Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has defied conventional wisdom over the past few months as it has announced the addition of service to several new cities including Palm Springs, Colorado Springs, Savannah, Colorado ski resorts, and Jackson, Mississippi. However, its biggest moves have been announcing the addition of service to Miami, Chicago O’Hare and Houston Bush Intercontinental Airports. Miami and Chicago O’Hare are major hubs for American Airlines (AAL) while O’Hare and Houston Bush are major hubs for United (UAL). Southwest currently has large operations at Ft. Lauderdale, Houston Hobby, and Chicago Midway airports in the same metro areas as its new airport additions so LUV is making significant shifts in its strategies. In this article, I will examine LUV’s moves and how it might impact investors in both LUV as well as other airlines due to LUV’s large size and role in the industry.

Southwest at Chicago Midway airport source: The Points Guy

Pre-covid networks

Southwest is approaching 50 years old as a company; it upended air travel when it began service, first as an intrastate carrier in Texas. Southwest’s business plan for most of its existence has involved having its largest operations at airports where it could dominate the market and often in cities where there was a secondary airport in a metro area that is served a legacy carrier. Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Miami are all metro areas with two airports and a legacy carrier hub at the larger, primary airport. Southwest has fought lengthy court battles to win the right to operate commercial service from Dallas Love Field, Dallas’ original airport that was intended to be closed when Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport was opened; it has remained engaged in lawsuits and settlements that have allowed it to retain a higher percentage of gates at Love Field than at any other large airport in the country, to the exclusion of competition, even as the airport that has defined Southwest’s marketing and stock symbol has become one of the top 25 airports in the US. While legal restrictions do not exist for the growth of other carriers at other large Southwest airports, LUV dominates service at Houston Hobby and Chicago Midway to similar degrees as at Dallas Love.

The converse of Southwest’s strategy in Dallas, Houston and S. Florida is that it has largely avoided a large presence at airports where a legacy carrier operates a hub. Although Chicago, Dallas and Houston have two major commercial airports, as do many of the major metro areas on the east and west coasts, many other metro areas have only one commercial airport that is also a legacy carrier hub airport including Philadelphia, Charlotte, Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, and until recently, Seattle. Southwest has tried to grow its presence in those airports including with its acquisition of AirTran which landed LUV at Atlanta, where Delta (DAL) is headquartered and operates the world’s largest passenger airline hub. Southwest’s share of the local passenger market (passengers that end or begin their travel at that city, excluding connecting passengers) at most of the airports where it competes with a legacy carrier hub has remained at no more than low double-digit percentages.

Southwest’s highly efficient business plan has distinct disadvantages when competing with other airlines. Southwest offers a utilitarian approach to air travel, eschewing premium cabins, seat assignments, and lounges as well as partnerships with other carriers both domestically and internationally. Legacy airlines have managed to figure out how to build loyalty among business travelers using the complexity in their business models that has translated into revenue premiums.

Legacy carrier hubs where they compete with a large Southwest operation in the same city but at a different airport generate average fares at the route-specific level that are as much as 50% or more higher. Legacy carrier hub airports are generally perceived as being the “business” airport for a city and also offer an array of international flights including on multiple carriers, something that is missing at many of Southwest’s hub airports. Southwest’s strategy of dominating airports and working independently from other carriers has generated high loyalty among its customer base but has limited its abililty to target some of the largest and richest air travel routes, most of which are operated at legacy carrier hubs.

Because legacy carriers have built massive hubs that allow them to dominate their hub markets, the primary competitive service has come not from low cost carriers but from the ultra-low cost carrier segment. Southwest was conceived as a low cost carrier and forms the backbone of the low cost carrier segment in the US, even though Southwest’s unit costs are now much closer to the legacy carriers than they are to JetBlue and Alaska, the latter of which is technically a legacy carrier but functions as a low cost carrier. None of the low cost carriers have been successful in penetrating legacy carrier hubs with significant and sustained capacity other than in their own hub markets which overlap with Delta. The ultra-low cost carriers, including Spirit (SAVE) and Allegiant (ALGT), cumulatively have a higher market share in legacy carrier hub markets than the low cost carrier segment.

