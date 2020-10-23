ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

While mean reversion led to a September rally for value stocks across U.S. equity markets broadly, growth outperformance persisted among mid caps.

We remained active in seeding the Strategy with new growth names across five sectors, positioning for a variety of post-pandemic outcomes.

Stock market multiples are high by absolute standards. Yet compared with paltry fixed income yields, there is still good value to be captured in mid cap growth stocks.