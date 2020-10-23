ClearBridge All Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

Extreme concentration of the largest stocks in the benchmark continues to be a performance headwind for the Strategy and other active growth managers emphasizing diversification.

The Strategy’s media holdings showed signs of improvement, buoyed by the return of live sports and robust demand for broadband.

We know how the momentum trade will end, likely with a COVID vaccine, but not the timing, and have positioned the portfolio to effectively manage this transition by maintaining exposure to a wide range of growth companies.