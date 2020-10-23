iPhone 12, in all its variants, may be the most impressive upgrade of the iPhone in many years. Replete with 5G, the A14 SOC, and for the Pro models, a world-facing LIDAR sensor, iPhone 12 is much less technologically conservative and more forward thinking than recent iPhones. The value proposition is unquestionable, yet iPhone sales may not live up to expectations due to circumstances beyond Apple's (AAPL) control.

Apple's iPhone 12. Source: October Special Event.

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro offer compelling value

Apple offered numerous improvements to the iPhone 12 lineup, including a tougher Corning cover glass, the A14 SOC, 5G capability and the world-facing LIDAR system of the 12 Pro. Despite the improvements, the pricing of the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max was the same as for last year's 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

For the 12, the price notched up by $100, but this isn't really an apples-to-apples comparison, since the 12 and the 12 Pro share the same 6.1 inch diagonal OLED screen, whereas iPhone 11 still used an LCD screen.

But something had to give, and Apple decided to stop providing earphones or a charger with the phones. This was probably reasonable, since it affords consumers a choice from a wide array of Bluetooth earphones and charging accessories, including USB C fast chargers, for which Apple graciously supplies a cable.

Apple is clearly steering customers toward wireless everything, including charging, and iPhone 12 and 12 Pro now feature alignment magnets for wireless charging pucks, resurrecting the MagSafe brand. But wireless chargers and earphones are pricey, and Apple didn't want to hang those prices onto the cost of iPhone.

Apple's A14 SOC is fabricated on TSMC's (TSM) most advanced 5 nm process, and will almost certainly continue iPhone's reign as the world's fastest smartphone. Apple claims that the CPU and GPU sections are 50% faster than any other smartphone chip.

Source: Apple October Special Event.

Apple may not be the first with a 5G phone, but Apple is going all-in, with 5G in every iPhone 12 model, even the 12 mini. Apple is even supporting millimeter wave right off the bat, which it had been rumored to omit for the first generation of 5G iPhones. On the surface, iPhone 12 models look much like the previous generation, but I expect there's some pretty slick antenna technology lurking under the skin to support millimeter wave.

The millimeter wave frequencies are extremely high, 28 and 39 GHz, but it's the millimeter bands that provide the very high download speeds of over a gigabit per second promised for 5G. The main downside of millimeter wave is lack of range and ability to penetrate buildings. Most networks in the U.S. have limited support for millimeter wave as of yet.

iPhone 12 also supports new C-band radio frequencies at 3.5 – 4.7 GHz. These should provide higher speed with greater range and usefulness inside buildings, when networks get around to implementing them.

As to which 5G modem Apple is using, there's little doubt that it's supplied by Qualcomm (QCOM). But it isn't clear which model Qualcomm modem Apple is using. It could be the older Snapdragon X55 modem or the newer X60. Most likely, it's the X60 since it's also fabricated on a 5 nm process and would consume less power than the older X55.

It also isn't clear who is making the X60. Although Qualcomm was rumored to have selected Samsung for its 5 nm Snapdragon X60 5G modems, Qualcomm was reported to have split production between Samsung and TSMC due to production delays at Samsung.

The rear-facing LIDAR sensor featured in the iPhone 12 Pros is expected to be very similar to the LIDAR present in the new iPad Pros. The main difference will be the addition of the third telephoto camera to the 12 Pro package.

Since the iPad Pro's release, we've learned a lot about the LIDAR sensor. It's part of an integrated camera package:

Source: iFixit.

The LIDAR sensor is a “time of flight” LIDAR that projects an array of infrared spots produced by very short laser pulses. The sensor measures the round trip time for a given pulse reflected from an object's surface. Since light propagates at about a foot per nanosecond, these round trip times are extremely short, and the pulse must be extremely short as well. To get a useful distance measurement, the time of flight has to be measured with incredible precision.