Southwest has also increasingly changed its network to allow more connections, copying strategies the legacy carriers have used. While Southwest carries a higher percentage of point to point passengers (ie those that are not making connections at one end or another of a flight), some of its “hubs” now carry 30-40% connecting traffic, comparable to some legacy carrier hubs.

Another set of characteristics required Southwest to carefully reconsider its network not just in light of covid and the potential long-term changes to travel demand but even before covid. First, in order to help keep its unit costs from growing as its workforce aged, Southwest has increased the average aircraft size in its fleet, something other carriers are doing as well. Because Southwest has historically operated high frequency service, increasing the average aircraft size could quickly lead to depression of LUV’s yields, which would particularly impact LUV since it dominates many of the markets it serves. Contrary to many perceptions, Southwest does carry a significant amount of business travel and gets its best yields in short to medium haul markets rather than the transcontinental and near transcontinental markets that the legacy carriers dominate; passengers of all types are willing to spend more money on an enhanced travel experience on longer flights while Southwest’s utilitarian model competes much more effectively on short and medium haul (up to roughly four hours). I discussed the strategic changes that Southwest would have to make pre-covid in this Seeking Alpha article.

Covid recovery

It is no secret that the covid environment has decimated travel demand and that the expectation is that the recovery will be slow and follow many of the same trends that have been seen during the early months of the covid environment. Government aid helped to financially stabilize the airline industry and facilitate access to private capital markets but the government’s help also gave airlines a six month window in which it could do in-depth restructuring of its business.

We have announced nine new destinations to be added over the next three quarters. I'm happy to have these opportunities. I'm happy to play offense. I'm happy to generate more revenue on minimal incremental cost, which means more cash. And I'm happy to put idle aircraft and excess staff to work. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly during Southwest’s 3Q2020 earnings call.

Southwest’s decision to add service to Miami came as somewhat of a surprise but not entirely out of character with what LUV has done in other large multi-airport metros. Geographically, Ft. Lauderdale, LUV’s southern-most city in Florida, is in the middle of the South Florida region that stretches from Palm Beach to the Keys. However, as a fairly high cost airport and also one dominated by American (NASDAQ:AAL), Miami was not attractive to Southwest until recently. LUV’s announcement of new service to Miami came at the same time that it announced service to Palm Springs, CA, an airport that is expected to see a flood of new service and clearly one at which Southwest wanted to be in on the action.

Southwest’s announcement of service to Houston Bush and Chicago O’Hare airports came later and indicated that a significant change to LUV’s strategy was underway. With new service to Miami, Houston Bush and Chicago O’Hare, LUV will be serving nearly all of the legacy carrier hub airports in the country with the most notable exceptions being Newark and JFK airports in the NYC area. While there are unique characteristics about NYC that LUV will have to address and I will discuss later, Southwest’s decision to serve nearly all of the legacy carrier hub airports after decades of avoiding doing so is a remarkable change in strategy.

Getting inside Southwest’s brain

Covid provided the urgency Southwest needed to not only implement strategic changes that were already in process but also to expand and refine its strategies. LUV’s move to large hub airports is clearly driven first by its need to access larger pools of revenue. Every one of the top ten airports in the U.S. based on local market revenue are legacy carrier hubs and yet in only one of them, Denver, Southwest has the largest share of domestic local passengers even though it gets lower average fares than legacy competitor United. LUV does better in the next ten highest revenue airports with the largest revenue position in four airports but many of those markets are heavily leisure oriented including Orlando, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. The largest industry markets are usually from the primary airports in a city such as Chicago O’Hare rather than Chicago Midway.

