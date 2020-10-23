Mavenir has filed proposed terms for a $300 million IPO of its Class A common stock.

Quick Take

Mavenir plc (MVNR) has filed to raise $300 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides software solutions to wireless service providers worldwide.

MVNR is producing an accelerating revenue growth rate, a swing to operating profit, near net breakeven and enjoys a positive industry outlook; at an EV/Revenue of 4.76x, the IPO looks to be worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Richardson, Texas-based Mavenir was founded to develop cloud-based software tools for tier 1 and other wireless service providers in global markets operating 2G - 5G networks.

Management is headed by president and CEO Mr. Pardeep Kohli, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously CEO of Xura and president and CEO of Mavenir Systems through its public offering and ultimate acquisition.

Below is a brief overview video of Mavenir:

Source: Mavenir

The company’s primary offerings include software for:

Voice

Messaging

Video

Connectivity

Mavenir has received at least $892 million from investors including Mavenir Private Holdings I (Siris Capital).

Customer/User Acquisition

The company sells directly to wireless service providers. It counts as customers more than 250 WSPs serving nearly 4 billion subscribers in 120 countries.

MVNR also has 17 of the 20 largest WSPs in the world as customers and 50% of its customers have been with the firm for 12 or more years.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but trending lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2020 28.9% FYE January 31, 2020 36.2% FYE January 31, 2019 34.1%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 0.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2020 0.5 FYE January 31, 2020 0.2

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, as a proxy for market size, the global wireless infrastructure market was an estimated $69 billion in 2016.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing demand for advanced technologies, including 4G, LTE and now 5G capabilities.

Also, as an illustration of the expected market growth, the chart below shows the historical and projected growth in U.S. wireless infrastructure market:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Mobile Network Equipment Vendors:

Ericsson (ERIC)

Nokia (NOK)

Huawei

Point-Solution Providers:

Altiostar

Microsoft (MSFT)

Oracle (ORCL)

Financial Performance

Mavenir’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue at an accelerating rate

Increased gross profit but decreasing gross margin

A swing to operating profit

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2020 $ 234,872,000 17.0% FYE January 31, 2020 $ 427,444,000 8.7% FYE January 31, 2019 $ 393,109,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2020 $ 130,631,000 18.6% FYE January 31, 2020 $ 242,150,000 4.6% FYE January 31, 2019 $ 231,515,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2020 55.62% FYE January 31, 2020 56.65% FYE January 31, 2019 58.89% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2020 $ 17,343,000 7.4% FYE January 31, 2020 $ (10,531,000) -2.5% FYE January 31, 2019 $ (22,094,000) -5.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2020 $ (930,000) FYE January 31, 2020 $ (19,623,000) FYE January 31, 2019 $ (24,307,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2020 $ (8,995,000) FYE January 31, 2020 $ (23,754,000) FYE January 31, 2019 $ (29,130,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of July 31, 2020, Mavenir had $47 million in cash and $942.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended July 31, 2020, was negative ($40.2 million).

IPO Details

Mavenir intends to raise $300 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 13.6 million of its Class A ordinary shares, offered at a proposed midpoint price of $22.00 per share.

Class A ordinary shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share while the Class B shareholder, Siris Capital Group, will have ten votes per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.2 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 17.41%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to pay $195.5 million to Mavenir Private Holding I Ltd., an affiliated entity of Siris Capital and our controlling shareholder, to satisfy in full a note incurred by us immediately prior to this offering, to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under our 2018 Term Loans and for general corporate purposes. The $43.7 million of indebtedness related to the 2018 Term Loans to be repaid with the proceeds of this offering matures on May 8, 2025, and as of October 20, 2020, bears interest at the rate of 7.0%.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Barclays, Guggenheim Securities, Macquarie Capital, and Needham & Company.

Commentary

Mavenir is seeking public investment to pay off debt owed to its private equity firm controlling shareholder Siris.

The company’s financials show accelerating revenue growth, a swing to operating profit, near breakeven on a net basis and reduced use of cash in operations.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue has been uneven but reduced in the most recent reporting period; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate has improved.

The market opportunity for providing software to wireless service providers looks to be an expanding market worldwide, as operators seek to upgrade their systems to provide more services to demanding customers.

The current beginning transition to 5G provides yet another major upgrade cycle and presents growing opportunities for firms such as Mavenir.

As to valuation, given the firm’s accelerating revenue growth rate, swing to operating profit, near net breakeven and industry outlook, at an EV/Revenue of 4.76x, the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 28, 2020

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.