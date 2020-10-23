Seeking Alpha

ClearBridge International Value Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

|
Includes: CMZZF, CYJBF, CYJBY, ELORY, ELROF, GZITF, HUADY, MAWHF, MAWHY, PARXF, SBIEX, SFRRF, SPPSY, SPSAF, WZZAF, WZZZY, YIHCF
by: ClearBridge Investments
ClearBridge Investments
Asset Management, large-cap, Growth, mutual fund manager
Clear Bridge Investments
Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

While improving earnings and rising bond yields usually favor value stocks, concerns about a second virus wave and renewed lockdowns led to another quarter of strong outperformance for growth.

The powerful trends of digitalization expanding beyond technology and transformational infrastructure projects in green energy and transportation set the stage for long-term growth of the real economy.

We are preparing for an improvement in the value cycle by focusing on cyclical companies with solid dividends, strong free cash flows and low embedded growth expectations.

Download PDF

Source: ClearBridge Investments

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.