Each pixel of the sensor measures the independent time of flight for the laser spot in its field of view. Time of flight LIDARs can't resolve the very small distance changes corresponding to the contours of the human face, which is why time of flight is not used for the TrueDepth sensor for FaceID. But they are good for measuring the positions of objects in a room.

iFixit captured the dot array generated by the LIDAR sensor:

The spatial sampling provided by the LIDAR is still relatively coarse because the sensor technology is somewhat immature. It's difficult to squeeze all the signal processing electronics needed to accurately measure time of flight into the physical area occupied by an individual pixel, the size of which is on the order of microns.

But the development of “staring” LIDAR sensors is a breakthrough compared to the mechanically scanned LIDAR sensors used in most automotive LIDAR systems. It's likely that these will eventually be replaced with staring systems that are more compact and reliable.

Based on research done on the iPad Pro LIDAR, I have concluded that the LIDAR system (along with the rest of the camera package) was produced by Sony (SNE). Sony has been a provider of camera modules to Apple for years, so most likely, Sony is also building the camera module for iPhone 12 Pro as well.

The primary use of the LIDAR is to support augmented reality functions already implemented in iOS, and potentially new functions in the future. LIDAR can help position augmented reality objects with respect to actual objects more accurately.

Other uses of the LIDAR include using it to perform focus of the cameras in low light when the camera's autofocus system is less accurate. Apple also gave examples of a new “low light” portrait mode (with bokeh), that was made possible by the LIDAR. And it may help even in normal light when Apple's background detection algorithms aren't working properly.

The new A14, advanced 5G capability and the LIDAR sensor make iPhone 12 and 12 Pro exceptional values compared to the previous iPhone generations, even with the loss of the charger and headphones. In any other year, I would expect record breaking sales.

Why is this year's iPhone so late?

Largely ignored in the tech and business media was the question of why iPhone 12 is late. The media seemed to just take it for granted. After all, iPhone X was late. These things happen.

But the answer, or answers, to the question bear on the issue of iPhone 12 sales expectations, so I want to try to address the question as best I can. While it may not be possible to identify the causes of the delay with absolute certainty, we can identify factors that would have contributed to it.

The chief factor is TSMC's slow ramp of its 5 nm (referred to as N5) process. At the beginning of the year, TSMC reported that the production ramp of N5 was on schedule. However, in its Q2 earnings report, TSMC could not report any revenue from N5.

This was abnormal, given that manufacturers start ramping production of iPhone components in the second quarter to support assembly of finished iPhones in Q3. TSMC had indicated that it would be in “full production” on N5 in Q2, so the lack of revenue indicated that N5 production wasn't making the progress TSMC management expected.

Comments by TSMC management during the Q2 conference call also indicated some shortcomings related to the EUV tools used for N5. There also appear to have been delays in getting EUV tools from ASML (ASML) due in part to COVID-19 in Q1, based on comments from ASML management in their Q1 conference call.

Then there was another impact that has only recently come to light. During its Q3 earnings conference call, TSMC management indicated that it had ceased shipping any wafers to Huawei in accordance with new Department of Commerce rules as of Sept. 15.

But it was clear that Huawei kept TSMC quite busy up to the deadline, and this includes building Huawei's latest SOC (Kirin 9000) on its 5 nm process. Apparently, Huawei was stockpiling chips, including 5 nm chips, to support the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the Mate 40, which was just announced.

The slow progress in the N5 ramp, plus having to compete with Huawei for access to it, must have really irked Apple management. But there was nothing they could do. Huawei, anticipating the ban, had gotten its orders in early.

The fact that Apple had to delay the iPhone 12 launches until after the Huawei ban went into effect is therefore not coincidental. Especially since the launch has been staggered with further delays for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini.

Qualcomm's reported problems with delays in the production of the X60 modem would also have compounded the situation at TSMC, assuming that iPhone 12 uses the X60 and the reports of delays at Samsung are true. Shifting production of the X60 to TSMC's N5 process sounds like a good solution, except that this would place further demands on TSMC's N5 production capacity.

Why sales may disappoint

One can point to a number of factors that may limit demand for Apple's latest iPhone. These include the ongoing global pandemic, competition, at least in China, from Huawei's Mate 40, and the lack of readiness (still) of many carriers' 5G networks.

