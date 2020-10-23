TFI International Inc. (TFII) CEO Alain Bédard on Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2020 8:10 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to TFI International's to Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. Before we turn the call over to management, please be advised that this conference call would contain several statements that are forward looking in nature and are subject to a number of risk and uncertainty that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars. Lastly, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Friday, October. Twenty third, twenty twenty. I would not like to turn the call over to Alain Bédard, Chairman, president and chief executive officer of TFI International. Please go ahead.

Alain Bédard

[00:01:11] Well, thank you very much for the introduction operator, and I appreciate everyone joining us for this morning's call. Yesterday after Market Close, we released our third quarter results. If you need a copy of the press release, please visit our Web site, DFI International, at a very strong third quarter. As I mentioned on our last call, we had seen several positive developments. That bodes well for our performance going forward. This played out as expected during the quarter, and our strong financial and operational results came despite of the ongoing pandemic and our despite and our despite our continued focus on the health and well-being of our employees and customers. As you frequently hear me mention, a hallmark of TFI International's operating philosophy is our relentless focus on the fundamentals of the business consistently getting the details right. We constantly seek opportunities to enhance efficiencies and increase returns on invested capital. We also look to optimize our free cash flow in our earnings per share, I think, to our strong financial profile, this position of strength, and allows us to strategically expand our business with a long term goal of creating shareholder value. And this includes returning excess capital to shareholders whenever possible. During years such as this, when macro uncertainty is elevated, we believe that maintaining our culture and adhering to these principles is even more important. You see it in our quarterly results the next walk you through, and you also see it in our continued identification of strategic accretive acquisitions, opportunities to expand and enhance our platform.

[00:03:15] During the third quarter, we completed four acquisition and we agreed to acquire an additional business expected to close during the fourth quarter. In addition, subsequent to September, we completed two additional acquisition in total, that seven wild time and highly strategic acquisitions since our last call. I won't walk you through the compelling rationale for each, but I do invite you to read more in our recent press releases as we extend our long and successful track record in this regard. Turning now to trying to National's third quarter results, let's start with our high level performance and as a reminder, these results are despite the continued absorption of covid-19 related cause and our continued focus on health and safety.

[00:04:06] Our total revenue of one point two billion was down four percent compared to the prior years. Third quarter. This was a significant improvement over the second quarters, negative 17 percent year over year growth. More importantly, our operating income increased 18 percent, 256 million, and our adjusted EPS on a diluted basis expanded 20 percent to a dollar twenty five, up from a dollar for a year earlier. Our net cash from continuing operation activities was a healthy 190 million, and that was up slightly over the prior year. We view cash Cashel as strategically important as it allows us to invest in our business and seek expansion opportunities.

[00:04:54] Overall, we were very pleased with our performance. More specifically, let's look at how each of our four business segments perform, beginning with our P and C package in Korea. Our package in Korea represents 14 percent of total segment revenue and saw a five percent increase in revenue before fuel surcharge versus the prior year.

[00:05:17] Operating income of twenty eight point five million was up one percent as the segment operating margin of seventeen point five compares to the eighteen point to the prior year. This year, the Europeans see results were much improved or our second quarter performance throughout the third quarter, we saw a pickup in B2C activity and even B2B, which has slowed significantly, significantly due to the effect of covid-19 improve as the quarter progressed going forward. We believe that our PNC segment is emerging even stronger from the pandemic with a more balanced mix of B to C and B to be the man that we are well prepared to accommodate. Moving to LTL, this segment represents 16 percent of our total segment revenue and generated revenue before a fuel surcharge of 177 million, down from 205 million the prior year, that rate of year over year decline is much improved. And in fact, half of that was during the period quarter, the prior quarter, reflecting a rebound in demand. Importantly, our operating income grew 36 percent to 35 million and our operating margin expanded more than 700 basis point to nineteen point seven. There's 36 percent year over year. Growth in operating income was a result of not only the Canadian wage subsidy of eight million, but our significant success driving operating leverage. For example, by merging our Canadian freight with NTSC Overland Express operating companies in May. These ongoing efficiency significantly benefited our margin and more than offset the weaker demand environment.

[00:07:07] Next, turning to truckload, and this is our largest segment representing 47 percent of our total revenue before fuel surcharge decline two percent year over year, which was a sharp rebound from the 17 percent decline in the prior quarter. Truckload operating income decline just slightly to seventy five million from seventy six million in the year earlier quarter, and our operating margin was up slightly. It should also be noted that we had six point four million of higher gain on sales of real estate in a year ago quarter.

[00:07:43] Within this segment are U.S. truck load operation revenue two point five percent over the prior year period, while our Canadian specialties business each saw our Canadian and specialized businesses, each saw a single digit percentage decrease in revenue, which led to a Canadian which wage subsidy of 11 million.

[00:08:05] Rounding out our segment discussion, logistic is our second largest segment at 22 percent of total revenue. We saw year over year growth of nine percent in revenue before fuel surcharge or operating income, more than double in the quarter versus a year earlier at 30 million compared to 14 million the prior year. Our operating margin came at ten point seven, well above the. A year ago, five point four percent, as our margin improvement initiatives have produced solid improvement on the bottom line, e-commerce and same day delivery demand remains powerful. Organic growth driver for us. Turning to our balance sheet, it remains a meaningful source of strength for us, allowing us to execute on our business plan.

[00:08:55] We further strengthened our financial profile in August with his share offering that provided Rose prosy to TFI of approximately 290 million dollars Canadian. Our strong liquidity further benefited from our strong cash from operations during the quarter, all in we ended September with our long term debt down 27 percent since the start of the year and a total of one point five dollars billion of liquidity.

[00:09:26] Given our continued strong operating performance and very solid financial position, I'm pleased to be announcing today that our board of directors has announced a sizable 12 percent increase in our next quarterly dividend payable in January.

[00:09:42] In addition, I'm pleased to report that as business conditions have improved and TFI International has continued to perform during the quarter, we reinstated four five days work week for 486 employees and we are 298 employees full time who had been furloughed.

[00:10:06] Lastly, wrapping up my prepared comments today, I want to update you our full outlook for twenty twenty. We now expect diluted earnings per share to be a minimum of four dollars, up from our previous range of 340 to 375, and we expect our free cash flow, which is in non IFRS measure, to be a minimum of 600 million for up from four hundred twenty five to four hundred sixty million previously. In summary, as I mentioned at the start of the call for international, we focus on the fundamentals of the business and optimizing our capital allocation regardless of constantly changing macro conditions. Specifically, we invest in the highly disciplined manner where we see the best risk adjusted return while also paying our quarterly dividend on a day to day basis. Our entire team looks to drive efficiencies and produce not just growth but profitable growth. Our ultimate aim is to create and unlock shareholder value, returning excess capital to shareholders whenever possible. I want to thank the entire team at TFI for generating the results I just online and for their continued dedication to this unprecedented fear. And with that operator, if you could open the lines so we can begin the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

[00:11:44] Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. The question you need to start on your telephone keypad to try a question. Please press it down to call. It is limited to one question and a follow up in order to get as many callers as possible. Again, that is one of the question. This these are all the questions. And your first question comes from the line of Ravi Shankar with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Ravi Shanker

[00:12:14] Morning every morning, and thanks for taking my question. So when I started to have longer term questions first on M&A, obviously you guys have been super busy this year, even with everything going on. And you've just made what one would consider to be a fairly sizable acquisition. Can you remind us again kind of what your pipeline looks like? Are you guys taking a little bit of a break here and also going with the market where the stock market, where it is, you feel like valuations out there are compelling for you to go after new targets?

Alain Bédard

[00:12:49] That's a very good question. I mean, I mean, Ebony has been the secret source of TFI for the last 20 years. So, I mean, what we've done so far this year is just some small tuck ins that we do every year. We invest about 200 million. So far, we've invested only 100, some million, 110, 115 million with some very nice small strategic acquisition. But for sure, I mean, we're going to be closing the Dallas acquisition, which is the significant one for us. We're going to be closing that sometime early November. OK, everything is done. So that's going to be a great acquisition for us. Now, in terms of the pipeline, our pipeline is always very full. You know, in Canada, if someone wants to sell his company, the first call is always TFI. Why? Because we have a strong track record of closing transaction number one. And number two, I mean, we create an environment where someone sells his family own company to us. I mean, we keep the value, you know, this kind of environment that is propers to growing the business. We've done well in the U.S. We're new players, OK, for sure. What we've done so far is, you know, some significant transaction to see if I won like three years ago.

