County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) CEO Tim Schneider on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tim Schneider - CEO

Matt Lemke - Senior Vice President of Banking Services

John Fillingim - Chief Credit Officer

Dave Coggins - Chief Banking Officer

Glen Stiteley - CFO

Brendan Nosal - Piper Sandler

Evan Lyle - Janney Montgomery Scott

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Terry McEvoy - Stephens

Tim Schneider

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome everyone to our earnings call for the third quarter of 2020. Forward-looking statements. As a reminder, we have a disclaimer on the use of forward-looking statements on Slide 2 of our presentation.

Moving to Slide 3. There were several positive trends to our financials this quarter, which resulted in net income of $3.4 million or $0.52 per diluted share; those included a decrease in loan loss provision to $0.1 million with overall credit quality holding up well; an increase in noninterest income to $3.4 million related to loan sales and servicing; and third point, loans on payment deferral being cut in half to $100.4 million or 9.34% of our loans.

And now I'd like to turn it over to Matt Lemke, Senior Vice President of Banking Services for an update on our funding transformation. Matt?

Matt Lemke

Thanks, Tim. Moving to Slide 4. I'm going to highlight a few key points as it relates to our funding transformation. Since late 2018, we have purposely set out to change the composition of the right side of our balance sheet. The goal has been to reduce our reliance on wholesale funding and high rate CDs and instead focus on generating client deposits to decrease our cost of funds and enhance long-term franchise value.

We have decreased wholesale funding by approximately $113 million since end of 2019, while at the same time, increasing client deposits by approximately $93 million. The spike in client deposits in the second quarter of 2020 was partially related to the influx of PPP funds, which accounts for approximately $58 million of our $93 million in deposit growth year-to-date. Those funds have remained on the balance sheet and we have seen balances continue to grow.

In terms of the structure of our client deposits, we have spent time focusing on generating transaction accounts as opposed to CDs. The client deposit graph on the slide depicts that trajectory in dollars since end of last year. And if you back out a few more quarters, you would see the same upward progression. In terms of the number of accounts, since the end of 2019, we have increased transaction account by 9.6%. Commercial transaction accounts have increased by 10.5%, consumer transaction accounts have grown by 9.2% and ag transaction accounts have grown by 9%.

To further unwind our higher cost of funding, we are executing on several tactics. At a high level, we have chosen to focus on three main areas: people, infrastructure and services. In March of 2020, we returned to the mortgage origination business. In doing so, we decided to take a more forward-looking approach to mortgage origination using this business line as a tool to generate client deposits and grow relationships as opposed to using it as a pure source of revenue. We are selling these loans servicing released and are using current retail staff as mortgage originators to maximize efficiency of adding this business line.

We understand the value client deposits bring to our franchise and, therefore, have been redesigning and rethinking how we manage them. We are adjusting how we manage our treasury function to improve accountability and streamline our performance. And we have a plan and a path forward ensuring the infrastructure we are building will have a long-term payoff.

Our frontline personnel has been focused on deepening client relationships, which will help to deleverage our overall risk profile, longer term, providing us a greater base on which to lend. We have spent time hiring treasury experts and are working to align our business model to take advantage of shifts within our industry. We have begun putting together mechanisms to measure client deposit growth along with incenting folks for the sorts of activities and behaviors that help us achieve sustainable outcomes.

Everything we have done to shift our funding source has been deliberate. By strategically adding products, services and digital tools, we are working to eliminate barriers for our teams to be able to cultivate lasting relationships. As we continue to focus on people, infrastructure and services, we expect to see a decrease in our cost of funds, a more permanent stable funding base and an increase in more profitable relationships.

And now I'd like to turn it over to John Fillingim, Chief Credit Officer, for an update on credit. John?

John Fillingim

Thank you, Matt, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 5, I'd like to provide an update to our COVID payment relief metrics. On the ag side, 86 customers remained on payment relief as of September 30, 2020. Our ag portfolio benefited from a significant amount of government assistance, which helped to rebuild many of our customers' balance sheet from a working capital and liquidity standpoint.

Additionally, these customers have seen their businesses firm up from the initial impact of the pandemic. Overall, we are encouraged by our ag portfolio, and we're proud of the work our bankers have done to service our customers through a challenging macroeconomic environment. 80% of the ag notes currently on interest only are scheduled to return to normal payment terms in the fourth quarter of 2020.

