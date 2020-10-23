As Air Lease (AL) makes its final approach into earnings season, announced for November 9th, investors will have a window seat on the financial health of the global airline industry. A yardstick of leisure, trade & business travel, the aircraft rental champion braces for enduring pressure from upstream aircraft manufacturers and downstream customers alike. Accordingly, expect upcoming forward guidance to reverberate a broad range of unknowns:

The duration of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic (macro-environment) The ability of airlines to economically survive (financial health of customers) The long-term adoption of alternatives, particularly to business travel (products of substitution)

These 3 risk factors promise to perennially disrupt travel. And discounting whichever way you scrutinize the numbers; Air Lease faces severe turbulence over the coming years.

My outlook for Air Lease) remains forcefully bearish.

Source: Airways Mag

The US asset leasing mainstay which took off in 2010 is predominantly active in acquiring new commercial jet aircraft. Its business model aligns differing expense & revenue maturities – from the supply of aircraft assembled by companies such as Boeing (BA), Airbus (AIR)), Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and ATR over comparably long periods with mid-term operating requirements of domestic and international airlines. The company boasts a park of 301 units in its operating lease portfolio totaling $19.1B in book value, a managed aircraft business comprised of 81 units and 393 new units on its order books.

It is inherently the amplitude of divergent maturities which allows the firm to generate active returns on equity. And in any conventional period, this business model works; now is not the case.

Source: Airlines for America - Impact of Covid19

The venture remains highly capital-intensive, servicing a cyclical industry whose customers are struggling for existence. The global transport industry, ravaged by the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, has nosedived multiple regions into recession forcing governments to shutter their economies and close borders. These distinct lock-downs have further created stigma around international relations, far-reaching nationalist sentiment, and durable interruption to travel. Business travel has been curtailed as corporations look for new ways to work, including improved digital tools, work from home regimes and collaborative networking technology. These changes seem primed to be long-lasting, jarring, and durable – and most likely to transform global aviation indefinitely.

Let us take a deep dive into two key parts of Air Lease’s business model - its recourse to debt financing and its order book.

Source: Air Lease SEC Filings

Term Structure of Debt

Air Lease bankrolls its float of 300+ units with recourse to credit markets. As per SEC filings dated June 30, 2020, the firm maintained $13.5B in unsecured notes outstanding (an increase of 8.8%). The organization continues to issue debt, including $2.3B in aggregate principal amount of medium-term notes. An unsecured revolving credit facility is additionally at the organization’s disposal totaling $6B (LIBOR + 1.05%) As part of this agreement, Air Lease pays a fee of 0.20% per year subject to debt ratings.

Source: Simplyflying.com

Debt load will climb (from $295M to $2.7B) during a time span excessively vulnerable to flattened demand. Requests for deferral and diminished international airline activity resonate with requests for ameliorated contract terms. This term structure presents financial endangerment as airlines cold stack assets, cancel routes and lay off personnel. Paradoxically, the most valuable assets commercial airlines have, at least for now, no longer are routes or slots, but frequent-flyer programs they maintain.

The company’s debt burden is a material issue:

Credit ratings are appraised on earnings strength and quality of collateral. Two mechanisms will negatively impact this – foremost, as customers request deferrals or make order cancellations, earnings quality will be affected. Equally, as the global park of aircraft is stacked, collateral valuations come under fire as global aircraft supply outstrips demand.

Effective debt management remains less flexible than cancellation clauses at customers’ disposal, particularly as the Novel Coronavirus pandemic raises contractual interpretations of force majeure.

Expect valuation write-downs on net book value, particularly in terms of collateralization. This will make recourse to debt increasingly difficult as creditors under-appraise collateral (the aircraft) and over-appraise risk (the commercial airline industry).

As governments push into a new phase of fiscal stimulus, the prospect of stagflation is present. Absent growth matched by increases in inflation may filter through to Air Lease’s debt, increasing its cost of capital and choking its earnings. This then puts the dividend at risk.