[00:14:12] Now, the DLC one we done dynamics in in 2011 and, you know, our future for significant transactions for sure. We've said it many times. It's got to be south of the border. It cannot be in Canada because, you know, we're such a dominant player in Canada. If we try to buy a company with revenue that is a little bit more than 90 million dollars Canadian, then we have to sit down with Competition Bureau in Ottawa. And, you know, it's a it's a it's a long, long process and takes an awful cost with lawyers and things like that. So, I mean, yes, we've been really busy, but this is normal for us what is a little bit less than unusuals every three years or about we do some significant transactions. So this is widely is a significant transaction, not that big, but it's important to us. I mean, we're going to be investing 225 million dollars U.S. on this acquisition. And it's a strong team led by Tom. And we have a lot of faith in the future in that business. You know, it's our first step into the U.S. LTL market through this asset like kind of acquisition. So we we're going to use that to really understand the market drivers of this LTL market in the U.S., which is a little bit different than probably the one in Canada.

[00:15:36] Now, that doesn't say that, you know, we're going to be stopping that. You know, if you look at we've got one point five dollars billion of liquidity available for us for M&A, we're going to be spending in Canadian dollars, about 300 million on deals. So we still have a lot of dry powder. If we find the right acquisition, the right fit, absolutely. We're going to jump on it. We have a deep bench. You know, in Canada, our team is second to none. And in the U.S., we're beefing up the team. I mean, again, this DFS acquisition is going to beef up our team, all these small acquisitions that we've done in the U.S. through our specialty T.L. Now we're running probably like a little bit more than a thousand trucks in our specialty truckload, which three years ago we were, well, zero. Hey, so we've got a lot of faith in this economy in North America, U.S. and Canada. I think that once this election is behind us, you know, some concern will probably evaporate, you know, and then twenty one, we see a lot of tailwind for transportation, lots of potential.

[00:16:45] Now, in terms of valuation, I think that there's still ways to do a transaction that is accretive. Day one, you know, doing a transaction that's accretive after ten years. Well, this is not my bag. We're not really in that business. You know, accretion has to be like day one and.

[00:17:07] Normally without any synergies, because they want you don't have any synergies, you know, you start the business and here we go. So if you look at the if you look at everything that we've done over the last 20 years, that's how we were able to build this TFI, which we're really proud of today and very proud of our people, our team.

Ravi Shanker

[00:17:26] Great color. Thanks.

[00:17:32] And your next question comes from Jason Seidl of Cowen.

Jason Seidl

[00:17:37] Thank you, operator. Good morning. And I wanted to focus a little bit on some of the trends you've been seeing across your different business lines as we sit here and talk to you. I'm curious to know sort of the rate of recovery you're seeing there and then talk about how that's going to impact the bottom line profitability, especially with the Canadian wage subsidy eventually going away.

Alain Bédard

[00:18:02] Yeah, well, absolutely. A very good question, Jason. So if you look at our Q2, the subsidy in Canada was about 22 million. The forecast for us in Q4 is going to be about just a few million dollars are our PNC. If you look at what we've been doing so far is our big mix of B to versus B2C as change in Q3, but our profitability has not changed that much. So if you look at our PNC in Q3 and going into Q4, our B2B is still down year over year. OK, if I look at ICS, if I look at Fayaz, which are our specialty, PNC guys, mostly B2B ICS is still down about five, six, seven percent. OK, TFI is still down about 20 percent. But globally, overall, our PNC is up a bit. OK, so that means that we've replaced a lot of our B2B with B to C without affecting our bottom line too much.

[00:19:07] You know, if you look at our adjusted EBITDA stayed about the same, you know, so that's our goal going into Q4 and into 21. OK, we'll keep growing this beat to see hopefully all of our B2B comes back. Probably there's going to be some leakage because as we know, e-commerce is eating a lot of the launch of the brick and mortar guys. So maybe there's a permanent impairment in some of our B2B business. We will see what I mean. But, you know, we're back. So we're replacing B2B with B2C without affecting the bottom line because we're focused. We have a very solid plan. Okay, to replace, you know, the B2B that is going on and also growing the global revenue, or PNC, which I think in twenty one you'll see even some better organic growth now going into e-commerce, then it brings me to the next sector, which is a logistic. Logistic is on fire for us. I mean, if you look at our last mile operation in Canada, I mean, we're doing so good, so good in terms of increased revenue and so good in terms of bottom line. But Canadian market is small. So if you look at the US market, OK, one of the main drivers of our bottom line improvement in our logistic is our U.S. last mile operation. OK, which OK, the top line has not grown because we're still getting new business in of quality. And at the same time, we still have some business that are, let's say, two, three, four percent bottom line. And Kyle and his team are saying, you know what, two, three percent. We don't sorry, guys, we can't service you four to three percent.

[00:20:54] So you guys have to walk. So what you're going to see in in twenty and into twenty one is that the bottom line of our U.S. operations is going to keep on growing, getting closer to a double digit eBid. That's the goal. Topline will grow, but not by much because we're still replacing two, three, four percent bottom line guys, with better quality of bottom line. Now, if you look at our LTL, here's the problem in Canada, OK, most of the LTL is retail. So this is why you see us in Ontario and in Quebec. OK, not so much out West because the West is too small, but, you know, there was never any industrial LTL out west. So there's nothing to lose there. But, you know, this industrial LTL in Ontario and Quebec keeps on coming down. So this is where our revenue, you know, keeps on going down year over year organically. And at the same time, some of our brick and mortar guys, LTL guys, customers are also losing to the e-commerce. So this is why, you know, we're still down big time in our LTL, but at the same time, OK, all the right moves that we're doing and focusing on the right lane, the right customer, the right way break. So, you know, we're not in the business of hauling freight for forty dollars. I mean, leave that to the other guys. But our hotel for sure, needs, needs, needs to grow to Remini. So we're looking at all kinds of opportunities. What can we do on that. We were trying to buy apps, we announced this acquisition, but finally there was certain closing conditions that were not met.

[00:22:40] So we had to say, well, OK, we'll look at something else. So but the LTL, where it's going to be organic growth into twenty one. Yes. But I think that we're going to keep growing the dollar of the bottom line, OK, through our efficiencies. And hopefully we're working on different scenarios to keep growing the top line on our Canadian LTA. Now if you think about our truckload, our U.S. truckload operation has done OK in Q3. Yeah, revenue is about stable. Our CFI operation did a little bit better than T.S.A.. Our MKT acquisition is doing really, really well. Our specialty truck load is still affected in Canada. You know, some of the mines are coming back. Construction is OK. But, you know, the automotive business is still not where it should be.

[00:23:36] So steel aluminum is affecting us a bit, but I see twenty one, you know, like our USDA will definitely improve. Absolutely. I think our Canadian specialty and van division also will get to see some improvement there. So overall, I'm very confident.

[00:23:56] So this is why, you know, when we give guidance for 20, we say EPS is going to be a minimum of four bucks a bit. That's going to be probably a minimum of 900 million Canadian. OK, but I think that 21 is really going to be, you know, a lot of these small acquisitions that we've done in 20 plus the deals, one that's closing at the end of the year, is going to help us into the twenty one year. And I think that TFI will again produce even better results in twenty one versus twenty, even without the Canadian subsidy.

Jason Seidl

[00:24:34] Well, that's fantastic. It's like, I think this last one of context, I mean, obviously. Yes. And then in three to three times the light on equipment, which everyone's been experiencing has picking up topics for twenty one.

Alain Bédard

[00:24:50] Yeah. So on cue for our CapEx for sure. You'll start to see, you know, capex and that capex probably going to be like between 50 and 60 million dollars Canadian OK into Q4 because some of the lag, some of the capex that were put on hold will be taken care in Q4. But if you look at twenty one globally TFI net of disposal in Canadian dollars, we should be running around the 200 million mark.

Jason Seidl

[00:25:19] Ok, that's great. Listen, I appreciate the time as always. Nice job of work.

Alain Bédard

[00:25:24] Pleasure. Thank you. Jason.

[00:25:27] And your next question comes on line of Allison Landry with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Allison Landry

[00:25:33] Thanks. Good morning. We'll talk about I'm good. How are you going to speak to the US segment and specifically what your expectations for tax rate increases might be for 2021? And do you see an opportunity to maybe price a little bit higher than the market given the yield improvement initiatives?

