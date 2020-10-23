Kimberly-Clark is also faced with a higher risk of rising commodity prices than many of its peers.

The company's free cash flow has gone nowhere at a time when many of its peers prospered.

Kimberly-Clark's performance has been disappointing over the short run, but long-term headwinds remain as well.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) has been on a rough patch over the recent months as pandemic-related demand gave way to other business concerns. As a result, the stock has already lost what it had gained after the spectacular second-quarter results.

Thus, the company already trades below its levels since I first warned about potential problems ahead.

Although four months following my last analysis on Kimberly-Clark is far too early to judge and my reasons for avoiding the company are rather long term, third-quarter results reported yesterday put the short-term excitement around the stock to a halt and investors are once again faced with the harsh reality of long-term headwinds.

Free Cash Flow going nowhere

To begin with, Kimberly-Clark's free cash flow growth has been elusive for a very long time, as it varied between $1.25 billion and $2.5 billion since 2007.

The only reason why free cash flow on a per share basis has been increasing over the same period was because Kimberly-Clark has been spending significant amounts on share buybacks. As a matter of fact, the cumulative amount spent on buybacks since 2007 is almost $2 billion higher than the amount spent on capital expenditures.

As far as the free cash flow increase over the last 12 months is concerned, it has been due to improvements in the company's working capital efficiency.

This improvement, however, was classified as "unusual" during the second-quarter earnings conference call.

Cash provided by operations in the second quarter was an all-time record of nearly $1.6 billion, compared to $609 million in the year ago quarter. The increase was driven by unusually strong working capital benefits, higher earnings and a temporary delay in tax payments.



And if we compare the working capital effect with the one reported during the first six months of the year, it becomes evident that it was largely due to pandemic-related demand and stockpiling.

Not surprisingly, it was non-existent during the first quarter of the year.

Thus, the free cash flow increase observed during the past 12 months seems to be an exception from historical norms.

Unsustainable increase in Return on Capital

Similar to free cash flow, Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is another metric that shareholders should watch very closely.

Fortunately, this time it appears that Kimberly-Clark's ROCE has been on an upward trend over the reviewed period. It should be noted that all calculations below are adjusted for 2018 Restructuring Program-related costs and other (income) and expense, net prior to 2018.

The higher ROCE has been driving the company's Price-to-Earnings ratio that so many investors care a great deal about.

ROCE also appears to be the most important driver of the company's Price-to-Sales ratio.

Even the dividend yield exhibits a relatively strong relationship with the company's Return on Capital Employed.

To make an informed judgment on where Kimberly-Clark's ROCE and valuation could be headed, one needs to also understand the key drivers of ROCE, and arguably one of the most important ones is the overall profitability.

Profitability

Fixed expenses are one of the reasons why ROCE has been on an upward trajectory since 2012, but it appears that the trend is reversing over the past 12 months.

As the threat of private-label brands is increasing and flight to quality due to the uncertainty of the pandemic cools off, the company will need to dial up its advertising, marketing and promotion spend on top of the other fixed expense increases mentioned during the last conference call.

Moving further down the P&L. Between the lines spending was 18.9% of sales. That's up 180 basis points and driven by a big step up in digital advertising. G&A also increased including capability-building investments and higher incentive compensation expenses. We expect between the lines spending will rise further sequentially in the fourth quarter.



Source: Kimberly-Clark Q3 2020 Earnings Transcript

Moving up on the income statement, gross profitability of Kimberly-Clark is heavily dependent on commodity pricing, and many of the company's products are more price sensitive when compared to higher-margin personal & skin care products offered by other peers in the space.

As far as input costs are concerned, petroleum is one of the major factors affecting the company's gross profitability.

A number of our products, such as diapers, training and youth pants, feminine pads, incontinence care products and disposable wipes, contain certain materials that are principally derived from petroleum.



Source: Kimberly-Clark 10-K SEC Filing 2019

This could also be observed by the inverse relationship between its gross margin and crude oil prices.

As profitability is important driver of the overall return on capital, it comes as no surprise that the same inverse relationship holds when we substitute gross margin with ROCE.

With all these relationships in mind, it becomes clear that Kimberly-Clark's valuation has benefited significantly from the recent drop in oil prices.

Even if oil prices do not reverse anytime soon, any further declines and hence tailwinds for the company's profitability are highly unlikely going forward. That is why the risk of higher input costs has been mentioned repeatedly during the last conference call.

When I think about what's new from the last time we spoke in July, well recycled fiber is still inflationary, it was down from the peaks that we saw in the second quarter. (...)



The other area that you mentioned is on our distribution costs, which are also a bit more inflationary than they were in the first half of the year. (...)



The other thing I'd call out is in the fourth quarter, overall commodities could be inflationary for us (...)

Even though forecasting future oil prices to inform investment decisions is often a futile effort, investors should bear in mind that Kimberly-Clark is at increased risk of higher commodity prices going forward than many of its other peers in the consumer staples space. Moreover, as the unprecedented drop in oil prices is unlikely to continue, it makes KMB's at-par performance with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) less likely going forward.

Conclusion

Kimberly-Clark has benefited heavily from the drop in commodity prices over the recent decade, and although this is the case for almost every single company, Kimberly-Clark has not done much to reduce its reliability on petroleum. Instead, it has been buying back shares to increase per share profit and appease shareholders. The amount spend on buybacks alone has been higher than the total capital expenditures over the past century.

Contrary to almost all of its peers, Kimberly-Clark has done very little to move into adjacent and higher-margin product categories, while strategic M&A activity has been almost non-existent. This has left the company faced with low prospects for free cash flow growth and increased risk of rising commodity prices going forward.

