hear that.

(US SMI from World Economics - not online)

This is not a picture of a happy resurgence in the American economy.

So, do we believe this number?

That the US economy is not growing as fast now as it did in June and or July is hardly a difficult statement to believe.

However, we do need to think a bit about our other indicators. Retail sales are now above what they were a year ago. Our estimate of recent GDP growth is very strong indeed. True, those are both backward-looking measures. They're of what did happen in the past, rather than what is highly likely to about happen. So, we can indeed say yep, nice strong growth recently, but this has peaked and declined to the point that GDP is shrinking again.

No, I don't say that is happening, not yet. But it's internally logically consistent if we do say that, there's no conflict between our sets of numbers here.

On the other hand, we've also got to say that the SMIs have been running rather colder than the PMIs and actual outturn recently as well, both for the US and for China.

So, what to think about this?

That growth is slowing doesn't surprise in the slightest. We think that we're going to have about 35% GDP growth in Q3 - that cannot go on forever. If that is the correct number for what has happened, we're going to be close to where we were in February too. So, again, a slowdown. A slowdown to shrinkage again, though? That would surprise me.

So, I'm going to run with the idea that this is more likely something to do with the SMIs running cooler more generally in recent months. Cooler than our other indicators. That is, though, an opinion that can change - more evidence will lead me to a change in that view.

My view

As I say, a slowdown in growth is inevitable. A slowdown to the point of shrinkage again would surprise me at this point. I still run with the thought that the stimulus got the economy to self-sustaining lift-off point. This being an opinion that is open to revision when reality disagrees with me.

I take the SMIs, therefore, as being interesting information - the start of something for us to monitor, rather than being fully indicative of that GDP shrinkage.

The investor view

We are getting to a period when we do need to be careful. Yes, I've been saying "V-shaped" recovery and all that. And we've had that too. Best evidence so far is that we're going to bounce back to being perhaps 4% or 5% below our starting point in February. Which, given that at one point we were 30% and change down, is indeed a bounceback, a "V".

But that bounce will slow and then we're back to the possibility - more outbreaks, or just the recovery loses steam - of shrinkage. And that's going to make the markets nervous and we could well see substantial - downward - moves.

This is something we need to monitor. We don't have solid evidence either or any way as yet, but we must be on the lookout for it. Good and solid evidence of a retreat in production would - could perhaps - lead to stock indices dropping sharply.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.