Alain Bédard

[00:26:00] Yeah, a very good question. So what we're seeing as of now, OK, is that contract pricing is up by about five, six, seven, eight percent. OK, depending on the customer, we all see the spot rate going, you know, through to some good levels right now. So we believe that the quality of revenue for USDA operations for twenty, twenty one will definitely improve. But even more importantly for us, Alison, is always what can we do us to reduce our cost? So one significant thing, that is one of our project for us in 2001, which we've put on hold in twenty with the covid, but it's back on track now, is it's our tm's our guys are doing a fantastic job today with tools of the 80s in terms of it.

[00:26:53] Ok, so the discussion that we had with Greg and the rest of the team there is guys, we need tools of the 21st century, not the 20th century. OK, so this is why we picked McLouth as a new tm's and we're doing right now a the study phases, OK, of all that. And we should be in a position, according to what the guys are telling me, to start looking at implementation sometimes in twenty one. So that's one thing that got nothing to do with the market. OK, but it's something that us we could do to have better tools to our management team to do a better job. OK, so, so brings better efficiency. And you know, the Moto TFI has always been you guys we have to do more with less. So, yes, I agree with you. I mean we have a tailwind in twenty one with, you know, the quality of the revenue raised should start to improve. But and the freight is there. You know, we're always pre-booking every morning now. We're pre-booking we're you know, six months ago guys were a year ago, guys were saying, well, we got drivers. We don't have the freight now. Well, the problem is the opposite. We have more freight than we have drivers. So, you know, it's maybe a nice problem to have. But at the same time, as we say to our team guys, we have to work on our cost basis. We have to be the tiger. The tiger is always the last one to survive in the jungle. So low cost, OK, always help the company. So we have to bring in the same thing. We're a Canadian truckload. We're always working to bring our cost down and improve our efficiency. But twenty one for sure, like you said, tailwind for us in terms of pricing improvement.

Allison Landry

[00:28:47] Ok, great. So maybe in terms of capital allocation. Great to see the dividend hike. Could you could you speak to how you're thinking about the buyback going forward?

Alain Bédard

[00:29:00] Yeah, well, my back is for us has always been seen as emeny, right, so it's either you buy something outside of TFI or you buy your own stock. So right now, it's always a balance between, OK, what we. But it's adjusted return. OK, so what can we buy versus OK, buying TFI. Right now our pipeline is like I said earlier, is for we got lots and lots and lots of opportunities.

[00:29:26] It's just, you know, which one can we do and which ones got the best return. So what we've been doing, if you look at the earlier in twenty, when our stock dip, when the Kobad thing hit and our stock dip, we bought back about one point five million shares at the time. OK, I think it was Q1 or early into Q2. So we took that opportunity at the time. So, OK, fine. Right now our focus is more on M&A. OK, but it's always a balance depending on what the stock reaction is going to be. I mean, like I said, we've got a billion five in liquidity. OK, so, yes, through the Dallas transaction, that's going to come down to probably a billion to Canadian. But this is always the question, OK, what is the best adjusted return? Is it buying back to buy shares or, you know, investing in growing the company to emeny?

[00:30:20] Right. So it's a balance. It's always, you know, my number one job as a CEO at TFR is it's to control the cash and you control the cash by, you know, what's our policy on dividend, 20 to 25 percent of our free cash flow goes back to our shareholders. That's our policy. That's where we're able to increase it by 12 percent. And then you got reduction of debt, which we did this year. And then, hey, emeny. So, yes, you know, we always invest about 200 million dollars a year on M&A with small deals. And once every three, four years we do something significant. Deals is important. Significant that, you know, she if I was significant because it was 500 million dollars invested, DL's is important, but it's not 500 million. So, you know, for us right now, TFI, if you want to talk, a significant transaction is 500 million and also deals is important, but it's not, you know, the size of the big whale that we always talk about every three or four years.

Allison Landry

[00:31:31] Ok, excellent. That was a helpful framework. Thank you.

[00:31:37] And your next question comes from the line of Scott Group with Wolfe Search. Please go ahead.

Scott Group

[00:31:43] Hey, thanks, morning. So I just wanted to check something on guidance, so four dollars you've done, I guess, three, ten or three, eleven year to date. Should we be expecting a drop off in the fourth quarter? Is the subsidies go away or is there conservatism here to help us think about what this means for fourth quarter?

Alain Bédard

[00:32:05] Well, you know, we are we are very conservative, are satisfied. You know, our motto one of our motto is, you know, under promise and over deliver, you know? So for sure, that's why we're seeing a minimum of four dollars. Now, you could say, well, if you see a minimum of four dollars, that means it's a minimum of about 90 cents for Q4. Is that because of the subsidies going away, subsidies going away? Absolutely. Subsidy for us in Q4 is probably like a few million dollars. But our 90 cents, OK, if you say minimum of four of us, just three times 90 cents compared to a dollar twenty something today, that means that they believe that this is going to drop like 20 to 30 cents. Probably not, but we want to be conservative. Remember, our last guidance was 340 to 360. Right. And now we're saying four. So, I mean, we you know, we always like to under promise and over deliver. So this is why we say a minimum of. So that could be for it could be for could be four fifteen. Now we know October. OK, we have an idea of what's going on in October, but we don't know anything about November and December. So this is why we're careful and we have confidence because, you know, if we don't have any confidence in 2021, why would we raise our dividend? I mean, we know our team is solid. We have a fantastic plan, OK, for now and into 21. But we want to be conservative.

Scott Group

[00:33:42] Ok, makes sense. So with the glass, just because it's a large one, maybe just help us a bit more, which is the strategic rationale here. I think it was a five running around a five percent margin business where you think you could use it and know maybe just a grander plans for LTL in the US would be helpful.

Alain Bédard

[00:34:01] Yes, yes. Yes. That's a very good question. First of all, you know, when we look at deals, you know, five percent for sure, we believe that we could do better than that. You know, working with Tom and the team over time, it's not gonna happen overnight. OK, but over time, you know, if one in the same kind of business as deals is a seven percent bottom line guy, well, how why are we not seven?

[00:34:29] Ok, so over time, we'll work with Tom and his team to get from five to six, six to seven and maybe seven to eight or whatever. I mean, we don't really like being a five percent bottom line guys, but eight, it is what it is today. Now, what we believe is good is that we know the LTL business in Canada inside out, OK? We know this business really, really well. We know the market, we know the players, et cetera, et cetera. Now, this Dell's acquisition help us understanding better, OK? The will help us understand better.

[00:35:08] Ok, the players in the U.S., the market in the U.S., because when we look at the U.S. LTL market, for us, it's like a gold mine. And the canyon LTL market is a sand mine in Canada. You can't improve pricing because there's too much overcapacity. It's a you know, that's why our revenue is down every quarter. You know, market is shrinking and our competition is not adjusting. So they're always chasing volume and trying to survive. The U.S. market is different. I mean, you've got some fantastic company, OK? That's one of them is running a sub eighty. You are OK. And then you've got others that family owned that probably run, you know, in the 80 to 80 to 90 hours. You got some public, one nonunion. That one ninety you are. And you got guys, the unionized guys. OK, that's a different story. But not to say that union is bad because no, we if you look at the largest trucking company in the world, they're unionized with the Teamsters and they do a fantastic job. But I'm just seeing us. We're also some of our operation in Canada is unionized and we do very well. We work with the union, none of them at all.

[00:36:26] So it's one way. It's like we're going to school, OK? We're just trying to understand the different drivers, OK, in this U.S. LTL market, because diesels is about 70 to 75 percent LTL and 20 percent truckload and the rest is freight forwarding. So it's like going to school. We want to understand this market better because we believe that, you know, the LTL in the U.S. between you and me is a much better business than the one in Canada. But hey, too bad that's where we start us is with the Canadian LTL business. And we've been, you know, working day and night to improve this. If you look at our results, yeah, revenue is down. Bottom line is up, though, even if you exclude the subsidy of eight million dollars in Q3. I mean, our revenue went down big time, but exclude the subsidy. Our bottom line is still up to million. And we're stuck with all kinds of fixed costs, the trucks, the terminal and all that, so that tells you how efficient we can be.

Scott Group

[00:37:36] Thank you.