On the commercial side, we initially provided 90 days of payment relief to customers who requested it and were negatively affected by COVID-19. At September 30th, we have 16 commercial customers that remained on some form of payment relief. Of those, only seven have requested an additional 90 days of payment relief. We are pleased by the relatively small number of commercial customers still receiving payment relief, and our commercial bankers have done an outstanding job of staying close to their customers to anticipate any additional needs. Given that the long-term impact and outlook of COVID-19 is uncertain, we will continue to monitor both our commercial and ag books very closely for signs of any deterioration.

Turning to Slide 6. I want to highlight some of our key credit metrics. Our adverse classified ratio increased slightly to 42.64% quarter-over-quarter. While we saw a shift from substandard performing to substandard impaired for one ag relationship, we had an overall decrease in our watch and special mention buckets. OREO saw a slight increase due to one ag customer totaling $768,000, but this property is set for auction in the fourth quarter of 2020.

We continue to have our bankers report on their high concern watch and substandard credits on a quarterly basis to ensure proper monitoring and follow-up on these accounts. We've also completed 96% of the annual reviews of our watch and worse rated ag credit by dollar amount, and we have begun the process of our dairy stress test for the 2019 operating year. Given the improved milk price environment and the substantial amount of government assistance that's been provided to our ag producers, we are encouraged by the outlook for our dairy portfolio.

Turning to Slide 7. As of September 30th, we had total commercial real estate exposure of $281 million. Of that total, $96 million or 34% is owner-occupied and $184 million or 66% is nonowner occupied. Our nonowner occupied exposure is 88% of our Tier 1 capital plus ALLL, which is significantly below the regulatory guidance of 300%. We have recently updated our CRE industry concentration limits to ensure that we maintain comfortable limits to our overall commercial real estate.

Moving to Slide 8. You'll see that the majority of our ag exposure is to the dairy industry. I'd also like to highlight that 69% of our dairy relationships and 63% of our total ag relationships are supported by FSA guarantees. The FSA guarantees have been a key contributor to our low ag losses since the bank's inception.

At this time, I'd like to turn it over to Dave Coggins, our Chief Banking Officer, to give an update on the overall ag environment. Dave?

Dave Coggins

Thanks, John. Moving to Slide 9. The volatility in class III milk prices that we experienced in quarter two settled down a bit in quarter three. And in June, the settle price increased to 24.54 for class III with the average projected price for 2020 expected to be over $18. Most of our dairy producers have breakeven prices well under $18 for class III milk.

Please keep in mind that class III prices are the base price each month plus farmers typically receive a premium over the base price that runs about 10% of the base depending on quality and processor paid premiums. The two amounts combined make up the mailbox price, which is the total price received at the farm gate.

Unlike 2019, cropping conditions for this growing season have been very good in most areas of the state of Wisconsin. In addition, government support of the dairy industry this year has been very strong. This has come through four programs. The PPP loans, farmers were eligible for the SBA PPP program and most were able to take advantage of it. And we gave about -- processed about $29 million of SBA PPP loans for our ag customers.

The coronavirus food assistance program was another program that was run by the USDA, and it was particularly helpful to the dairy industry, designed to help offset the impact of COVID. This program provided two separate rounds of funding with receipts per farm averaging well over $100,000 per round. The second round of funding is in the process of being sent out to our farm customers right now.

A third program has been the USDA farm to family's food box program, and it was designed to purchase various farm products and distribute them to food pantries and various nonprofit organizations. Another program that was authorized for USDA. $4 billion was authorized and well over $3 billion has been used so far. This has helped provide a strong level of support for class III milk prices.

The USDA CARES Act, B&I, or business and industry loan program, is a fourth program that was made available to farm customers. It was granted a special $900 million round of funding for which production agriculture was determined to be eligible for half of it or $450 million. This program has provided some permanent working capital for certain dairy operations with the government guarantee providing some risk mitigation, and it's a 90% government guarantee.

We've also seen dairy exports exceeding imports. And the cumulative value of U.S. dairy exports so far in 2020 exceeds imports by $1.98 billion, the most since 2014 and the third largest positive balance on record. This improvement has been supported largely by a recent surge in interest from China, driven by politics and demand for dairy powders. China has imported 34,000 metric tons of dairy products from the U.S. in August, triple the level year-over-year.