Average fares are lower for Southwest compared to legacy carriers on routes from separate airports in the same city to the same destination (such as Chicago Midway to Los Angeles on Southwest compared to Chicago O’Hare to LAX on American and United), by as much as 40-50%. With yields likely to be depressed for potentially years into the future, LUV not only needed to step into higher volume markets but also into markets that have the potential to generate higher yields. While legacy carriers have some yield advantage due to their premium cabins and historically better ability to attract corporate travel, the primary international airports in many cities are often closer to the largest business districts and, in some cases, more affluent neighborhoods. In the Chicago (both airports) to Los Angeles market, Southwest gets just 70% of the revenue per passenger from Midway that American and United get from O’Hare. A similar situation exists to NYC/LaGuardia, yet, interestingly Delta gets a higher average fare than American or United even from O’Hare. However, even on routes which Delta serves from both Chicago airports, it gets a revenue premium to any other carrier regardless of the airport. The legacy carrier model and Delta’s ability to drive revenue premiums probably drives part of its performance but even Delta does somewhat better from O’Hare than it does from Midway, indicating that Southwest is likely to see higher yields from O’Hare than it currently gets from Midway. It is worth noting that LUV has significantly improved its pricing and distribution systems to be able to better compete for corporate travel; it is still far from certain what level of corporate and business travel the industry will see beyond covid.

Southwest’s move is likely also driven by its use of larger aircraft operated on a network that features more high frequency point to point service in contrast to connections at a hub using the legacy airline model. Larger aircraft are harder to fill with quality revenue while the number of flights in many of its markets from secondary airports will have to be reduced, meaning that LUV has to find growth opportunities in order to redeploy its capacity.

In addition, many of Southwest’s secondary airports such as Dallas Love Field, Chicago Midway and Houston Hobby are operating near terminal capacity – either because of physical limitations or due to regulatory reasons. Chicago Midway has shorter runways than O’Hare which could limit aircraft performance esp. during bad weather. As Southwest seeks to add more international flights, its ability to add longer flights might be limited by the physical facilities at some of the airports where it operates some of its largest “hubs.” As Southwest thinks about its long-term growth potential, the current environment is ideal to ensure it can grow in some of the country’s largest metro areas.

In large metros with more than one commercial airport, there are clear airport preferences based on the sheer geography and size of those regions. Southwest has a loyal customer following but many people will not drive to the other side of town in order to get a LUV flight. Conversely, legacy carriers likely get a certain amount of passengers from their own hubs by default because there isn’t sufficient competition for customers to choose other options. While ultra-low cost carriers do not command a high share of business or corporate travel, Southwest has demonstrated it is a credible choice for corporate travel and its pricing and distribution system changes will only increase its ability to compete for travel in the largest metro areas.

Southwest is not likely to initially add large amounts of service to any of its airports that are also legacy carrier hubs. Just as Delta’s core hubs and some of Americans hubs are in single airport cities, legacy carriers still have considerable advantages, making it likely that Southwest will first add service from its new airports to Southwest’s strength markets such as Baltimore, Nashville, Las Vegas and Phoenix as well as Florida. Many of those cities are some of the largest markets from major hub cities; Southwest would clearly gain an advantage if it had service from both Chicago airports to its strength markets of Dallas Love Field or Nashville or Phoenix. If one (or more) of the hub carriers weaken, Southwest would likely grow more aggressively.

Specific Hub Dynamics

Chicago

In evaluating the competitive impact of Southwest’s moves, Chicago O’Hare is the only remaining airport where two legacy carriers (American and United) have hubs other than Seattle where Alaska (which is functionally a domestic low cost carrier) and Delta both operate hubs. With Southwest operating its largest “hub” at Chicago Midway, there is enormous choice in air service from the Windy City. American and United have historically split the domestic market from O’Hare (neither serve Midway) but United has clearly won the battle as Chicago’s international carrier although American has a very small international presence from Chicago. From Chicago, American will likely be much more impacted by Southwest’s entrance to O’Hare than United because of the lack of nonstop American international service to help retain customers; American is also considered the financially weakest U.S. airline right now as well. Combining local market share from both airports, Southwest already has more than 20% share of the Chicago market.

As across most of its network, Delta has received an average fare premium and does so even on routes where it competes with other legacy carriers from their hubs and Delta has added new service from O’Hare to major markets for American and United. Delta is moving to new facilities at O’Hare that should provide growth potential. The combination of Delta and Southwest’s growth plans might incentivize both to move quicker in developing O’Hare.