[00:37:44] The next question comes from line of Walter Spracklin with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Walter Spracklin

[00:37:50] Thanks very much. Good morning, Ali. Morning, Walter. I'd like to focus a little bit on your on your margins here, because, you know, you brought back a lot of costs and still got the operating leverage. Right. I mean, you brought back all your employees. A lot of a lot of other companies saw a lot of cost creep come in. But you were able to actually improve your margins as the volume came. So the operating leverage looks pretty attractive. I want to ask you and you gave us good color in the fourth quarter here, but when we go into next year, when if we back out the Qs impact you're looking into next year, do you think that your margins for next year can hold in at the level that you did in 2019? And therefore, with the acquisitions you've done, you know, can you give us a little bit of an indication as to, you know, kind of order of magnitude, the improvement that we could see next year? I don't know if you're prepared to give us directionally some guidance in the next year or not, but that would be very helpful. Helpful if you have it.

Alain Bédard

[00:38:58] Yeah, well, you see, Walter, we can't give guidance for twenty one, but what I could tell you is, like I said earlier on the call, is that our PNC in 2001, which PNC the subsidy like it was chickenshit. I mean, it was like very insignificant in a sense. Yes. For aches and pains. But Campfire Lumis, there was no subsidy at all. We believe that in 2001, excluding the subsidy, there's no subsidy for us. I think in twenty one for our PNC, we're going to do better. We ought to do better because even with our be to be down a bit, OK, because we're still going to do some catch up of our to be in 21, but our B to C is going to keep on growing at a reasonable rate, not going crazy but a reasonable rate that we could sustain. At the same time, our bottom line, our truck load in the U.S., there was never any subsidy but a convenient truck load. Most of our subsidy came to our special ttle, OK, and we're going to this will be probably eliminated in 2001. But we believe that we can sustain the margin because some of the market that we've been affected badly are coming back. And some of the small deals that we've done, like the Keith Hall, OK, and others that we've done in Canada, OK, is going to help us beef up this this margin. And we have some very, very nice project in Montreal, OK, with Contrives Division there.

[00:40:26] We have some nice project in in the Port of Hamilton with TTLE. We have some nice product also with, you know, Goreski and. Well what's the name of that Gorshkov Gasko that we just bought a few months ago. So I believe that even twenty one, Steve and his team there are going to yield a fantastic twenty one, even if you exclude this covid the subsidy there. And then you know, if you think about our logistics, there's no subsidy, there are logistics will be up big time. The bottom line because of what I just explained and then we're left with the LTL. So the LDL, that's why we were trying to buy this APS company. But finally, we can do it. LTL is an issue because we think that organically deal T.L. OK is negative into twenty and into 21. The market is shrinking. So we have to do something in emeny to help us support. The subsidy will probably go away sometimes in twenty one and the guys are working hard. We are in discussion okay. Right now for something significant in terms of, of a contract with a carrier. Okay. That maybe could help our LTL business in Canada. It's still early in the game. Maybe we'll be in position to announce something sometime before the end of the year, maybe into next year. But we, the LTL in Canada will have to grow through emeny if perhaps we can do the deal. OK, we're working on Plan B right now.

Walter Spracklin

[00:42:07] It makes sense. And just a quick one on your M&A pipeline in the U.S., any risk that that gets affected by a U.S. election that sees, you know, for example, a higher capital gains tax come in? Is there any risk around an election that would affect your U.S. pipeline at all?

Alain Bédard

[00:42:26] I don't think so, Walter. I mean, we don't know what's going to happen there, you know, in two weeks, but we believe that, you know, this U.S. economy is going to stay strong. Whoever runs the country. I mean, but we're no magician. I mean, our goal is that we adapt. So we adapt and we adjust and we work for the future of our shareholders. Don't forget, DFI is in business, number one, to create value for shareholders. That's our goal.

Walter Spracklin

[00:42:59] And just one more housekeeping for me, tax rate, you've been guiding us, I believe, at 25 percent. Is it still around that we should.

Alain Bédard

[00:43:07] Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.

Walter Spracklin

[00:43:10] Thank you very much. Keep safe. Thank you.

[00:43:17] And your next question comes from the line of Tom Wadewitz with UBS. Yes, please go ahead.

Tom Wadewitz

[00:43:24] Yes, good morning. Wanted to swing back a little bit. The U.S. truck load. I think you were asked a little bit earlier about, you know, kind of pricing in 2021. You know, it seems like the setup is pretty powerful. The biggest U.S. truck, good name said they you know, they expect double digit pricing in twenty, twenty one. So, you know, the unusually strong framework. What do you think the odds are in your conventional U.S. truck business can be, I think, you know, kind of best in Class Izadi Low in a strong cyclical environment. Yeah. You know, do you potentially get to that in twenty one or is that kind of a multi-year potential for your U.S. truckload?

Alain Bédard

[00:44:08] Yeah. Very good question. So what we keep on saying is that you cannot be in the truckload business if you don't run a 90 or and better on average over 10 years. So that means that, you know, if you have a tailwind like we will probably have in 2001, it's impossible to run a 90 year. You get to run better than 90. OK, so if you look at what we've been doing in the last quarter, OK, we're running about a nine year war right now, ninety nine point something, OK, which is you know for sure, the guy will say, well, you know, we've been affected with the equipment, OK? The profit and equipment is gone because, you know, the market has not been so good. But now, OK, fine. But for us, in a tailwind situation like we anticipate in 21, I think there's no excuse to be running a 90 or you have to be focusing on something sub 90 or because on average, OK, you're going to have maybe some bad years at a ninety three or so when the good news are coming in, you got to be a sub nine, you war. Now, I've been seeing our plan, our budget for 21 yet. OK, so Greg and his team are working on it and we can't really provide guidance for twenty one so far. But what I would be really disappointed to see in 92 are in our plan for 21.

Tom Wadewitz

[00:45:34] Right. OK, and then the second question is in logistics, so your logistic margin improved pretty dramatically. Can you just give us a little perspective on what drove that? And, you know, kind of the forward look, do you sustain at that level or how you think about the margin and looking forward as well? Thank you.

Alain Bédard

[00:45:54] Yeah. Yeah, well, most of the improvement. OK, so if you look at our improvement, there's about four million dollars of bottom line improvement that came from Canada. The Canada's small OK, but the majority of the improvement came from our U.S. operation in the quarter in Q3. And you'll see us improving in the U.S. even more as the time goes by. You know what we've done a year ago, if you remember what I said a year ago, I said, guys, we're making a change in leadership in the U.S. So. So what we're doing is core, which is our EVP there, was responsible. Kenda now oversees our U.S. operations since last summer. Twenty nineteen. OK, and we've been rebuilding the team. So the sales team now is under the leadership of Dean. OK, Dean is overseeing our North American OK last mile operation, both U.S. and Canada. So, so we just signed, we just start servicing a 16 million dollar account in the U.S. with some interesting and fair margin. So. Are U.S. Q3 last mile operation had the majority of the improvement? Absolutely, and you'll see that improving over Q4 and into 21. Like I said earlier, the top line of our U.S. operation will probably not grow that much because we're still replacing three or four percent bottom line guys, with better margin. Right? That's our goal. We're not in business practice delivery. We're in business to create shareholder value. So, you know, a guy that gives me a two percent bottom line, you know, deal with someone else because, you know, for two percent, my shareholders will say, you know, why would I buy TFI for two percent? Bottom line, I'm just going to buy shares of a, you know, a North American bank and I'll get a three, four or five percent dividend. So stupid, right. So that's our goal. And you'll see us in Q4 again. Now, the average woodlouse, like we said earlier, the U.S. is adding a lot of revenue to our logistics at only five percent margin. So globally, you know, it will reduce our percentage, but we'll work on that in the months and the quarters to come.

Tom Wadewitz

[00:48:19] Right. OK, thank you.

[00:48:24] And your next question comes from the line of Jordan Alliger with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jordan Alliger

[00:48:30] By morning, everyone was enjoying this morning. Question for you on the LCL, I know you mentioned you need organic. You know, the organic growth might need some evidence to support some, assuming you're talking about the top one of their best, curious because you're healthier margins and you can even without the wage subsidy in the third quarter. So, yes, in putting the top one aside, you think you could hold or improve upon the efficiencies to the LTL margins?

Alain Bédard

[00:49:02] Well, we still have plans to improve the margin, Jordan. But the topline, like I said, without emeny, is going to shrink. Yes. So dollar wise, I think that we could sustain the dollar wise, even with some revenue leakage because of the market. But for sure, our approach is to do, you know, some M&A activities in Canada to beef up the top line. And it will also have an effect. But I'm not saying that without the top line growth, OK, it's not sustainable. Our margin. No, our margins are sustainable because we still have some stuff that we could do to keep on improving what we're doing today.

