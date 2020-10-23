ADC is firing on all cylinders, but the greatest upside might be achieved through multiple expansion and yield compression.

The strong financial performance can be attributed to the high financial credit profile of its portfolio.

It might have taken a pandemic to do so, but Agree Realty (ADC) may have finally proven its value proposition to Wall Street. ADC has shown that its commitment to a net lease portfolio of high quality tenants provides for strong defensive positioning even in what can be considered among the worst of times. ADC’s high rent collection rates as compared to peers plus its low leverage profile may suggest that its most suitable benchmark might be long-dated treasuries. With a 3.7% dividend yield, shares have plenty of upside against that comparison. I rate shares a buy.

The Bond Equivalent Thesis

Prior to 2020, one could be forgiven for thinking that all net lease REITs were created (almost) equally. Even prior to the pandemic, ADC has focused exclusively on high quality tenants, as evidenced by the fact that 61% of its portfolio is from investment grade tenants:

(October Presentation)

No other operator really comes close to matching ADC’s investment grade mix:

(October Presentation)

Why does that matter? Whereas some net lease peers saw rent collection rates dip as low as 70% during this year, ADC’s rent collection rate was 90% even in the quarter containing the critical months of March and April, and was more than 97% in the third quarter. With most of the uncollected rent already subject to rent deferrals, it has become clear that the pandemic on ADC has been minimal.

The strong results aren’t only due to the commitment to high credit tenants. ADC had the vision to move away from fitness centers, movie theaters and entertainment retail, which were hit hardest during this pandemic:

(October Presentation)

The high collection rates helped ADC report AFFO per share growth of 6.4% year to date, while peers seem to be universally reporting declines in cash flow.

It’s worth mentioning that the management team at ADC has been very critical of its peers in the management of leverage. In the first quarter conference call, management had this to say:

“I think it is inappropriate to run a balance sheet at five to six times levered for a net lease company. I would tell you that we will not most likely surpass five times levered, absent having a forward equity option outstanding to us.”

Source: 2020 Q1 Conference Call Transcript

Indeed, ADC has maintained a low leverage profile and has no debt maturities until 2023:

(October Presentation)

Leverage has remained steady over the past several years, which might have left some profits on the table but also significantly reduces financial risk. ADC seems to rely on forward equity offerings (commitments to sell stock at a later date) as a source of acquisition capital, which in turn prevents the company from materially increasing leverage:

(October Presentation)

As of this past quarter, debt to EBITDA stood at 4.7 times. ADC completed its inaugural public offering of $350 million of 2.9% unsecured notes due 2030. Those proceeds, as well as cash on hand, were used to fund $458 million in acquisitions with an average cap rate of 6.4% and composition of 72.1% investment-grade tenants. For the year, ADC has acquired $958 million in properties at an average cap rate of 6.4% and composition of 78% investment-grade tenants.

In ADC we have a company which does not target lower risk tenants and does not ramp up leverage. Such practices means that its cap rates are nowhere near the ~7.5% cap rates seen at the high end of the spectrum, and its bottom line growth may be held back by lower leverage. The purposeful safety-first approach makes the stock look like a true “bond-equivalent” which is key to unlocking further upside.

Valuation And Price Target

ADC trades at 20.5 times trailing AFFO and a 3.69% dividend yield. At first glance, shares look richly valued and to be fair, they are richly valued based on traditional metrics. However, I see a case for further upside based on yield compression. ADC was barely hit by the pandemic and I expect Wall Street to take notice. With the 30 year US Treasuries yielding around 1.6%, I could see the case for many investors to view ADC as an attractive replacement for bonds. ADC sports a safe 3.69% yield which can grow around 5% annually based on both internal growth and more importantly external growth. In a world where Pepsi (PEP), Procter and Gamble (PG), and other “super-solid” stocks trade at around 25 times forward earnings or higher, ADC seems deserving of an even higher multiple. My 12 month fair value estimate is $80, representing a 3.0% dividend yield. The real opportunity is over the long term, if ADC can see its yield compress toward bond rates. In that case, my long term fair value estimate is $88, representing 28 times AFFO and a 2.7% dividend yield. Shares have nearly 40% total return upside. Shares trade at a 5.1% implied cap rate, which means that ADC can accelerate bottom line growth by issuing stock to fund external acquisitions - ironically the rich valuation is an important catalyst to help drive a higher stock price.

Risks

I might be totally off base - perhaps ADC is not deserving of yield compression, or perhaps US Treasuries are set to experience yield expansion. In such a scenario, ADC is not so poorly placed - its 3.69% yield seems adequately supported by its solid growth rate and low-risk profile. Considering the high reliance on multiple expansion for further upside, ADC might be best reserved for fixed income allocations.

There is no guarantee that ADC will experience the same success moving forward. Perhaps we come across a scenario where ADC’s strong credit profiles give them negotiating leverage over their landlords. Or perhaps some of ADC’s tenants experience secular headwinds moving forward - CVS Pharmacy (CVS) might be high on that watchlist.

Conclusion

At first glance, ADC seems like an overpriced stock worth ignoring. However, its high quality portfolio and conservatively managed balance sheet appear to more than support the current valuation, as the 3.69% yield is adequately covered and set to grow. With low leverage and a richly valued stock, I expect ADC to experience outsized growth through external acquisitions, which may hover around 6-8%. Even without multiple expansion, the dividend and earnings growth should produce double digit returns. I expect the yield to compress to a level more representative of the low-risk profile, which should drive the bulk of returns over the next few years. I rate shares a buy.

Discover More High Conviction Ideas NNN REITs are one of my 8 high conviction ideas. Subscribers to Best of Breed to get access to my top 10 holdings and full access to the Best of Breed portfolio. Exclusive Best of Breed content includes industry deep-dives, new compelling ideas, and high conviction picks. Ignore the noise. Avoid bubbles. Stick to high quality and buy Best of Breed. Become a Best of Breed Investor Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.