But the pandemic hasn't seemed to have affected Apple much this year. Work from home, the so called “digital transformation,” has actually been something of a tailwind, offsetting macroeconomic effects of the pandemic.

As for competition from Huawei, well, that's always been there. If anything, global competition from Huawei may be less, since their phones have become a little less attractive outside of China due to not being able to include Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) services.

Of the three factors, I believe that 5G readiness (or the lack thereof) is by far the most important. This was something that Apple tried to address at the iPhone 12 launch by bringing out Verizon (NYSE:VZ) CEO Hans Vestberg to explain the benefits of 5G and how Verizon was going to expand 5G availability.

Vestberg pitched 5G Ultra Wideband, which has a claimed peak download speed of 4 Gbps. This sounds great, but the trouble is that it requires millimeter wave. Vestberg then admitted that Ultrawideband was only available in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, with partial availability in Philadelphia and San Francisco. According to a report in PC Mag, even in those cities Ultra Wideband coverage is poor.

PC Mag also found that non-Ultra Wideband 5G service was actually slower than 4G:

This situation should change in time as more sub-6 GHz 5G bands are implemented in carrier networks. Verizon plans to expand Ultra Wideband to 60 cities by year's end:

Source: Verizon.

But it remains to be seen whether Verizon will fulfill that pledge, or how good the coverage will be. Using millimeter wave for cellular communication has a lot of technical hurdles. To overcome range and building penetration limits, many more base stations have to be deployed, including within large buildings. And those living outside the 60 cities will simply be out of luck for Ultra Wideband.

Are consumers ready to embrace 5G? Hopefully they are, especially with Apple on board, but I wouldn't blame anyone for hanging back another year.

But any demand issues pale in comparison with the supply problems. I simply don't see how Apple is going to achieve anything close to supply/demand balance for all iPhone 12 models by the end of the quarter.

Just because TSMC turned off the tap of N5 chips for Huawei doesn't mean that iPhone 12 suddenly becomes available in huge quantities. TSMC has to take time to convert its production from Huawei's to Apple's chips in the form of silicon wafers.

Then the wafers produced by TSMC have to go to Apple's preferred packaging partner for dicing, packaging and final acceptance testing. From there they will go to the iPhone 12 circuit card assemblers who will then put the chips into circuit cards, along with all the other chips required to make iPhone work, such as the 5G modem chip. Finally, the circuit cards get assembled into completed iPhones, along with screens, cameras, batteries, etc.

It's a massive logistical undertaking that can be compared to trying to get a very long train moving from a standstill. It takes a while to get the train moving at appreciable speed.

Investor takeaways

When Apple reports its fiscal Q4 results next week, we'll likely see a substantial year-over-year drop in iPhone revenue due to the delayed launch. Even though the iPhone launch tends to come at the end of the quarter, it usually provides some lift to iPhone revenue.

This close to a launch, consumers naturally want to wait for the latest iPhone. Q3 iPhone sales will likely be further depressed by this effect, in addition to the lack of the iPhone 12 launch.

How depressed will say something about fiscal Q1, as the same principal applies. With iPhone 12 in short supply and offering compelling upgrades over iPhone 11, consumers will likely wait to buy iPhone 12 if it's unavailable rather than accept an older model substitute.

Fiscal Q1 iPhone sales could be pretty ugly, depending on supply. Apple has worked some near miracles in its supply chain in the past, and I'm sure that Apple and its suppliers are working furiously to build up inventory. But time is not on Apple's side.

Here, I think Apple investors simply have to take the long view, as we usually do. Going into calendar 2021, iPhone 12 lineup supply will eventually meet demand. Fiscal Q2 looks to be an exceptionally good quarter. And there's reasonable hope that macroeconomic effects due to the pandemic will subside in the new year.

Ultimately, I expect the iPhone 12 lineup to be very successful and pave the way for an outstanding iPhone upgrade cycle. I remain long Apple and rate it a buy.

Consider joining Rethink Technology for in depth coverage of technology companies such as Apple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, TSM, ASML. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.