A Primer On Retirement Savings Accounts

It’s important to know the pros and cons of each type of savings account.

Most people who have saved for retirement are invested in several accounts.

We recently produced the following movie to review the dozen different retirement savings accounts. You can watch this by clicking on the following image (it's about 40 minutes), or you can read on, or of course you can do both.

There's $30 trillion invested in US retirement savings accounts, broken into three broad categories: Defined Benefit, Defined Contribution and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs). In the following, we discuss each of these and the types of accounts that fall into these categories.

Defined Benefit Plans: $10 trillion

Standard Pension: Best deal for beneficiaries Pays an annuity based on pay plus years of service Dwindling usage, mostly government and union All investment risk is borne by employer



Keogh: Eugene Keogh established the Self-Employed Individuals Tax Retirement Act of 1962 For self-employed & unincorporated businesses Can be either defined contribution or defined benefit (HR(10)) Complicated

Both are governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).

Defined Contribution Plans: $9 Trillion

401(k) Elective salary deferrals up to $19,500 plus $6,500 for over 50 Many have an employer match Most have automatic enrollment, necessitating Qualified Default Investment Alternative (QDIA) that is typically a target date fund Employee chooses investments, so bears all investment risk, including QDIA which is not chosen by employee Governed by ERISA



403(b) 401(k) plan for public school employees and tax-exempt organizations May have more limited investment choices Might not be governed by ERISA



457 401(k) for government employees Generally, not governed by ERISA



All investment risk is borne by the beneficiary.

Individual Retirement Account (IRA): $11 Trillion

Traditional For individuals Contribute up to $6,000, plus additional $1,000 for over 50 Can roll over other savings accounts into this IRA



SIMPLE For small companies Contribute up to $13,500 Usually an employer match, like 2%



Roth, like Traditional except Contributions are not deductible, but distributions are not taxed Convert from Traditional by paying taxes as if income for the year of the rollover



Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) For companies, especially sole proprietorships Contribute up to 25% of pay, but no more than $57,000



All can be self-directed: More flexibility than Defined Contribution Plans

A Discussion of Defined Contribution Plans and IRAs

The common default (QDIA) in defined contribution plans is a target date fund. There is more than $2.5 trillion of 401(k) assets in TDFs, but despite this popularity, most agree that that they have a serious deficiency - they're one-size-fits-all. Individual investors in IRAs do not have to settle for one-size-fits-all TDF mutual funds. They can instead manage glidepaths tailored to their needs and circumstances, described as a "Lifetime Asset Management Plan" in the following:

Profit Sharing Plans (not truly savings plans, but discussed here for completeness)

Traditional Discretionary contributions tied to company profits, up to 25% but no more than $57,000 Like defined contribution, but with no employee contribution Employee has investment discretion, so bears the risk



Money Purchase Employer contributes a fixed percentage of pay, up to 25%, but no more than $57,000 Employee might have investment discretion from limited choices



Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Mostly used in non-public, closely-held companies In essence employer contributes shares of the company's stock in lieu of money Popular for buying out departing employees



Limitations

Summary

Save and Protect

The most important thing we can do to secure a comfortable retirement is to save enough. And secondly, we need to protect those savings - to not lose them - especially in the Risk Zone that spans the 10 years before and after retirement. The following guide shows how much Fidelity advises us to save through life:

The Department of Labor also provides a very useful Retirement Income Calculator we can use to determine savings adequacy and develop a spending budget in retirement.

In reality, whatever we've saved as retirement approaches has to be "enough" because that's all there is. We adapt a lifestyle that our savings can support for a lifetime, as we discuss in this video.

Conclusion

It's important that we save for retirement and that we understand our options for the types of retirement savings accounts we use. There is plenty of help along the way. We just have to take it.

