Lincoln National is undervalued by at least 25% on a relative and intrinsic basis, with a price target of $50 to $55.

The company pays a strong, growing dividend that is safe, with the company's capital position secured to continue payments.

The company has experienced ups and downs during the pandemic but are focusing on what they can control, such as costs to mitigate bumps to revenues.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has experienced a bit of a bumpy ride since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the company has risen to the challenge and is enacting multiple actions that help mitigate some of the revenue challenges while planning for the future.

The company is undervalued based on both a relative and intrinsic basis, with a strong dividend and capital structure.

Let's dive in and take a closer look at Lincoln National.

Overview

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the U.S. The company operates through four segments:

Annuities

Retirement Plan Services

Life Insurance

Group Protection

The company reported its second-quarter results for 2020 on August 5th, with the company recording a net loss of ($0.49) per share and adjusted operating earnings of $0.97.

The company also mentioned that the quarterly results were impacted by Covid-19, which included elevated claims experience impacting the earnings by an estimated range of $(0.65) to $(0.75), which was below the target for alternative investment income of $(0.62). More on that in a moment.

Overall, the company's results for the quarter were less than 2019's second-quarter outcomes. For example, the latest quarter's net loss of $94 million decreased from the $363 million from the comparable quarter.

The second-quarter adjusted income was $187 million, down from $478 million in 2019.

Although expectations were higher, and the results were not what Lincoln National hoped for, the company expects improvements in the third quarter.

Per CEO, Dennis Glass:

Second quarter adjusted operating income was affected by elevated claims experienced from COVID-19 and negative returns within our alternative investment portfolio, both consistent with our expectations. Excluding these items, adjusted operatings per share would have been more consistent with the very strong prior year quarter. Based on the current level of equity markets, we see a lift in third-quarter earnings related to higher fees on assets under management and a recovery and returns on the alternative investment portfolio. We also expect lower COVID-related claims. In aggregate, prior to any impacts from our annual assumption review, we expect adjusted EPS more in line with results from the first quarter of 2020. As I just mentioned, we are responding aggressively to the current environment."

Basically, the company knew this was coming and expects things to improve going forward.

There were a few highlights from the quarter:

Annuities experienced positive net inflows of $58 million

Retirement Plan Services saw an increase in deposits of 11%, or $2.3 billion

Life Expense ratio improved by 20 basis points

Group Protection insurance premiums improved by 5%, or $1.1 billion

Ok, let's take a look at each respective segment's second-quarter performance.

A note, all comparisons will relate to the comparable quarter of 2019, unless otherwise stated.

Annuities

The Annuities segment disclosed income from operations of $237 million, down from $266 million in 2019, which Lincoln National attributes to negative returns from the company's alternative investment portfolio.

The segment also saw a decrease in annuity deposits of 31% or $2.5 billion from 2019.

Variable annuity sales also slide 6% as there was a large offset from the decline in guaranteed living benefit sales versus guaranteed living benefits.

Fixed annuity sales also decreased 77% over the same period due to product actions taken by Lincoln National to respond to lower interest rates.

The Annuity segment did experience $58 million net flows due largely to sales growth from variable annuities without guarantees.

Also, average account values rose 2% to $134 billion for the quarter, while end-of-the period account values rose 4%.

Retirement Plan Services

The Retirement Plan Services segment reported an income of $30 million, down from $42 million in 2019. They were again driven down by the negative returns experienced in Lincoln National's alternative investment portfolio.

However, total deposits for the quarter of $2.3 billion grew by 11% because of a 36% increase in first-year sales and a 1% increase in recurring deposits.

On the downside, net outflows of $1.2 billion for the quarter, compared to $307 net inflows from 2019, with the 2020 second-quarter including two large case terminations.

Average account values grew 1% for a total of $74 billion compared to 2019, with the end of period account values improved by 3%.

Life Insurance

The Life Insurance segment saw a $37 million loss from operations than 2019's $168 million income. The company reported that the loss stems from mortality related to Covid-19, which the company expected, unfortunately. Also, negative returns from our friend the alternative investment portfolio dragged down income.

Sales from total life insurance declined from $210 million in 2019 to $159 million, with growth in VUL offset by declines in other life insurance products.

Life insurance in force grew 10% to $863 million for the quarter, with average account values of $53 billion increasing by 2% in the second quarter.

Group Protection

The Group Protection segment reported income from $39 million in operations for the quarter, compared to $68 million from 2019. Lincoln National attributed the declines to multiple factors, including:

Unfavorable risk results

Impacts from Covid-19

Negative returns from the alternative investment portfolio.

The loss ratio for the segment was 78% for the quarter, compared to the previous quarter of 74% - all driven by unfavorable life and disability experience, with improvements in the dental experience.

The segment also increased sales by 11% to $105 million, with increases in life and disability sales. Employee paid sales accounted for 52% of the quarter's sales, and insurance premiums increased 5% to $1.1 billion.

Growth Story

One of the aspects of growth that is not sexy, but Lincoln National has taken on during the pandemic is improving its costs.

The company stated that they are moving towards savings targets of $90 million to $150 million on digital savings as the company moves towards virtual sales capabilities and continuing the digital adoptions that have accelerated because of the pandemic.

As sales stagnate a little over the last two quarters, the company took the bulls by the horns and worked to control costs during the period until revenues returned to former levels. Those cost savings are real and translate to the bottom line over time.