In addition, global cheddar prices are continuing to rise. And some other factors affecting the industry and our dairy customers include producers utilizing risk management tools to protect their margins, forage quality, which is an important part of the dairy cows diet is very good and quantities are plentiful. The negative restaurant demand that we all saw and were concerned about early in the year has been offset by an increase in in-home usage. Expectations are for China to continue to be a more active buyer.

And energy prices drive a lot of costs on the expense portion of the foreign income statement. Continued modest energy prices are having a positive impact on input costs. Something called a negative producer price differential was a temporary problem that you might have heard about when class III prices reached high levels, but this is proving to be a short lived phenomenon as prices moderate.

And now I would like to turn it over to Glen Stiteley for further discussion about our financial performance. Glen?

Glen Stiteley

Thanks, Dave. Turning to Slide 10. We continue to see strong growth in loans sold in service and continued improvement in our overall wholesale funding levels. Additionally, we continue to invest excess cash in the securities portfolio.

Turning to Slide 11. Loan yields are being offset by deposit rate cuts. We’ve begun to invest our excess cash in the third quarter to offset the impact of deposit rate cuts and expect the positive impact of net interest margin going forward. We have started to see some loan forgiveness on the PPP side, but the remaining loan forgiveness is unknown as far as timing and impacts the margin.

Turning to Slide 12. You'll see the breakout of how our allowance is made up as of 9/30/2020. We continue with our COVID-19 qualitative factor, which totaled $1.9 million this quarter. We also added $0.4 million in specific reserves, which were offset by improvements in our total dollars of substandard performing loans, which resulted in lower loan loss provisions in Q3 versus Q2.

Turning to Slide 13. Loans sold in service increased $35.8 million during the quarter, offset by 3 basis point decline in loan servicing spread. Our loan servicing rights origination income increased due to the originations this quarter as the overall value of those rights as a percentage of loan service remains stable.

Turning to Slide 14. If you back up the noise from Q4 '19 and Q1 2020, we've been able to hold the line on our expenses. As you know, we only have four branches of limited retail staff, which has historically allowed us to be very efficient. We are in the middle of budget season right now, and we're looking at each and every opportunity to hold or decrease our overall level of expenses.

Moving to Slide 15. Based on our current capital levels and credit quality metrics, we plan on continuing with our common stock repurchase plan that we announced in January of this year. But we'll continue to be prudent in balancing our risk profile against our desire to be opportunistic with this program. We purchased 81,425 shares at a weighted average price of $19.89 in the quarter. Our Board will undertake its annual review of our dividend policy and capital plan next quarter as it does every year. As always, management and the Board will adjust our capital plans as we know more about the credit impact of COVID-19.

To conclude, we continue to be extremely proud of this organization, our people and the role we play in supporting our local customers and communities. Our team continues to rise in the channels and navigate a truly in the world. And now I'd like to open it up to questions.

Brendan Nosal

Just want to start off on kind of the dairy environment here. Thank you very much for the overview. It's incredibly helpful to help bring this for us. I mean it sounds like the current state of the industry and the outlook is probably the best it's been in a few years. So I guess the question then is, with the dairy review complete and the outlook good, what is it that actually causes dairy nonperforming loans and classified loans to start declining?

Tim Schneider

I guess we're continuing to work on exit strategies for some of our nonperforming operators and then some of the operations that haven't been viable throughout this cycle. As John alluded to, we've seen some OREO sales that have been effective. I think we've got a few more that should be occurring this quarter. We do also see some continued credit quality improvement, and we feel as we move through the 2021 review cycle in early 2021 of the 2020 numbers that we're going to see some improvements. So we may see some of those nonperforming operations move the other direction as long as the futures outlook for milk prices hold. I don't know, John or Dave, you have any other thoughts?

John Fillingim

I would only add that we've had a couple of instances even in the last several months where some of the producers who maybe didn't get as efficient as some of the others from a cost standpoint, have seen this as an opportunity to exit. And we've had a couple of voluntary collaborative type exits that have helped drive down some of those nonperformers.

And so we've been encouraged by that and we continue to work with folks that are either a watch or a substandard where we don't seeing out for them to continue to operate, but work collaboratively with them to be able to try to develop an exit strategy that's good for them and good for the bank. So we've got a couple of those still in the works right now.