Jordan Alliger

[00:49:45] I mean, just the bigger picture question on M&A is you guys have gotten larger as a company. You know, I know historically the strategic deals where every three, four years apart. Yes, there's a need to make them what you need or what you want to have them come more quicker as you've gotten larger. Is that something that might need to happen?

Alain Bédard

[00:50:10] You know what? That's a good question, George, and this is this is based on the deep bench that we have. So in Canada, we have a very deep bench, a team that is second to none. But the problem we have is it's a small market, OK? And we're already really, really big. So our plan has been to beef up our U.S. team because the future is in the U.S. for us to grow our business significantly. So that's been the focus of ours. So Dallas will add will beef up our team in terms of market intelligence in the LTL. So if ever if ever there's a transaction possible in the LTL news, you know, I don't know, maybe a company that becomes for sale or whatever. So now with the U.S., at least we, before buying an asset based company, will have some market intelligence. We have a team. It's the same story with our specialty in the U.S. So what we've done so far is small acquisition. You know, we bought, you know, 200 truck operation here to another 200 truck there. And now we're up to a little over a thousand trucks.

[00:51:16] So if a deal that comes to us, let's say for a thousand trucks now, we could do that easily. And also, you know, our strategy has always been small step. But I agree with you that the bigger we get, the larger the small steps becomes. Right. So our focus really has got to be for us. Small deals in Canada, small nice Ducky's, which we're doing now. And hopefully we can find the right transaction after deals of size in the U.S., maybe in the special TTL, maybe in the last mile. And we never know. Maybe in the LTL. We'll see.

Jordan Alliger

[00:52:01] Thank you.

[00:52:05] Well, your next question comes from Mona Nazir with Laurentian, but please go ahead.

Mona Nazir

[00:52:12] Good morning, everyone, and congrats on that fantastic quarter.

A - Alain Bédard: [00:52:17] Thank you, Mona.

Mona Nazir

[00:52:19] So I'm just going to keep it to one question, but when I'm thinking about your tenure, GFI, future performance and the legacy you want to leave, I'm just wondering what is your ultimate guiding principle or metric that is weaved into every decision you make or that mentally you keep reverting back to? And has it changed over time? I mean, just even on that note. Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Alain Bédard

[00:52:45] Well, you know, Mona, our religion is, like I said, for years and years, we're in business to create shareholder value. This has been the number one rule at TFI. OK, and how do we get this done is by focusing on free cash flow. You know, some of the guys say they talk about dog is a bit that pop up to us. We say, OK, fine, we understand that. But for us is what's the free cash? What's left? OK, because you can have 100 million dollar baby. But if you have ninety eight million dollars of CapEx, OK to sustain the business, well, there's not much to do. So if you look at our track record of 20 years, that's all we've been able to build. TFI is based on the focus of creating shareholder value. That's never change because don't forget, I'm an important shareholder of TFI from day one. And also how do we get there is through people, g t people and focus on free cash flows and the payback. So someone comes to me and say, I need we have to invest a million dollars for this customer. And the return is going to be one point. Well, find somebody else because we're not in the business of one point two points. Three points. That's not us. So that's always been the focus of TFI. It's everything is about creating value for our shareholders. Yes. Through servicing customer and focusing on the team people, the right guy, you know, we build a fantastic team of EVs, are doing a great, great job, and we're beefing up the team. You know, this acquisition of Dallas is going to add, you know, another significant layer to our team when we're really proud of that.

Mona Nazir

[00:54:36] Thank you, I'll leave it there, too.

[00:54:41] And your next question comes from the line of Sanjay Ramaswamy with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Sanjay Ramaswamy

[00:54:48] Good morning and thanks for taking my question. I'll to one, but maybe just talking about BTC and the shift that we did see in Turkey. I mean, how do we look at the right mix between data being made at sea maybe over the next couple of quarters and in that specific kind of business, you know, whether it's in the U.S. or Canada, that you any other details would be great.

Alain Bédard

[00:55:14] Yeah, a very good question. So for us, B2B is really, you know, what can we do and how much can we do? So our focus always been to keep growing B2B, but it's tough to do in the market environment because our customers are being, you know, used the word attack by the e-commerce. OK, so we're trying always to protect our B2B and to try to grow the B2B. But we live in the world in 2021 that e-commerce is growing. So we got to be part of the solution and that's what we're doing. OK. So we're growing now in terms of the mix, is the mix 50 50? Is the mix 60 40? I don't know. OK, what's the best mix is? But one thing I could tell you is that we're trying to protect and grow our B2B because that is, you know, the coincidence of delivery is always more versus B2C, which is one stop, one parcel. Normally now we know that e-commerce is growing and B2B is not growing as much. So this is why we came up with a solution that really focused on not just growing e-commerce all everywhere and anywhere with any race. Our focus has been, guys, let's grow where we can protect our margin and keep growing the revenue of a company. That's if you look at our Q3, OK, this is what we've been able to attain.

[00:56:47] Now, if you ask me about future, you know, probably in two to three to five years, we're going to see more of this growth in e-commerce, B2C, then we're going to see in the growth of B2B. So but we are also controlling the growth of our PNC solution. OK, because, you know, we don't want to offer more capacity and come up with a three percent bottom line solution. So our most efficient solution, OK, to the e-commerce is our last mile operation. And this is what we've been growing in a very important way in Canada. Not so much in the U.S. for now. OK, but that's going to be a real focus of ours in 2001 in the U.S. but in the U.S., like I said earlier, we still have some small margin accounts that needs to be adjusted or change or, you know, replace. And that's why we believe that in twenty one, our top line in the U.S. is going to improve a bit. But most importantly, the bottom line will keep on improving a lot. And I don't know if this answers your question 100 percent, but our focus is bottom line. And how do we get that right now? We know that B2C is part of the solution.

Sanjay Ramaswamy

[00:58:18] I think that's great. I did like maybe have one more follow up question, but just in terms of the differe cycle, obviously we're seeing a very, very strong right market right now in the U.S. It just potentially could. Could you comment on how you're kind of navigating these driver shortages right now and maybe talk about the wage inflation? You're saying? You know, we're hearing a lot of truckers just really struggling to drive. And, yes, the white inflation is quite it's quite hefty. Yes, yes.

Alain Bédard

[00:58:49] Yes. Well, just so you know, the problem with the trucking industry is that a year ago, we had tons of drivers and not so much in terms of freight. Now we have tons of freight and it's tough to find the drivers say so for sure. We came out with the salary review for our drivers and that I think it took effect just lately because it's a problem. So it's the same story all over again. OK, so freight is plenty a shortage of drivers. So this is what we're going through right now. It's the same story for us and the rest of the industry. It's always a battle. You know what we're trying to do in a situation like that. Our experience in Canada has always been, you know, when there's a shortage of driver, our approach in Canada over the last 15 to 20 years, what I said to my guys, guys, how about if we buy a trucking company, OK, with 200 drivers? So, you know, you buy the company, you keep the good accounts and, you know, you get rid of the bad ones and also gives you a little bit better capacity. So that is in our mind, a solution that, you know, we may start to think about the U.S. domestic market. So if I if I explain myself correctly, is you look at a 200 truck company, like we just buy them a few months ago, it's about 200 trucks. And I'm looking at the results of MKT. And it's very impressive what Greg and the team has done there. And maybe there's another MKT that we could buy, you know, in the next three to six months to beef up our human capital, you know, our driver fleet and those small trucking company, they have some good accounts, but sometimes because they don't know what the market is, they have some not so good account. And our approach has always been, you know, what you do is you just get rid of the ones that are not good and then it leaves you capacity to service your good account in your existing business. I don't know if I'm explaining my right myself correctly. I don't know if you understand what I'm saying.

Sanjay Ramaswamy

[01:01:15] Yeah, no, that makes a lot of sense, I appreciate the color.

Alain Bédard

[01:01:22] Ok.

[01:01:24] And your next question comes from the line of Konark Gupta with Scotia, please go ahead.

Konark Gupta

[01:01:31] Thanks and good morning. How are you?

Alain Bédard

[01:01:33] Good morning. I'm good. You are perfect, perfect.

Konark Gupta

[01:01:36] Great, thanks. Hope you're keeping safe in just a few quick ones from L.A. on the wage subsidy. Not sure if I heard you correctly. Are you expecting the government to extend the wage subsidy into twenty one?

