Use the recent pullback to accumulate shares going into the company's Q3 earnings release on November 5. Expect strong Q4 guidance and the company to also do very well next year.

Expect strong guidance on November 5. Both the current Q4 and FY2021 analyst consensus appear to be on the low side.

Shares rallied hard on the news, effectively paving the way for a much-needed capital raise. Alphatec is now fully funded for at least the next two years.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) or "Alphatec" is a medical technology company that designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders.

After selling its international operations to competitor Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in 2016, the company experienced initial difficulties to reinvigorate its U.S. sales pipeline. But, over the past couple of quarters, Alphatec has been making good progress and even managed to grow first half revenues by 18% year over year despite the severe challenges presented by COVID-19. Before the pandemic hit, the company's year-over-year sales growth had increased to almost 35% in Q4/2019.

Slide: Recent Product Releases - Source: Company Presentation

Blowout Q3 Preannouncement

Two weeks ago, the company released surprisingly strong preliminary third quarter results, with year-over-year growth accelerating to 42% at the mid-point of the guided range, the highest level witnessed over the past decade.

Preliminary, unaudited third quarter 2020 results are expected to reflect U.S. revenue growth of 41% to 43% compared to third quarter 2019. Growth was driven primarily by the continuing rapid adoption of recently released ATEC technologies and strong pull-through from the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System. New product sales represented over 70% of estimated U.S. revenue for the quarter.

Total revenue is now expected to come in between $40.7 million and $41.1 million with $39.7 to $40.0 million contributed by the core U.S. business. Analysts, on average, were expecting just $31 million. New product sales increased to 70% of U.S. revenues, up from 61% in Q2 and 42% in Q3/2019.

Source: Company Press Releases

The huge upside surprise sent the shares soaring by almost 40% with additional gains recorded in subsequent sessions. At their peak, the shares were up 65% from the October 6 closing price.

Capital Raise Removes Balance Sheet Overhang

The blow-out quarter actually paved the way for a much-needed capital raise as the company continues to burn substantial amounts of cash. Free cash flow for the first half of 2020 was negative $37.1 million, with cash usage more than doubling year over year, mostly due to increased working capital requirements.

As of September 30, Alphatec had approximately $41 million in cash and available borrowings under its $100 million senior secured credit facility with Squadron Capital, down from $56.2 million at the end of Q2. So, apparently, third quarter free cash flow was negative by another $15.2 million.

With cash dwindling fast and only $25 million remaining under the credit facility, the company had to take action, and on October 13, announced its intent to raise $85 million in an underwritten offering. Good demand resulted in the deal being upsized to $100 million. After underwriters fully exercised their overallotment option, Alphatec raised net proceeds of $107.7 million, thus increasing total liquidity to almost $150 million, which should provide sufficient funds for at least the next two years.

As a result, share count increased from 64.6 million to 77.7 million. Unfortunately, shareholders should experience further, substantial dilution, given an aggregate 25.4 million of outstanding warrants with strike prices between $2.02 and $5.00:

Source: Most recent 10-Q filing

While warrant exercises will provide the company with some additional cash, diluted share count now calculates to 103.1 million, and this does not even account for potential dilution by stock options, unvested restricted stock awards and future grants under the company's diverse equity incentive plans:

Source: Most recent 10-Q filing

Premium Valuation Supported By Sales Momentum

At Thursday's closing price of $9.35, market capitalization on a diluted basis calculates to a whopping $964 million or almost 6x expected 2021 revenues, substantially above peers like SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) or Spinal Elements, which has recently filed for an IPO. The stock is expected to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "SPEL".

That said, both of these companies lack the strong growth Alphatec has been exhibiting as of late.

Despite the recent surge in Alphatec's share price and the resulting lofty valuation, analysts have remained positive on the stock as evidenced by Stifel Financial analyst Matthew Blackman's recent coverage initiation (emphasis added by author):

Over the last decade, the ATEC story has been one of multiple turnaround iterations and underperformance. Since 2017, however, with the appointment of Pat Miles to CEO, the company has found its footing, implementing multiple growth-accelerating initiatives that are now manifesting in tangible, top-line momentum. One needs to look no further than 3Q20 for evidence of this significant change, when ATEC posted 40% revenue growth. Most important, we see a long runway for momentum, driven by portfolio innovation and sales channel optimization/expansion. And, the recent equity raise should put to rest a persisting balance sheet overhang with investor focus likely to now shift to the well-above peer growth outlook, opportunities for revenue upside and further multiple expansion."

Quite frankly, there's not much to add to Mr. Blackman's statements - as investors tend to prioritize growth, shares might indeed have more room to run, particularly if management provides solid guidance when the company reports its third quarter financial results on November 5.

Current Analyst Consensus Still Too Low

While analysts have significantly increased their expectations over the past two weeks, current consensus calls for revenues to remain virtually flat sequentially, which I consider highly unlikely, given that Q4 has actually been the company's strongest quarter in recent years.

Moreover, the current 2021 consensus revenue estimate of $168.7 million translates to expectations for only 20% growth or even less, should Q4 indeed come in materially above expectations again.

That said, momentum appears to have tapered off somewhat in recent sessions, with shares briefly dipping below $9 during Thursday's session, a more than 20% pullback from last week's peak.

Bottom Line

Investors should use the recent pullback from multi-year highs to accumulate shares as exceptional sales momentum supports the company's premium valuation.

Absent any major selloff in the broader market, I would expect the shares to break out to new multi-year highs after solid Q4 guidance (hopefully) being provided in the upcoming third quarter earnings report.

Personally, I would expect a similar sequential revenue increase like experienced in 2018 and 2019, which would result in Q4 revenue guidance of approximately $45 million, well above the $41 million currently projected by analysts.

Conservatively assuming sales to grow by 35% next year would result in FY2021 revenues of well above $180 million, substantially higher than the current analyst consensus of $168.7 million.

Get long going into the November 5 earnings release and (hopefully) enjoy the ride.

Mr. Market just loves this type of turnaround story, and I fully expect Alphatec's shares to do very well over the next couple of quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.