Dave Coggins

I would just add that in past eras production and price were the two big factors that made a difference in how that farm performed. Probably more important than those two today is what I'd call business IQ. And these are big businesses that take a lot of management and the viability depends heavily on that business IQ. And unfortunately, not everybody can get their breakeven to a range that the industry average has right now and there are some casualties. But fortunately, we're trying to work with those that seem to be headed in that direction proactively so that they have a decent and viable exit strategy.

Brendan Nosal

One more for me and then I'll step back. I think you guys have about a third of your buyback authorization remaining you were at this quarter. With capital level still as strong as they are and not what we’ve seen dairy book right now. Would you consider instituting another program once you conclude this one?

Tim Schneider

Glen, do you want to speak to that?

Glen Stiteley

Yes. Brendan, we're in the process of doing our annual review of capital planning for 2021. And I think we have every intention, especially at these trading levels of reinstituting a new program.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeff Rulis with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead. Our next question comes from Evan Lyle from Janney Montgomery Scott.

Evan Lyle

This is Evan on for Brian Martin. Just a few quick questions for me. Good morning. So firstly, just some color on your loan growth moving forward. Just can you give us some color on the pipelines and where you're optimistic?

Tim Schneider

I'd just make a general comment that we've had meetings with both our ag and our commercial team within the last week, and we have a pipeline that we keep live and published on a regular basis. And it appears we've got some fairly robust pipelines on both sides of the house. And maybe I'll let Dave speak to a little more color on that.

Dave Coggins

As we as we found ourselves in a position of having more than adequate liquidity and certainly strong capital. Some of our prior restrictions on growth that we had artificially put in place have been removed, and our commercial team has got, as Tim mentioned, a nice, solid and robust pipeline. Our ag team continues to take advantage of some of the opportunities that have come about by us adding three ag bankers from a competing ag bank that's well known. And they've been able to take advantage of that. They did not have noncompetes so they've been able to bring over a number of their prior clients pretty aggressively. And the good news is there's a number of those clients that are not dairy so it helps some of our concentration to add some nondairy relationships to the book.

Tim Schneider

One other item I'd mention -- go ahead, Dave…

Dave Coggins

The pipeline on that side is solid and robust as well.

Tim Schneider

The one other point I'd make is that next week, we'll be announcing the hiring of a senior commercial banker up in the Green Bay market that's joining us from another financial institution. And he's lived in that market for about 25 years. He does have one year noncompete, nonsolicitation that will hold him back from bringing some of his existing customers over. But with all the relationships and contacts he has in that market, we think that will help build on our commercial pipeline in that market for sure, moving forward as well.

Dave Coggins

And I would add, Tim, one of the things that we constantly juggle is how much of the growth that we have opportunities on. Do we keep on balance sheet. How much do we sell off to take advantage of some of the long-term fixed rates that we have access to. So it it's a constant Juggling act in that regard, but the pipeline is robust.

Evan Lyle

I think kind of stick on loans, just looking at PPP and the forgiveness. I know in the slides, you stated we're starting to see some forgiveness but the timing isn't known. Just any additional thoughts on how you guys are thinking about this? Are you expecting more forgiveness this quarter, or is it really a next year, 1Q, 2Q event? Just any color on that would be helpful.

Tim Schneider

Dave, I think you're again closest to this and working with some of the op staff on the forgiveness side, so I'll let you respond.

Dave Coggins

It's been a little, I would say, frustrating with the SBA started allowing applications to roll in back on August 12. We got our first PPP forgiveness in around the first of October. And people that have their applications submitted, those are starting to get approved there's no rhyme or reason to how fast we get them approved. But we have a pretty solid number in for approval. But there's no no incentive with a 1% loan that they have quite a bit of time to get their forgiveness in. And then there's some tax considerations that are being juggled as they talk to their accountants, depending on whether they want the forgiveness this year or next year.

There's some difference for some operations. So we're trying to give them all the tools to get the application in and help encourage them to apply now to get it taken care of and move on. But there's not any strong incentive to make it happen before year-end. So we're continuing to monitor and hope that it can be within the next three months. But there's no way to know how much each month, and that's been hard to predict.