Alain Bédard

[01:01:51] Well, no, what I'm saying is that our wage subsidy for our Q4 is going to be minimal, OK, because, you know, our revenue is coming back and slowly. OK, so I was saying that in Q4, our wage subsidy is going to be minimal, just a few million dollars and for twenty one, it's probably going to be zero for us.

Konark Gupta

[01:02:14] Makes sense. Thank you. And free cash flow guidance, so the minimum you announced today is 600 million dollars. Obviously, that implies relatively less cash generation in Q4. I'm curious as to if that's all pertaining to CapEx and tax payment, perhaps.

Alain Bédard

[01:02:32] Yeah, well, CapEx is going to be more important for us in Q4. Like I said, net CapEx is probably going to be like in the 50 to 55 million, OK, because we have to do some catch up because of Q2 was late and even Q3 was like, OK, and then yes, you're right, we got some tax payment. But like I said, this is a minimum of. It's like on the EPS, it's a minimum of four. So what is it exactly? We don't know, but we see it's a minimum of four. So it could it be maybe it's for that, not for now, but let's say four or five or 15. We'll see. Is the same thing with the free cash. So it's a minimum of six, 600. So it could be 650 or could be 675. You know, it all depends, but at least this is a minimum.

Konark Gupta

[01:03:23] Right, right no, I understand that. And then I think not a lot of discussion on Thacker's in Korea, so I just want to kind of dig into a few things there. There was, I think, a margin contraction in Q3 versus last year, despite volumes being almost flattish and pricing being quite positive. What what led to that margin deterioration? And then is there any room for margin improvement from where you are today?

Alain Bédard

[01:03:49] Yeah, there's been if you look at, ah, just a bit as a percentage of revenue, I mean, there was no real margin issues, but what is affecting us, like I said, is I see us OK and artifice specialty PNC guys, which are mostly be to be the revenue is still down excuse me, year over year. So ISIS is down five, six percent and this is down like 15 to 20 percent. And this is a high quality margin business that we're now this if you look globally, our PNC revenue is up a bit because we replace those B to be revenue lost, OK, because the customers are still not completely reopened except for whatever reason, OK, by B2C with our Tempa Lumis operation. OK, and if you look at most of the e-commerce business, OK, and you listen to what's going on, guys are always fresh on the margin. We were able to do it a kind of similar kind of margin like we used to do with our B2C. So that's what we're saying. We're saying also that e-commerce in our package and courier business will keep on growing and we're in business to protect our margin. So we've got lots of demand. I mean, we could grow way more than what we're doing now, but we are controlling our growth through our capacity, offering to our customers.

Konark Gupta

[01:05:22] Right. Right. And that makes us think and last one for me before I turn it over, all the acquisitions you have closed announced this year, they add up to almost a billion dollars in revenue. Maybe you optimize some of those businesses. Right. But what kind of margins do these businesses on a cumulative basis generate today and where can they be in a year?

Alain Bédard

[01:05:46] Yeah, well, the biggest one is that we're going to be closing, you know, in November, so, yeah, the is 550 U.S. So if you convert that into Canadian dollars, it's about, let's see, 700 million dollars Canadian. And that is a five percent bottom line company today. You know, we believe that five percent is OK, but it's only average. And, you know, we're not in the business of average kind of return. So we believe that over time this fire will become six and maybe seven and eight is still very early to say. But we look at peers and we have peers at seven right now. So one will be talking with Tom, our leader there, Atum. If the pews are at seven, what can we do to get closer to six and then seven and maybe get better than seven? But it will take time. It's not gonna happen overnight. Now, the other small ones, like Keith Hall, like Gasko, OK, like the you know, the DSN, all those small triple CS that we bought in the U.S., the Mukti, those guys, you know. Are running some of them, and 92 are some of them, and 92 are, and the proof is in the pudding if you look at our track record. I mean, over time, these guys will get closer to, on the special detail, an 85 war. But it takes time. It takes time. Absolutely. So, I mean, we don't give guidance for twenty one because our budget planning is not completely done for 21. But as soon as possible, we'll give guidance for the way we think twenty one is going to be. But I could see my first feel about twenty one is we're going to do better than twenty even without the subsidy.

Konark Gupta

[01:07:44] Perfect. That's all for me. Thanks. Thanks so much, Alan.

Alain Bédard

[01:07:48] Thank you.

[01:07:50] And your next question comes from Jack Atkins with Stephens.

Jack Atkins

[01:07:55] Hey, Elaine, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. So just kind of going back to the P and C business for a moment. You know, we're certainly hearing about, you know, quite a bit of pricing power from the large U.S. parcel carriers. You know, I mean, when you when you think about that, especially as we go into 21 with B to be hopefully recovering back to more normalized levels, you know, there's obviously going to be sustained to see demand. You know, how are you guys thinking about the pricing power in your business there and just sort of normalizing for the subsidies? Is it right to maybe think about a real step function, change in profitability from a margin perspective and see next year?

Alain Bédard

[01:08:36] Well, you're absolutely right, Jack, for sure, I mean, we're following in the steps of the big guys like the FedEx and UPS, so for sure, the only difference between us and them is that those guys were ahead of the game and thus we're following them. So us it will take effect only in November. OK, which is next week. Absolutely. But I agree with you, B2B is slowly coming back, so that's going to help us in 2001. Now, are we going to be back to the same level as we were free covid on B2B? It's hard to say. Probably not. OK, but also our B2C is also improving in terms of demand. And you know, the name of the game in transportation has always been density, OK? You have to build density and the more density you have. So on e commerce, because Onestop is one parcel that ninety nine point nine percent of the time, what you have to do in order to get the density is to pick the zip code, pick the right zip code. So I'll give you an example if you want to do A, B to C in the small northern town of Ontario, 20 miles north of Sudbury. Well, you want to have a lot of density there, right? So our option for us has been, well, let's pick the right zip code like the you know, the GTA, the greater Toronto area. The same thing with Vancouver. Same approach with Montreal, et cetera, et cetera. And that is the way to create density in an environment where one stuff is one parcel. So you say one stop is one parcel. That's true. But if you deliver into a, you know, a downtown condo tower in Toronto, OK, where there's about 300 apartment, well, maybe one stop is not going to be one parcel there. Maybe one stop is going to be 15 Passell because there's 300 apartments. But a tower with 300 apartments in Sudbury, there's none. Right. So this is why our approach has been Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, you know, Ottawa, those cities where we could do more density. OK, first off, OK, even in the e-commerce world.

Jack Atkins

[01:10:59] Ok, that makes a lot of sense, maybe just one quick last one for me. How are you thinking about your available capacity, you know, to be able to grow with the market there in 2020? What do you need to maybe add some capacity, the margin within the and segment?

Alain Bédard

[01:11:17] Yes, yes, what we're doing, Jack, is we're increasing our capacity at Lumis Kanfer on a monthly basis, but we are not going to be like, you know, Canada Post or others in Canada that are just growing out of control us. We are growing in control because we don't want to come up to our shoulders in Q1 or in Q2 next year and say, well, guys, we've grown PNC 15 percent, but the bottom line is down 20 percent. No, no, no, no, no. We don't want to do that. That's why us we go ahead and we grow top and bottom line, you know, accordingly. So that's the focus. So when I talked to Bryan and his team guys, absolutely. I mean, we got a full pipeline of customers. I want to deal with us on e-commerce, but we got to go step by step. We got to pick and choose the right customer, the right zip code and where it fits. And we don't want to blow out on the top line and a disaster on the bottom line.

Jack Atkins

[01:12:24] Ok, that makes a lot of sense in my book. Thanks again for the time.

Alain Bédard

[01:12:29] Thank you, Jack.

[01:12:31] And your next question comes from the line of David Ross with Stifel. Please go ahead.

David Ross

[01:12:37] Yes, good morning. Happy Friday.

Alain Bédard

[01:12:40] Hey, thank you, David. Good morning.

David Ross

[01:12:43] So when you talk about the logistics and last mile division, you specifically you trade up in customer accounts to get more profitable business. Yes. Where are those? You know, you call them like three point four point accounts going. Are they able to find somebody else to haul in at those low prices or any of them coming back to you and paying the margin that it takes to run that business?

