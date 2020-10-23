Natural Gas Market: Annual Storage Surplus Continues To Shrink, But December Contract Still Looks Overvalued

Storage "surplus" vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by 173 bcf (over the same period).

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 41 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday).

Aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States totaled around 664 bcf (or 94.8 bcf/d) in the same week.

Aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas totaled around 629 bcf (or 89.9 bcf/d) for the week ending October 23.

This report covers the week ending October 23, 2020.

Total Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 629 bcf (or 89.9 bcf/d) for the week ending October 23 (+2.9 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) and +0.7 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive and actually increased from +10.9 bcf/d to +12.6 bcf/d.

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 664 bcf (or 94.8 bcf/d) for the week ending October 23 (+2.9 bcf/d w-o-w and -7.8 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive and increased from +4.6 bcf/d to +6.9 bcf/d.

Here's our latest forecast for the next two weeks:

October 30

Total supply: 94.2 bcf/d (-8.1 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-8.1 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 97.5 bcf/d (-0.4 bcf/d y-o-y)

November 6

Total supply: 93.0 bcf/d (-9.7 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-9.7 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 96.2 bcf/d (-6.7 bcf/d y-o-y)

Thus, total balance is projected to remain tighter (vs. a year ago), ensuring that the annual storage "surplus" will continue to shrink.

Please note that these forecasts are updated daily.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Natgas consumption (seven-day average) is projected to increase by +10.4% over the next 7 days (from 73.6 bcf/d today to 81.2 bcf/d on October 30). Overall, total natural gas demand has already passed its "seasonal trough" (on September 20) and is now projected to trend higher but is also currently projected to remain mostly below last year's level (see the chart below).

At the same time, we should remember that the weather forecast can change very quickly and at any moment, so we need to be very careful during this time of the year. Natural gas is primarily a winter commodity. The "cold season" is the time of high volatility in natural gas markets. Changes in heating-degree days (HDDs) have a disproportionately stronger impact on consumption than changes in cooling-degree days (CDDs).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down in the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs increased by 36.1% (from 37 to 50). However, total "energy demand" (measured in total degree days - TDDs) should be 1.7% below last year's level and 1.5% below the norm.

Actual TDDs are currently projected to trend higher until October 27 and are then projected to trend lower until November 5 (at least). There still appears to be a bearish divergence between the forward curve (December contract) and the number of projected TDDs (for November) - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-Degree-Day Factors

In the week ending October 23, non-degree-day factors were "bearish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were above the norm (20.4 GW per day on average).

The average spread between natural gas and coal widened by +$0.159 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 7.4 bcf/d (-0.5 bcf/d vs. 2019 but +1.1 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Solar and wind generation was stronger (vs. a year ago), but hydro generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending October 23, these three factors displaced some 300 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors was positive at around +5.0 bcf/d, which was 0.4 bcf/d below last year's level.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Next week, however, it appears that the net impact from non-degree-day factors is likely to be "less bearish" (vs. 2019) - particularly due to stronger coal-to-gas-switching.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 41 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +0.3 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 116 bcf by November 27. Storage "surplus" vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by 173 bcf (over the same period).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