The pandemic also accelerated the portfolio's derisking, moved new money away from the lower-rated securities, and strengthened the portfolio to the current 96% investment-grade level.

The alternative portfolio staggered a little during the quarter, returning (7)% in the quarter, which is slightly lower than the historical average of 9.7% earned from 2012 to 2019.

Historically, I expect the portfolio to return to at least somewhere in the five to six percent growth over the coming quarter and into the future. As the portfolio moves toward derisking, the returns we can expect might be lower in the near term.

The company has done a fantastic job diversifying the portfolio, which helps mitigate some risks, especially from pandemic exposed industries. Credit rating wise, the portfolio currently contains:

NAIC 1 (AAA-A) - 59%

NAIC 2 (BBB) - 37%

NAIC 3-6 (Below Investment Grade) - 4%

All of this bodes well for the portfolio's safety, but I worry that the returns might suffer as the credit quality improves.

Another bonus for the company is the capital position; the company has prefunded all debt maturities until 2023, which gives Lincoln National the ability to allocate capital where it deems best, along with the credit facility of $2.5 billion. All of which points to a company in a good capital position as we progress through the pandemic.

Along with the strong capital position, its senior debt is currently rated Baa1, with a stable rating per Moody's.

Risks

One of the bigger risks Lincoln National faces is from Covid-19 and morbidity and mortality claims.

Currently, the U.S., as of October 19th, has over 8.4 million cases with 225,000+ deaths. The current death rate is 2.67%, and the company's management has estimated that for every 10,000 deaths, the company will take a $10 million hit to its earnings.

Looking forward, we now estimate every 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States to impact our earnings by approximately $10 million with $8 million still hitting the Life business and $2 million in Group. In addition, we anticipate morbidity headwinds in Group related to the economic environment."

As the pandemic continues, the company faces additional pressures on the earnings from the continuing death toll as it rises, especially as there are fears that the country will experience a rise in cases going into the winter.

Early on, Moody's reported that life insurance death benefit claims would range between $8 billion and $160 billion, with estimates not available on short-term disability claims.

One bright side is the morbidity rates appear to be falling as more testing is brought online. More of the cases appear to be originating among the younger portion of the population, which are less at risk.

In early April, the death rate was 5.7%, which has dropped to the current levels in the middle of October. How will this evolve? That is anybody's guess, but hopefully, it continues to drop, and when a vaccine becomes available, we can return to "normal."

Listen, I am not trying to minimize anyone's experience with the virus and the unfortunate circumstances around all of this; rather, I am trying to determine the risk Lincoln National faces as a company.

To counteract this potential hit to the earnings and the liquidity, the company is setting aside $400 million in reserves. In addition to those funds, the company also has $774 million in cash and improved the capital position by prepaying $300 million in debt due in 2022, resulting in the company having no debt due until 2023.

Another risk Lincoln National is facing is the composition of the securities portfolio. Granted, the company has done a fantastic job of diversifying the portfolio, but several areas underperform the markets, financials, and utilities comprise 24% of its portfolio. Those sectors will contribute a drag on the portfolio for upcoming quarters and into the unforeseen future.

The company generates roughly one-third of its revenues from the investment portfolio, and the company has worked to reduce its exposure to BBB- rated securities.

And Lincoln National has reduced the exposure to those riskier investments as a percentage of assets from 2015's level of 9.3 to the current level of 7.4% in the second quarter of 2020. The total level of investment-grade securities in the portfolio is 96.5% as of June 30, 2020.

Valuation

Next, I would like to take a look at the valuation of Lincoln National both on a relative basis and an intrinsic value basis.

Seeking Alpha rates Lincoln National a A- in value, with the P/E Non-GAAP forward of 4.03, compared to the sector median of 11, which is a difference of 63%. The ratio is also 46% below the five-year average of 7.54.

On a price to book a relative basis, the company currently has a forward P/B of 0.28, which is 63% below the median sector average of 0.78. And the price to book is 61% below the company's five-year average of 0.75.

Next, let's look at the value of the company on an intrinsic value basis, and to do that, I am going to use the excess return model and include all of my assumptions to play along at home.

After plugging in our numbers based on the TTM, we arrive at a value of $63.49, which compares that to the current market price of $34.50, giving us a margin of 45.65% safety. Obviously, that is quite a margin of safety, but when we account for the high beta currently for the company and the depressed earnings, the assumptions I input are extremely conservative.

Based on both the relative and intrinsic valuations, we can see that the company is undervalued based on those assumptions. The margin of safety is nice, assuming I am incorrect about my inputs.

Based on the company's operations, relative valuations, and intrinsic model, I agree that the company is undervalued, and I would put a price between $50 to $55 as realistic once market conditions improve.

Final Thoughts

Lincoln National has been around for approximately 150 years, and I expect it will make it through this troubling time. The company is on the right path regarding its business model by derisking the portfolio, focusing on the digital initiatives it began prior to the pandemic, and controlling costs.

Another bonus for investors is the dividend, which currently yields 4.47% as of this article's writing. The dividend pays $1.60 annually, and with a payout ratio of 21.88% and a five-year growth rate of 18.25%, that is another reason to wait for the price appreciation that is coming.

The company has done a great job navigating these tough times of Covid-19, and based on the undervaluation and the dividend yield; we are looking at a company that will return 10% over the next year.

I am long the company and just took a position based on the above advantages.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.