We are not able to continue to grow, once the pandemic has passed at Midway. And I'm sure you're familiar with the constraints there. So, I just can't fathom that it's a good strategy for our Company to sit here and say for the next generation we cannot grow in Chicago. So you can kind of go through the mental list of what the options are. And I can assure you that trying to expand Midway is not an option. It is just literally not a feasible option. Certainly, it's nothing that could happen in a short period of time, and it would cost a bloody fortune. So that leaves O'Hare. And O'Hare was real estate restricted, and now it's not… If we don't move now, we risk never getting in there. So, we're moving now. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly on the company's 3Q2020 earnings call.

Miami

Miami is American’s primary gateway to Latin America. It is also the only primary gateway to a global region where a single U.S. carrier has a monopoly on international service to that region; American operates the only U.S. carrier service to South America from Miami. While Ft. Lauderdale has become the gateway in S. Florida for low cost carrier service to Latin America, Southwest has fared poorly there in competition with JetBlue and Spirit. Ft. Lauderdale is a major cruise port and it is likely that the cruise industry will take even longer to recover than the airline industry. Southwest’s decision to reduce capacity at Ft. Lauderdale (although still keeping it as one of the top three carriers) and open new service to Miami sets Southwest up to grow its network, potentially using the capabilities of the 737MAX to fly deeper into Latin America than it could from other gateways.

Even before covid, Delta announced plans to build Miami as a gateway to Latin America in partnership with Latam; the two have applications for a joint venture progressing through governments in Latin American and U.S. government channels. Delta is the second largest domestic airline at Miami behind American while Latam is the largest foreign carrier. As at Chicago O’Hare, Delta and Southwest’s desire to each grow Miami could result in the other accelerating its own growth plans. There are a number of ethnic and leisure markets which Delta and Southwest both serve from other hubs which they could add from Miami, all of which are also currently served by American from Miami.

Houston

United operates its largest gateway to Latin America from Houston Bush airport and caters to the large international population in the Texas Gulf Coast city. Southwest built international arrivals facilities at Houston Hobby and has added some international flights but its primary routes from Houston Bush are likely to be to other Southwest strength markets including where it can connect passengers across its network. As from Chicago, many of the top markets from Houston are to metro areas where Southwest is strong, making it likely that Southwest can become a much larger player in the Houston market. Southwest already has more than 20% market share of the Houston metro area (both airports) on a local market basis which is significant considering that United’s presence in the area is aided by its large international operation; Southwest is much smaller in the international market from Houston. However, LUV had nearly two-thirds of the number of domestic seats from the Houston metro area that UAL has, so LUV’s expansion at Houston Bush could create a much more competitive domestic air travel market from Houston which has been a Southwest city since the company began.

source: Cranky Flier

Dallas

By the end of 2021, Southwest’s hometown of Dallas might be one of the few metro areas where LUV does not serve multiple airports. If Houston provides considerable revenue potential because of service from opposite sides of the metro area, Dallas is a study in contrast. Southwest’s home airport is closer to downtown Dallas than DFW airport. In addition, because of the decades of legal wrangling that has gone on between American and Southwest regarding Love Field service, Southwest cannot add service to any other in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metro area without having to give up gates at Love Field; those restrictions will sunset in the next five years but, for now, Southwest is not likely to pursue a dual airport strategy in N. Texas. Southwest’s revenue performance from Love Field, however, is proportionately better than from some of its other hubs/focus cities so there is less incentive to seek additional airports to serve right now other than to be able to grow. Love Field has a strict gate cap and LUV operated at or very near that cap pre-covid, operating more than 95% of the airports flights.

