BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing drug candidates using artificial intelligence to improve neuroscience and immuno-oncology therapies. On the cusp of its first approval with successful pivotal trials, the company is well-funded with miniscule debt to carry out its operations through 2022.

Pipeline and catalysts

The company has designed and is implementing a clinical development program that takes advantage of the 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) regulatory pathway, utilizing the existing clinical and safety dataset of intravenous, or IV, formulation of dexmedetomidine (DEX), a selective alpha-2 adrenergic receptor agonist that directly targets the causal mechanism. Lead product candidate, BXCL501 is a sublingual thin film of dex, designed for ease of administration and rapid onset of action.

BioXcel’s development pipeline includes two more indications for BXCL501 - acute agitation in dementia (phase 1b/2), and opioid withdrawal (IND clearance). Another candidate is BXCL701, an orally-available systemic innate immunity activator with dual mechanisms of action - inhibit dipeptidyl peptidase (DPP) 8/9, and block immune evasion by targeting Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP). BXCL701 is presently being evaluated in phase 2 trials for treatment of neuroendocrine prostate cancer (tNEPC) and for pancreatic cancer in combination with other immuno-oncology agents. The candidate is also being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA in an open-label phase 2 basket trial led by MD Anderson for indications with unmet needs in advanced solid tumors.

Image source: company website

The company reported positive results in July 2020, from two pivotal SERENITY trials of BXCL501 for the treatment of acute agitation in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder patients. The company is planning to submit NDA for BXCL501 in both indications to the U.S. FDA in the first quarter of 2021, after a pre-NDA meeting with them this month.

The SERENITY trials

Design

SERENITY I Randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled parallel group adaptive trial 381 patients, 18 to 75 years old, agitation associated with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder arms randomized to receive BXCL501 at 120mg (n = 129), or 180mg (n = 126) or matching placebo (n = 126)

SERENITY II Randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled parallel group adaptive trial 378 patients, 18 to 75 years old, agitation associated with bipolar disorders arms randomized to receive BXCL501 at 120mg (n = 126), or 180mg (n = 126) or matching placebo (n = 126)

Primary endpoint - reduction in acute agitation measured by the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale - Excitatory Component (“PEC”) change from baseline compared to placebo.

Secondary endpoint - determination of the earliest time where an effect on agitation is apparent as measured by the change from baseline in PEC total score.

Efficacy

In patients with schizophrenia (SERENITY I) effect at 120 minutes -

reduction in PEC Score vs. baseline (LSM) was -8.5 (p < 0.0001) in 120mg arm, -10.3 (p < 0.0001) in 180mg arm v/s -4.8 in placebo arm;

response rate (% of patients achieving >40% reduction in PEC scores) was 67% in 120mg arm, 87% in 180mg arm v/s 34% in placebo arm.

In patients with bipolar disorder, both I and II (SERENITY II) effect at 120 minutes -

reduction in PEC Score vs. baseline (LSM) was -9.1 (p < 0.0001) in 120mg arm, -10.4 (p < 0.0001) in 180mg arm v/s -5 in placebo arm;

response rate (% of patients achieving >40% reduction in PEC scores) was 69% in 120mg arm, 85% in 180mg arm v/s 37% in placebo arm.

To summarize, the primary endpoint was met for both high and low dose cohorts of BXCL501 compared to placebo (p<0.0001). Exploratory efficacy endpoint of duration of response lasting at least four hours after treatment confirmed the primary endpoint.

Both trials also met the key secondary endpoint of improvement in PEC scores. In patients with bipolar disorder, response rate was as early as 20 minutes at both dose levels (p<0.025), while it was as early as 20 minutes for the 180 mcg dose level in patients with schizophrenia. The response rate was highly statistically significant in both studies, also at 30 minutes, 45 minutes, 60 minutes, and 90 minutes.

Efficacy was also evaluated using two additional measures - the Agitation and Calmness Evaluation Scale (ACES), and Clinical Global Impression - Improvement Scale (CGI-I). Both the measures showed statistically significant improvements for both doses of BXCL501 compared to placebo.

Efficacy results demonstrating achievement of endpoints give substantial weightage in our IOM Investability Score (IOMIS).

Safety

BXCL501 was well tolerated in both SERENITY trials.