Tim Schneider

Dave, what's the number of applicants we have or PPP loans, again as a percentage that are under the 50, 000, that will be eligible for the expedited approval process. Do you recall?

Dave Coggins

It's about half by number.

Tim Schneider

So that could help us as well at my point in bringing that up with that one page self certification by the borrowers. So we're trying to encourage that and promoting that as well.

Dave Coggins

And we have a pretty well built portal that applicants can apply through. And so the process is about as user-friendly as you can make it but it still takes time. And not everybody is as tech-savvy as they might need to be. So our staff spend some time working with them to bring that through the process. But it has been a great opportunity for us to connect with some new borrowers, new customers and show them that we're a possible bank for the future on their entire business. So that's been helpful as well.

Evan Lyle

Maybe lastly for me, on efficiency, you mentioned technology. Expenses came in lower than expected. And I know on Slide 4, you mentioned some continued investments in data technology. Just any color on how you're seeing expenses, on the run rate, what you're seeing there would be helpful.

Tim Schneider

Glen, do you want to touch on that?

Glen Stiteley

As I mentioned, we're in the middle of budget season, so it's a little tough to tell exactly where we're going to flush out at. But our goal is to try to -- we are making some additional investments in technology, but we've kind of talked about we've got to figure out a way to pay for that. And some of that's going to come from growth but part of it's going to be just about disciplined expense management. So for now, I would just look at our current run rate and use that as the baseline. Like I said, our goal is to try our best to maintain where it's at right now.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeff Rulis from D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Jeff Rulis

I wanted to follow-up on the margin. Glen, you mentioned you've got some funding maturities coming and putting some cash to work into securities kind of alluded to, it sounded like a more positive margin outlook. So getting a sense for the decline that you've seen. And I guess we'll talk -- I guess I'm asking more about the core margin, any thoughts on the outlook there.

Glen Stiteley

If you're excluding the PPP, which I think you are, we've got constant repricing in both sides of the balance sheet. Because of the short loan portfolio, we've got quite a few ag loans that are repricing constantly. But as you can tell, we've also got quite a bit of CDs and wholesale funding that's maturing and repricing as well. It seems like so far we've been able to match it. So I'm hoping that, that combined with the investments is going to stabilize the margin. It's just tough for me to make any big predictions about our margin overall. But I'm hoping we can continue to hold kind of where it's at.

Jeff Rulis

And just I forget about the accounting on that, and the amount of forgiveness this quarter was pretty small relative to the remaining amount. But does that not help the yield there? I mean it looks like the coupon is still at 1%, but do you not get a perk. And as we get a pickup in forgiveness, now that if we include PPP in the margin calculation, we should see a pickup, correct?

Glen Stiteley

So we got the $3.3 million in net deferred fees that will be recognized into interest income as loans are forgiven. It's just the timing of loan forgiveness. We thought that we'd have quite a bit of this forgiven by the end of the year. But as Dave noted, it's just really tough to tell how fast this is going to move now. So it's really tough to predict the margin from that perspective.

Jeff Rulis

So the small amount that you did receive didn't really do much to the -- it was still -- not a headwind…

Glen Stiteley

Yes. Probably, it was a couple -- I think it was a couple -- it was probably a couple of million, if anything, forgiveness so far.

Jeff Rulis

And then I had just the outlook on the loan servicing line has been pretty strong and good growth there. Any thoughts on that outlook as you become, I guess, a continued focus. Obviously, some of that is rate dependent. But how do you see that line item going forward?

Tim Schneider

As Dave alluded to, we've had three additional ag bankers that we've added. And although they've brought in a fair amount of new business here recently. We have been pushing some of that off balance sheet. Some of it's driven by the long-term interest rates that we can obtain with our participants to help benefit our customers. I think as all of you are aware, I mean, our servicing spread on those participations have been on the 70 to 80 basis point average spread historically. So it's been a good piece of business for us and as well helps our customers with some interest rate mitigation. So we anticipate that remaining fairly strong here into the fourth quarter. As we alluded to earlier, our pipeline on that side of the house for sure, and the ag side has been very strong.

Jeff Rulis

And maybe one last one, if I could, just on the capital side, Tim. You alluded to the buyback and the interest there. But the discussion on the dividend payout, is that fairly real? I mean are they exclusive one or another or could you do both? Just trying to get thoughts on the dividend increase potentially?