New York City

The other major metro area where Southwest is at a distinct disadvantage is New York City. American, Delta and JetBlue operate from all three major NYC airports with United the largest carrier at Newark and Delta the largest carrier at each of LaGuardia and Kennedy airports. Southwest currently operates at just LaGuardia, having walked away from the Newark market as a result of gaining divestiture slots as part of the United/Continental merger. Large portions of Southwest’s slot portfolio at LaGuardia was acquired through slot divestitures from legacy carriers but Southwest has done a better job at competing at LGA than it did from Newark. United’s hub at Newark is the largest local market airline hub (discounting connecting traffic) by revenue in the U.S. and United had a higher market share than most other legacy carrier hubs at the time Southwest tried to operate at the New Jersey airport.

Although airlines are currently exempt from slot usage requirements at both NYC’s LaGuardia and Kennedy airports and Washington National, it is possible that there could be opportunities for other carriers including Southwest to grow in the NYC market if the FAA relaxes slot controls, which it has done in the past during periods of low slot usage.

Southwest’s market strength on its flights to/from NYC is as NYC as the destination. Still, NYC has traditionally been the largest U.S. air travel market and Southwest will likely obtain the right to add more flights, although it is certain that NYC will remain as one of the rare metro areas where Southwest’s presence will be one of the smallest.

Southwest’s Long-Term Play

Southwest’s network restructuring is part of the changes I said they would need to make to adapt to their increased costs as their employee seniority grew and as the differences between Southwest and legacy carriers in specific markets became more apparent. As I have noted, Southwest has historically chosen not to directly compete in legacy carrier hubs if there were alternatives and DOT data confirms the basis for their decision.

The six months after the onset of covid, buoyed by federal aid, provided time for each airline to reassess their pre-covid strategies and Southwest has been by far the most aggressive in making changes that not only allow it to overcome the specific challenges of the covid environment but even more to succeed long-term at the expense of competitors. Southwest has a 40 year history of gaining share primarily at the expense of American and United and it appears committed to returning to the same strategy that has used in other crises, including post 9/11 and during the 2009 financial crisis. LUV’s latest strategy to grow in American and United’s largest hubs is driven by its own need to seek new revenue and its historic success in succeeding in American and United markets.

Southwest has a history of adding a few routes to new airports but aggressively pricing leisure tickets in order to build a loyal following. As its service becomes more accepted, it reduces the number of deeply discounted tickets available via revenue management. It also usually adds several new routes per year to cities that have the potential to be profitable on a long-term basis. However, LUV has pulled back service from a number of legacy carrier hubs, primarily in cities with a sole commercial airport such as Atlanta and Philadelphia; expansion into other airline hubs is not a guarantee of success for LUV. However, given the sheer size of the market in the airports LUV is now adding, it will be much easier for them to find a market that they can call their own. In addition, the current reduction in business traffic, some of which might continue for the medium to long-term, means that LUV will be more successful in competing for passengers given its lower unit costs than legacy carriers. Southwest’s new airports are also in metro areas where it already has a significant presence so it will gain a certain number of passengers that are willing to move between airports depending on schedules and fares. Finally, AAL and UAL’s weaker financial position relative to LUV means that LUV should have success in growing into other carrier markets and that is compounded by the fact that AAL and UAL are facing market share battles in several of its hubs with multiple carriers. The much slower return of international traffic compounded with the new competitive capacity will present significant financial challenges for both American and United. Based on LUV’s history in DAL strength markets and hubs, LUV’s strategies do not appear to involve increasing LUV presence in DAL hubs and strength markets.

Because ultra-low cost carriers have often served to discipline pricing in legacy carrier hubs because LUV is not there or does not attempt to aggressively compete with legacy carriers, LUV’s move could signal a more competitive stance towards legacy carriers which could make it more difficult for ultra-low cost carriers such as SAVE and ALGT. LUV’s growth in legacy carrier hubs could also make it more difficult for Alaska and JetBlue to operate on a niche basis in legacy carrier hubs given LUV’s much larger nationwide presence.

Based on all of these factors, Southwest’s addition of Miami, Chicago O’Hare, and Houston Bush airports are negative for AAL, UAL and SAVE in the near to medium-term. LUV’s growth in legacy carrier hubs will likely be minimally positive for LUV in the short-term, growing to strongly positive within 24-36 months, or about the time that demand could begin to return to normal based on forecasts from multiple airline executives and industry analysts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.