Source: Air Lease SEC Filings

Aircraft Purchase Obligations

Air Lease’s purchasing commitments magnify the pressure on the company’s capital structure:

$26B of purchase commitments mature during the abatement in activity caused by the pandemic.

Commitments to purchase 393 aircraft through to 2026 exist. 90% of the committed order book placed on long-term leases represents $12.3B of spend over the next 3 years.

During the same period, the company’s minimum future rentals on non-cancellable operating leases amounts to $4.8B in revenues. These operating leases are likely to be subject to further postponement intensifying the risk of a significantly large order book, marginal rental book, and increasingly precarious contractual terms enforced to maintain business.

Force majeure considerations structured into contracts will be key to determining risk sharing between Air Lease and customers.

Approximately 30% of Air Lease’s purchase obligations over the next 3 years are for long haul wide-body aircraft. The segment which this type of aircraft caters to (long haul international travel) may not recover for 3+ years and when it does, there are scarce assurances that airlines will maintain the same profit dynamics (business travel) as previously.

Time frame for re-opening likely to be sequential:

Domestic routes to re-open first (short haul, short to mid-range aircraft).

Regional routes to re-open next (short to mid-range aircraft on intermediate international/regional routes).

International routes to re-open last (long range wide-body with global routes).

Source: Air Lease SEC Filings

Revenue Streams

Total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased by 10.6% to $521.3M in comparison with the period one year earlier. This resulted in an adjusted net income of $194.2M compared to $170.8M previously. This expansion as cited by the company was driven essentially by continued growth of fleet.

Fleet expansion will no longer be a viable future assumption as the organization looks to slow the growth of its operating lease portfolio.

Growth in revenues will likely be to the detriment of margins, contract terms and operating lease specifications.

The swift and deep-rooted decline in demand supports the narrative that customers will continue to ask for deferrals, look to renegotiate contract terms and in some cases, enter bankruptcy administration.

Source: IATA

Source: Airlines for America - Impact of Covid19

Source: Airlines for America - Impact of Covid19

Key Takeaways

Upstream, Air Lease confronts considerable challenges instigated by a duopoly which is protected by sovereign states. This will provide little optionality for the firm, as governments try to protect employment, particularly at Airbus.

Downstream, Air Lease’s diversified customer base of 106 airlines in 61 countries does little to abate the company’s financial woes because the Novel Coronavirus pandemic is global and widespread. 60% of Air Lease’s customers are based in Asia (excl. China) and Europe.

The only global airline segment showing signs of life is the Chinese domestic market. Yet, China operations only represent 14.8% of the company’s net book value and is decreasing on a sequential basis.

Noticeable pressure on European markets exists due to sovereign state involvement in the management of flagship carriers. The European Union which is the single largest part of Air Lease’s net book value will remain short haul with reduced cross-border constraints. This may provide marginal relief as Air Lease’s operating lease portfolio is predominantly filled with short-haul variants (Boeing 737, Airbus A320 etc.)

Key customers are all fighting for survival; multiple bankruptcies & corporate restructurings imply large risk to Air Lease's business model.

Degradation in Air Lease’s earnings quality and value of its collateral will force creditors to review financing agreements.

As sovereign states try to spend their way out of a global recession through massive amounts of fiscal stimulus, rising interest rates will ultimately obstruct Air Lease’s depleted earnings. While interest coverage presently remains acceptable at 2.63X, its long-term degradation will most likely result in a dividend cut.

My outlook stays resolutely bearish for the global airline industry, and particularly asset-intensive companies leveraged to finance growth in an industry which is heavily cyclical. Air Lease is the embodiment of these traits.

As the global economy moves into recession, a diversified order book will afford little room to maneuver. To date, the force of changes to the global airline industry are yet to fully affect Air Lease. The lag in market dynamics is considerable and wholly relevant.

While it remains unknown what state the international airline industry will be in over the next 3 years, the one thing we can be assured of is that it will be a turbulent and a difficult path ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.