I remain a huge bull and will add to my position as the company is increasing efficiencies and seeing a recovery in volumes.

It's time to discuss Union Pacific (UNP). This railroad is not only America's largest stock-listed railroad operator, but also one of my favorite long-term investments. The purpose of this article is to cover its just-released third-quarter earnings, which came in below expectations. As a result, the stock sold off significantly, leading to one of its worst weeks since the first-quarter sell-off. With that said, I actually liked a lot of the things the company presented and will use this sell-off to add to my position. In this article, I will tell you why and break down the third-quarter numbers.

Source: Union Pacific

Here's What Happened

As usual, I like to start by looking at diluted earnings per share. In the third quarter, the company reported a decline of 9% compared to the prior-year quarter. In this case, EPS fell to $2.01, which is slightly below analyst expectations of $2.06.

Source: Estimize

When discussing railroads, it's important to mention that estimating the company's bottom line is much, much harder than estimating sales as the company reports weekly carload data. In other words, analysts know exactly how transportation volumes changed ahead of an earnings release. That's why Q3 sales were fairly in line with expectations. In the third quarter, total sales fell by 11% to $4.92 billion.

In this case, the sales decline was unavoidable as the economy still had to cope with falling volumes. To give you a few numbers, in Q3, total bulk volumes fell by 9% as coal volumes crashed by 21% and more than offset small gains in grains, fertilizer, and food shipments. Total segment sales were down 12% as pricing turned into a headwind.

The industrial segment was worse as volumes declined by 16%. Energy shipments declined by 20%. Metals and minerals were down 22%. Industrial chemicals declined by 9%. Forest products were unchanged due to housing strength. Total segment revenues declined by 18%.

The premium segment was the strongest segment as volumes increased by 5%. Automotive shipments were down 9%, but were unable to offset a shipments increase of 9% in the much bigger intermodal sub-segment. Unfortunately, sales were down 1% due to negative pricing.

While these numbers are bad, the best news of the Q3 report is that Union Pacific achieved an all-time quarterly record low in its operating ratio. Note that the operating ratio measures what percentage of sales was spent on operating expenses. In other words, the lower this number is, the better it is for the bottom line. In the third quarter, operating expenses fell by 12% as the company saw cost declines across the board as the overview below shows.

Source: Union Pacific Q3/2020 Earnings Presentation

As a result, the operating ratio fell to 58.7%, which is an improvement of 80 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter.

With that said, let's answer another question:

What's Next?

The reason why I like the company's sell-off is that it allows me to buy more without having to increase my average entry point too much. Another reason why I do not worry for one second about the company is that we are entering better economic times. For example, Union Pacific expects full-year shipment volumes to decline by 7%. Last quarter, the company expected this decline to be 10%.

Additionally, management expects to maintain a sub-60% operating ratio. Meanwhile, shipments are accelerating after being in contraction since 2019. Right now, total shipments are exceeding 2019 levels as intermodal is offsetting some minor weakness in total carloads.

Source: Author (Raw Data: Union Pacific)

As a result, management is restarting its share repurchase program after YTD 2020 cash to shareholders fell to $4.9 billion from $7.1 billion in the same period in 2019.

Unfortunately for traders (not investors), Union Pacific is having an abysmal week. The year-to-date return fell from 15% at the start of this week to less than 4% after earnings. On the other hand, the stock was down more than 30% in March, which means that investors started to price in a recovery.

Data by YCharts

Anyhow, this sell-off has pushed the price/sales ratio to 6.4x. It's not "cheap", but as I have mentioned before, it makes sense that this ratio is in an uptrend as the company's operating efficiency is steadily rising - the just-released Q3 numbers once again confirm this.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

This quarterly report is one of the many reasons why I do not trade Union Pacific anymore. Instead, I invest in it for the long term. That's why I think that the current sell-off is a blessing instead of a curse. Investors get the chance to buy Union Pacific at a better price while the economy is steadily improving. Volumes are rising again and the company's operating ratio has hit an all-time low. This is leading to new buybacks and more than likely higher dividends next year.

In other words, if you are not long already, this is a chance to start buying. The same goes for existing shareholders who like to add to their positions.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.