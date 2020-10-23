ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

The Strategy performed well in the third quarter in an environment where stocks with at least one indicator of earnings quality — high returns on equity — outperformed.

Overall the characteristics of the outperformers during the quarter were very similar to the last several quarters: growth continues to crush value.

If at some point factors such as slower economic growth, spiking debt costs or inflation begin to be discounted in asset values, the narrative will quickly change.