Overall, the most commonly reported adverse events from both trials were somnolence 22% in 180 mcg dose arm, 21% in 120 mcg dose arm and 6% in placebo arm. Over 75% of these events were classified as mild - dry mouth (4.4%, 7.5%, and 1.2%, respectively), dizziness (6.0%, 3.9%, and 0.8%, respectively).

All adverse events were mild to moderate in severity, with none categorized as severe or requiring further intervention or monitoring.

Some subjects discontinued the trials due to adverse events - SERENITY I: 0 for 180 mcg dose, 2 for 120 mcg dose and 0 for placebo arm; SERENITY II: 0 for 180 mcg dose, 1 for 120 mcg dose and 0 for placebo arm.



Market

The company estimates that 13 million patients experience agitation every year in the U.S., with up to 22 million at risk, suffering from various neuropsychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, dementia, delirium, and opioid withdrawal. Treatment-related expenses are approximately $40 billion annually.

Competition

Antipsychotics and benzodiazepines are currently utilized to treat acute agitation. These have below optimal safety and compliance issues. Antipsychotics have black box warnings for use in the elderly. They can produce acute debilitating side effects like tremors, neutropenia and extrapyramidal motor effects and can only be considered for IM delivery in highly aggressive patients requiring restraint. These include IM aripiprazole, olanzapine, ziprasidone and haloperidol. Oral benzodiazepines, lorazepam and midazolam require swallowing, and can produce excessive sedation.

From the company’s SEC 10-K filing:

“There is precedent for FDA approval of a non‑invasive therapy for the acute treatment of agitation. In 2012, Adasuve, an inhaled version of the antipsychotic loxapine, became the first approved non‑invasive acute treatment for agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disease. The number of hospitals and pharmacies that can administer Adasuve is limited due to a risk of management program, and Adasuve also has a high incidence of side effects. Upon launch, Adasuve was priced at $145 per dose. The sublingual route of administration is becoming an accepted alternative to oral administration of drug delivery to the central nervous system, or CNS when rapid onset or more controlled delivery is required. Currently, there are six products that are approved for thin film administration. For example, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, has developed a buccal film formulation of buprenorphine for chronic pain management and of buprenorphine and naloxone for opioid dependence.”

Sublingual tablet asenapine (Saphris) is an atypical antipsychotic that is prescribed for use in children and teens for acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes related to bipolar disease. Inhaled loxapine (Adasuve) from Alexza is also a non‑invasive treatment.

Intellectual Property

The company has a “Notice of Allowance” from the U.S. Patent and Trademark office (USPTO) for its patent application related to BXCL501, expected to cover film formulations containing Dex and methods of treating agitation using such film formulations. Anticipated to be issued in 2020, the patent is expected to extend IP protection until 2039. There are other pending patent applications, which if issued will expire not earlier than 2035.

Financials

The company raised net proceeds of approximately $187.5 million in July 2020 from its common stock offering. Together with the then cash balance of $65.50 million as of 6/30/2020, and considering a cash burn of ~$37 million in 1H-2020, BioXcel has a cash runway to fund key clinical, regulatory, operational, and perform commercial activities through 2022. This adds more weightage for IOMIS. The present shareholding pattern is ~42% institutions, ~41% private corporations, 1.39% insiders and 15.59% public. Hedge funds and other 13F filers have increased their holding. Insiders have only purchased and not sold shares in the last two years. However, there is a high short interest of over 20%, with ~2.7 million shares to be covered in three days as of this writing (10/18/2020).

Management

In anticipation of the approval of BXCL501 and towards preparation for commercial launch in 2021, the company in June 2020, appointed an Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. William Kane who has over three decades of product commercialization experience in the pharmaceutical industry, especially in bringing neuropsychiatric drugs to market. The company also appointed a Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Reina Benabou, M.D., Ph.D., who has over 20 years of experience in directing drug development and implementation of strategies for product commercialization in neurology and psychiatry.

Risks

Delays due to Covid-19 may extend the timeline of regulatory processes. The company is solely dependent on the 505(b)(2) NDA regulatory pathway to get approval of the lead candidate and consequently establish its unproven drug discovery platform. The FDA may require more trials to demonstrate better safety, or may give conditional approval pending safety evaluation.

Bottomline

BXCL501 has a Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA for the acute treatment of agitation. Considering that the 505(b)(2) pathway rides piggyback on established data, and this sublingual candidate has demonstrated highly statistically significant efficacy, there shouldn’t be grounds for pessimism.

About the author Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-

Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts. Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.