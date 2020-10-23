ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

While overall market breadth remains narrow, the Strategy’s performance during the technology correction in the last month of the quarter is encouraging.

The Strategy’s media holdings showed signs of improvement, buoyed by the return of live sports and robust demand for broadband.

A clinical breakthrough on a COVID vaccine could be the catalyst that spurs a rotation out of momentum into the types of fundamentally strong, attractively valued companies we own.