Alain Bédard

[01:13:09] It's a mix. It's a mix. They've you know, they say in transportation there's a sucker born every minute. Right. So there's always someone stupid enough to say, oh, I'm going to do it for this kind of money. But, you know, our focus for us is that we've got so much capacity growth for our last mile in the U.S. with e-commerce at good margin. Why are we going to service this guy like something? You know, if this guy sells assets for Payless, for sure, he wants to pay less for freight, too. Right. So that's something that's not my cup of tea. So we've got so much demand right now in the U.S. with the e-commerce. So what I'm saying to these guys, I mean, let's bring this new e-commerce business as I said, we're just starting to do business with one customer. That's going to be 16 million for us on a yearly basis. And OK, take this guy on, but get rid of those two, three percent guy. Now, some of them are saying, oh, no, no, we can't find another sucker. OK, so we'll stay with you guys. What can we do it for? Eight percent bottom line. So we said, OK, we'll live with that. But the guy comes back to us. What can we do it for. Three and a half. I said, no, no, get out.

David Ross

[01:14:33] And just quickly, on the trucking side of things, given that it's tight, but also rates are up. Are you do you expect that CFI and T.S.A. to have any organic truck growth next year? Or is any of the growth in the truckload segment in the U.S. likely to be M&A?

Alain Bédard

[01:14:53] That's a tough question, I mean, for sure, the phrase is there, the defrayed is there. The issue that Greg and his team have is the same as everybody else has, is people is driver. Right. So what do you do in a situation like that is like I said to David and the team is the guys, can we find a company, OK, that's got ASEP, which is people, and they don't know what to do with it. So this is why we bought from this this guy that was under the protection of the court. KAMKAR We bought it from him. We bought it from him, and we bought Triple C from him. So we got assets, people, OK? And with that will be in a position to create value to our shareholders because he was saying to Greg the other day, so Greg, yes, we're busy, OK?

[01:15:46] Yes, we're trying to hire a driver. But is there is there a small company in your neighborhood? Is there something of size, size, which for us is two, three, 400 trucks that we could buy and those guys are not bankrupt, but those guys are OK, but we can improve them through cost and through quality revenue because it's very hard, because every transportation company is looking for a driver. So and it takes time and it costs money. So what we're seeing is a guys how about if we buy a small and that's what I've done for 15, 20 years in Canada, is when the shortage was there. So let's buy a company and a company. You know, it's not that expensive. If we could strike the right deal. OK, perfect. So we beef up the team like that. So this is, you know, has been like a little bit under the radar. Dave is his when we bought those three company from Kamkar. OK, we didn't get a lot of good quality praise from customers because the reason those guys were bankrupt or under the protection of the court, but we got the good asset, which is the people. And now we're working with customers and market and we are improving. So this is why we're seeing asked what the guys have done there is fantastic. I mean, grammar triple C is still an ongoing process, but it's going to be the same story. So it's going to be hard to grow organically through trying to find a drivers, but if we could find the right company. OK, small, that's how we get the drivers.

David Ross

[01:17:40] Makes sense. Thank you.

Alain Bédard

[01:17:42] You're welcome.

[01:17:45] And your next question comes from the line of Brian Ossenbeck with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Brian Ossenbeck

[01:17:52] Hey, good morning, Ali, thank you for taking the call. All right, so just a couple of quick ones here. I understand you're using the U.S., you know, kind of a foothold, similar, blueprinted, done in the past to skill to new businesses in the U.S. get some market intelligence as well. Would you consider bolstering just the overall brokerage platform more so to the T.L. side, primarily focused on you, and it would typically seen a higher level of investment, especially from the technology side and brokerage just overall understand LPO? Yeah, I would have the same sort of drivers competition behind it, but I think of just the level of investment and what type of platform on the right side that you're looking to do with deals while deals.

Alain Bédard

[01:18:37] If I listen to Tom and people that talking to the guys, I mean, we could grow that fast. But, you know, our message to Tom and the team there is going to be guys focus number one. Yeah, we want to grow the topline mostly on LTL. Absolutely. But the most important thing to us, like I said on the call, is that we have to bring this five percent bottom line company closer to six and to seven and maybe to eight. To us, it's more important to grow the bottom line than to grow just the topline.

[01:19:09] But we believe that as an example, when we talked to Tom, OK, let's say, Tom, you guys focus on transborder LTA. No. Wow, that's a new thing for you guys, that's something that Tom and your team have to focus because the rates, the quality of the revenue on transport or freight between U.S. and Canada and U.S. and Mexico is even better than the U.S. domestic rates. So, guys, that's a new area of focus of theirs. OK, so that's one area that we think that Tom and his team could, you know, immediately start to focus on. So we believe that the will grow the top line over these, for example, OK? We believe that the we can grow the top line with in chocker with our truckload operation in the U.S.. OK, we could do probably better with that. And absolutely. That's the way to go for us. I mean, and it gets us market intelligence in the LTL market, which is something that, you know, right now, today we know the Canadian market really, really well. But the U.S. one, we know it through our partners, OK, but only on the. Transborder freight. But when we look at the other LTL company, I mean, some guys are doing a fantastic job in the U.S., a fantastic job, and there's way more consolidation has been done in the U.S. on the outside. Then in Canada, in Canada, there's still way too many small players, not about making money now that's a big difference.

[01:20:55] If you compare that with our truckload market, the truckload market in Canada is way more consolidated than the one in the U.S.. But the is different, the AFL-CIO is the guys, it's a much better market in the U.S. and in Canada. So this is why for us, when we look at the U.S., it's fantastic in the sense that, oh, this is going to give us the opportunity to really understand what's going on there. What are the drivers? And then, you know, like I said earlier on the call, we've got a billion dollars Canadian to invest. OK, so we could it could be a special title. It could be another last mile. It could be, you know, maybe one day could be, you know, an LTL company in the U.S. We don't know, OK, we're working on something important in all those sectors. OK, but we'll see. But at least on the special TTR, we've done many small deals that now give us, you know, what the market is all about in the U.S.. OK, on the men's side, through T.S.A., we have a good understanding of the market now on the LTL with deals over time will get a great understanding of the market. Fantastic. And then we can start growing because in Canada we're such a huge player that something of size dustoff. Tough to do, stuff to do for us.

Brian Ossenbeck

[01:22:22] And just in terms of the technology investment is there, we typically hear that with brokerage's LPO, maybe not as much as you think you need to do, just from a visibility perspective or anything on the tech investment side as you bring us on.

Alain Bédard

[01:22:39] Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes. You know, when we talked to Tom Fisher, OK, right now, if I remember correctly, they're using Mercury Gates and Zap us, we run Oracle. So first step for us is going to move because we have a tacit agreement for a year. So step one is to move those guys from SAP to Oracle TFI. We use Oracle and then the next discussion is going to be around Mercury Gates. I mean, is that the right tool for growing this division or do we have to do something else? I don't know. It's too early to say, but absolutely, that's one area that we want to invest, is tools for our people to do a better job. Like I said, for our truckload guys, you know, we're in the phase. We're looking at McCleod, OK? We're doing the study right now, the first phase, and then probably the implementation will take effect in 21. So we need our people to have the right tools to be even more efficient. Same story with our LTL, you know, our Altius. We're looking at 2pm W. Okay, so if you if you look at our LTL operation of West mostly run on GMW in the East, we have a quick X now that's run PNW. We're going to be probably moving to six a.m. in 21. It's all about the tools. We have a team that is second to none in Canada, but we can always improve the results by giving those guys better tools. And that is the goal for us.

Brian Ossenbeck

[01:24:18] Understood. One last quick follow up on the driver market in the of more inclination to buy assets, to get drivers with NCT and it sounds like it's going pretty well so far. What's the ability to hang on, hang on to the people when they come over in the market is tight and you need to perhaps call some of the freight to bring up the possibility. You seeing historical levels of turnover and retention and does that make you more or less confident to do more of these in the future?

Alain Bédard

[01:24:51] Yeah, not so much, my not so much, I mean, I know it's always been an issue in the U.S. that you buy a company and after a year all the drivers are gone. I mean, our approach is it's been quite, quite good. I mean, if you look if you would talk to Greg Abbott, then he would tell you that, no, there was no real turn over the same thing that worked with Steve and the team there. Not an issue, but, you know, we don't come in there and say, well, you guys have to change. This is the recipe and this is the way to go for the future. No, we don't do that. I mean, the way our approach is, you know, hey, guys, let's keep on doing what we're doing and we're working with the customer just to make sure that the rates are fair, that the rates are market. Also, if you look at the stuff that we bought from Kamkar, I mean, the trucks were terrible in some of the divisions. So we're investing in CapEx. We're buying the equipment so that the guys, you know, could be proud of their equipment and their company. So, I mean, we've been very, very successful in Canada, you know, and if you look at what we've done so far in the U.S., it's working well.