Tim Schneider

Glen, do you want to speak to that?

Glen Stiteley

Jeff, I don't consider them mutually exclusive. So we've got plenty of cash and plenty of capital. We raised the sub-debt back in the summer and we've kept all that money at the holding company. So we have some flexibility in my mind from a capital allocation perspective. So it's definitely something. We have strategic planning and capital planning coming up through with the Board. It's definitely on top of the conversation. But again, just to reiterate, they're not mutually exclusive.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Terry McEvoy from Stephens. Please go ahead.

Terry McEvoy

I have a question, Page 5 on the deferral. The 9.34% as of the end of September is high relative to what others have ever been reporting. And I'm just wondering as a fair amount of those kind of hopefully roll off in October. Do you have any updated data points either today or generally speaking, any thoughts on where that ratio will be towards the -- at the end of the fourth quarter?

Tim Schneider

I'm going to let John speak to this.

John Fillingim

So the vast majority of what's left are on the ag side. And as I mentioned, there's like 81 of those notes that are currently on deferral will come off by the end of the year. The reasoning there is that we did an additional -- we did original six months interest only on the ag side, where we took a 90 day approach on the commercial side, where we felt there was more -- we needed more time to kind of see what happened during that first 90 days.

So with the majority of those notes rolling off by the end of the year, some folks didn't take advantage of any payment deferral on the ag side until beginning in July. So the six months, therefore, won't roll off until we get into the first quarter. So by the end of the year, you're going to see a significant decrease in the number of loans that are still on payment deferral.

Tim Schneider

And if you recall, milk prices kind of hit a low back in April and May, and it wasn't right away when COVID hit. So there was a little bit of a delay in the payment deferrals for the ag group. And as things have played out, the balance of the year, milk prices and with all the other government stimulus that dairy producers have received maybe it wasn't even necessary at all. But we're trying to be proactive with our dairy producers as well. And as we've said earlier, the end of this year looks strong from a milk pricing standpoint and into next year looks solid as well. So we really anticipate the majority of those ag producers falling off by the end of the year.

Glen Stiteley

And I think I may have misspoke. I said 80 -- there's 80% of the notes that are on ag that will be coming off. And that number, I've got it sitting on my desk, I don't have it in front of me, but there's a couple of hundred left notes on the ag side, total notes, but 80% of those are going to be coming off. So it is a significant number that will be rolling off by the end of the year.

Terry McEvoy

And then a follow up for Glen, just to maybe help -- I know we talked about the margin, but just maybe new loan yields, what you're seeing. And I know there were some security purchases, what opportunities do you see to invest in securities and what are those rates?

John Fillingim

Yes. So we loaded up quite a bit in the third quarter, Terry. We probably made about -- well, starting in July, we had about $80 million of investments in taxable munis, so roughly kind of 1.90% to 2%. We're starting to invest a little bit in some bank sub-debt that will be about $20 million. And those yields are coming in at 475 to 550. I'll defer to Tim or Dave, if they want to comment on the loan pricing that they're seeing.

Tim Schneider

Dave, I'll let you take that one if you're back on.

Dave Coggins

The ag side is very competitive. There's a lot of -- the competition is constantly working hard to try to either keep the customers that they have with rate or attract new ones with rate. We try to be disciplined in that regard and so on. But it is challenging to get the margin on the commercial side. The ag side, we're able to do a little bit better.

And where we have variable rates, we're putting floors in. We're doing some things with hedging. So I would say that we work hard to try to keep the margin where it needs to be and not just chase deals over rate, because the people that will only come for rate, they tend to leave for rates. So I think we're crossing our fingers on that, that we can continue to maintain. And as we've dropped our funding costs, we can hopefully hold our yields.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Tim Schneider for any closing remarks.

Tim Schneider

Yes. Very pleased with our success and our continued funding transformation, as Matt shared in the beginning part of the presentation. Credit quality has seen improvement as well, and we're pleased to see our borrowers performing in this COVID environment.

We're beginning to see our pipeline growing on both sides of the house as we alluded to, which should assist in utilizing some of our excess liquidity currently in impacting our net interest margin overall. Overall, we are very satisfied with our third quarter performance and pleased to share these numbers with you. Thank you again all for joining us.

