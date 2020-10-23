ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) reported a robust quarter in FQ3, along with a reassuring headline outlook for fiscal 2021, which should please investors. However, I think it is worth pointing out that a closer look at the implied guidance revealed that ASML is also expecting weaker EUV shipments ahead, which is a near-term negative.

Having said that, I think the recent dip following earnings has accounted for much of the bad news, and ASML remains structurally well-positioned in EUV, along with key lithography tools such as Dry and Immersion tools.

Shares now trade at a P/E of c. 40x, which is not cheap, but reflects the view that ASML is capable of commanding an earnings power of c. €15-20 by 2025, with room for even more growth in the following years. I largely agree with this view, and therefore, see upside remaining in the shares.

Another Standard Quarterly Beat in FQ3

ASML did not put a foot wrong in FQ3, as sales of €3.96 billion beat consensus expectations. Meanwhile, order intake was relatively strong at €2.87 billion and included four EUVs with an aggregate value of €595 million (implying an average price of €149 million). On the whole, the total bookings split was 86% in favor of Logic and 14% Memory.

Source: ASML FQ3 Presentation Slides

Gross margins of 47.5% were also in line with the midpoint of the prior guided range, driving an operating income of €1.2 billion (implying a c. 31% margin). The above-consensus operating result was due to higher sales and lower opex in FQ3, as ASML reported €666 million in opex for the quarter, below guidance of €685 million. Similarly, the FQ3 diluted EPS of €2.53 was also strong.

EUV Guidance Light

ASML provided strong guidance at first glance - FQ4 sales are expected to reach €3.7 billion at the midpoint, with gross margins guided to be c. 50%. In turn, the FQ4 guidance implies an operating income of €1,160 million (31.4% margin), which was above consensus estimates heading into the quarter.

Within the guide, however, management expects EUV sales to grow 20% from a base of c. €4.5 billion in 2020, which would imply c. €5.4 billion in EUV sales for fiscal 2021. If we were to assume ASP of c. €150 per tool (in line with ASPs in FQ3), this would imply a rather light c. 36 EUVs outlook for fiscal 2021.

However, I suspect the relatively weak EUV outlook is likely due to node delays at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and therefore, I remain bullish on the structural EUV growth path. Looking ahead, the focus should shift to 2021, with ASML now indicating low-double-digit revenue growth (down from "double-digit" prior) on lighter EUV orders.

Memory is a Key Driver

Into 2021, memory is expected to be the key growth driver, in line with customers' continued bit growth, thanks to data center and consumer electronics demand. ASML also expects DRAM inventories to normalize through the end of the year and looks for sales to grow in FQ4 and 2021. Notably, management believes customers are operating close to full capacity but (perhaps tellingly) would not be drawn on capacity expansion at customers.

On the other hand, Logic spend is guided to be flat overall, as higher EUV demand will be offset by lower deep ultraviolet (DUV) sales. Nonetheless, strong demand drivers for logic nodes remain on the back of emerging growth themes such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing. In aggregate, overall DUV revenues are expected to be roughly flat Y/Y at c. €5.1 billion in both fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021.

Buybacks and Dividends Return

ASML announced an interim dividend of €1.20 per share (payable on Nov 13, 2020) and also confirmed its c. €6 billion share buyback program (running from 2020 to 2022) remains in place. This may come as a relief following the pause in share buybacks in FQ1 and the fact that ASML did not execute share buybacks in FQ2 or FQ3 either. However, ASML will resume executing share buybacks in FQ4, adding to the c. €507 million purchased under the current buyback program, and providing downside support to shares going forward.

Source: ASML FQ3 Presentation Slides

Targeting c. €15-20/Share in Earnings

Despite the weaker macro backdrop, ASML remains the industry leader in lithography technology and is in pole position as the leading-edge adoption of these tools (especially EUV) picks up. As EUV technology leads the way toward 3nm and drives growth in high-end compute and data center demand, ASML's near domination of the market should pay off in the medium term.

Source: ASML Industry Roadmap

Although EUV guidance is light heading into FQ4, I think investors should instead look to 2022 and beyond, when EUV shipments should almost certainly gaining traction. On the back of these trends, I believe ASML can grow earnings to c. €15-20/share by 2025. Shares trade at a lofty multiple, but relative to 2025 earnings power, I think shares still have upside left.

Data by YCharts