Brian Ossenbeck

[01:26:07] All right, thanks for your time. We appreciate it. Pleasure. Thank you.

[01:26:11] And your next question comes from the line of Cameron Doerksen with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Cameron Doerksen

[01:26:19] Thanks. Good morning.

Alain Bédard

[01:26:20] Morning, Cameron.

Cameron Doerksen

[01:26:22] Yes. So just a quick one for me. And it's you guys want to get your thoughts around M&A in the specialty truckload area in the U.S. You've talked about that. But I'm just wondering if there's any sort of specific subsegments of special ttle that are more attractive. I mean, I guess your flatbed versus dry bulk versus liquids, is there anything there that better from an operational point of view or from a competitive landscape point of view that that you would like to focus on one of those three?

Alain Bédard

[01:26:50] Yeah, yeah. That's a very good question, Cameron. So flatbed I mean, Citi is a flatbed company, so it's really the first transaction that we do in the flambéed world. So it's probably not going to be something for us important in 2001 in themone. But in terms of bulk, OK, with the stainless steel, OK, everything that relates to chemicals or food, OK, that's very important to us. So triple CS like that. When we bought Schily, when we bought Polic. Absolutely. For us really the tanker world is for us. Priority number one. We are the largest player in Canada on the food. Great stuff, hauling, you know, whatever, wine, juice, sugar, et cetera, et cetera. So we believe that for us and the special ttle food grade chemicals on the Bogside liquid and dry, OK, not so much. The cement is OK in some areas of North America, you know, but it's really the focus of ours. Flatbed. It's yes, we did. It was a good opportunity and we'll keep on looking at that. But really our focus on the specialty is more in the tanker world.

Cameron Doerksen

[01:28:22] Does that include petroleum products? No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. Petroleum is no, not for us.

Alain Bédard

[01:28:32] No, you don't do much of that in in Canada anyway.

Cameron Doerksen

[01:28:35] Specialty truck with.

Alain Bédard

[01:28:36] No, very, very small. I mean, this came to us. It's a small operation we have in Montreal, about fifteen trucks on the petroleum. It's mostly for the ships. You know, when the you know, the dock in Montreal, they need energy. So yeah. For the ship, it's a specialty petroleum business that we have that is very small, but absolutely not. I mean, if a company was up for sale, let's say with, I don't know, 300 million of revenue, all in petroleum products product. No, that's for us. We'll leave it to the other guys. US is more food chemicals. Yes, we're in.

Cameron Doerksen

[01:29:16] They may make sense. Thanks very much. Thank you.

[01:29:21] And your next question comes the line of Kevin Chiang with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Kevin Chiang

[01:29:27] Thanks for getting me in here, Elaine. I know it's been a long haul. Maybe just a follow up on the Dallas acquisition. And you mentioned you have a lot of cross-border partnerships. I think one of them with TSG is just wondering, as you think of Dallas, longer term, would you look to eventually in-house all your cross-border LTL orchestra, cross-border LTL network or eventually these partnerships and or.

Alain Bédard

[01:29:54] No, OK, no, no, no, no. I mean, well, what we're saying to Dallas is that the transborder business is huge. And you guys, you know, you you're doing a good job on the domestic side. Hey, how about if you start looking at the transborder business, which is something that those guys never really looked at. But no, we're really proud of our partnership with Syria right now. And for sure, we would never do something like that. I mean, this would be very unprofessional on our part. So, no, no, the relationship we have with Syria is we want to protect that and we want to grow it. But it's got nothing to do with the US. As a matter of fact, you know, between you and me, Kevin, the deals with Syria in the U.S. on the domestic side.

Kevin Chiang

[01:30:40] Yeah, perfect union. Everybody else on this call. Thank you for the clarification and a good quarter.

Alain Bédard

[01:30:49] Thank you, Kevin.

[01:30:51] And your next question comes from Benoit Poirier with Desjardins. Go ahead.

Benoit Poirier

[01:30:57] Hey, good morning, L.A. Moyamoya and congrats for their results and glad to see that the efforts are paying off on us last mile. Yes. Ellen, looking at Last Mile, a great network in the U.S. There's been a lot of investment if we think that Shopify should. But just wondering whether you see some opportunity to partner with some warehousing fulfillment companies as you don't want to go through real estate. So I'm just wondering if you see some opportunities to partner up with some guys eventually?

Alain Bédard

[01:31:39] Well, that's a good question. But so far, I mean, no. OK, but we're having a lot of discussion. This is like, you know, the drone thing there. I mean, are you guys thinking about that? Yes, we are. OK, it's the same thing with this partnering with someone that's got the coverage, OK, because like you said, I mean, we're not in the real estate business and we don't want to be in the real estate business, industrial real estate at all. So, yes, but right now, we have so much demand without going through that, OK, that right now Cal's team in the U.S. are really focus on just, you know, answering the demand that we're getting. It's unbelievable. OK, but we got to do it step by step, you know, one step at a time. And, you know, we're getting on board a 60 million dollar case, like I said earlier, right now. OK, it's fine. OK, but 16 million dollars in the U.S. is big, but it's not that big. So we're testing also with another customer in California right now or very soon. And this could be just for California, another 15 million dollar account. So huge potential for us in the U.S. But, you know, a year ago, transmission in the U.S. was guys, we cannot build if the foundation are not solid. OK, so step one, let's make sure that our foundation in the U.S. is solid, which now, OK, we can say yes. Get rid of all those two percent guys. OK, step number two, OK, let's build a sales team that is North American. It's done with Dean. OK, fine.

[01:33:28] And then let's start growing organically with the e-commerce solution that we have, which is fantastic, lean and mean solution that today we're growing big time in Canada, but not so much in the U.S. because we are replacing those two percent guys with better quality revenue. Right. So we've got our hands full right now, Vanua.

Benoit Poirier

[01:33:53] Ok, OK, that's great color. And the other question I had was around the tío market. We are all aware about the positive market condition. Obviously, the biggest question is around the duration of the cycle. But when we look at the clock orders, yes, the pick up over the last three months, but we are still well below the historical average. I'm looking also at the implementation of the driver's license, drug and alcohol clearing up that remove almost 30000 drivers. Yes. Also, as you know, the implementation that will be mandatory in June 2021. Yes. I mean, so do you see some long term tailwind or structural changes that might make this positive cycle may be longer than usual?

Alain Bédard

[01:34:46] Well, I think so. And also the leadership in the truckload world in the U.S., like the good companies, like, you know, Knight and Heartland and Warner and all those good companies in the U.S., they have a great influence now about, hey, guys, this is how we can sustain this growth. Okay. And we're in business to serve customers. Yes. But we're in business to make money as well. So I think that market the macro is changing to the advantage of the trucking company right now. Okay, fine. How long this is going to last? Maybe, like you said, longer than ever before because of the clearing house, because also it takes a lot of capital now to OK. Interest rates are low. But still, I mean, it's not as easy to buy a truck like it was like 10 years ago maybe. And also customers are getting, you know, pressured to be more, I would say, professional in the sense that you can't give a loan to, you know, a non-professional driver anymore. It looks bad. So I think that you're right now, we are things are changing, slowly changing to be, you know, more professional, make us a little bit more money. But we are in business for two to create value for our shareholders. But we have to do it in a safe manner, OK? We have to be safe on the road. OK, with drivers are safe right now as an industry. So this is why I agree with you probably a little bit more stronger tailwinds than we've ever seen before.

Benoit Poirier

[01:36:32] That's great color. Alan, thanks very much for the time.

Alain Bédard

[01:36:37] Pleasure Benoit.

[01:36:39] And there are no further questions at this time, I will turn the call back over to L.A. for closing remarks.

Alain Bédard

[01:36:46] Ok, well, thank you very much, Operator, for facilitating our Q&A session. I also want to thank everyone for spending time with us this morning. You can rest assured that everyone at TFI International will continue working hard for our shoulders, creating and unlocking value and returning excess capital whenever possible. I hope everyone stays safe, and I look forward to providing you to providing another update on our next call. In the meantime, please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions. Have a great day and a wonderful weekend. And thank you again.

