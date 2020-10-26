It is no given that Boeing will recognize charges related to the line closure, but there certainly are costs involved to closing the line.

Boeing (BA) recently has announced that it will be consolidating production of the Boeing 787 in South Carolina starting in mid-2021. The move comes amidst falling demand for new aircraft, most notably wide-body aircraft. For Boeing, this obviously brings an additional layer of pressure as the Boeing 787 was its cash flagship in times when the Boeing 737 MAX deliveries were halted and even before that, the Dreamliner started growing in its role as a cash driver.

Obviously, there have been many issues with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner as has been discussed before and you could see that in a frame of the company pushing the rates to drive cash performance. You can view it any way you want or better said in multiple ways, because there are multiple elements involved surrounding the issues on the Boeing 787 program.

What stands at the end of the day, however, is that demand for jets including the Boeing 787 has collapsed. I maintain a positive view for the longer term and that includes a solid demand profile for the Dreamliner. However, at this stage, production rates will come down significantly and the production line in Everett will disappear. A question I have received several times since Boeing announced to consolidate the lines is whether this will bring the Boeing 787 in a reach-forward loss position. In this article, I want to explain why I think that is not the case.

Consolidating the lines

Currently, Boeing has a Dreamliner production line in Everett, Washington, and one in North Charleston, South Carolina. At peak rates, both lines were operating at a rate of 7 aircraft per month each bringing the total to 14 aircraft per month which is an unprecedented rate for a wide-body aircraft. Announcements have been made last year to reduce production to 12 aircraft per month, then 10 and earlier this year those future rates came down to 7 aircraft per month and 6 aircraft per month.

Some readers have said that the decision to consolidate is just a fancy way to say production rates are coming down. I don’t quite agree. The way it should reasonably be viewed is that rates were projected to come down sparking Boeing to explore the prospects of consolidating the lines. The US jet maker could very well have chosen to split production at 3 aircraft per month between both locations, but instead decided the line in South Carolina will be running at 6 aircraft per month starting mid-2021. So there indeed is a decrease in production rate, but that does not mean that this is not a consolidation.

Program accounting

Boeing deploys the program accounting method for its commercial aircraft programs. Before looking at the possible implications of writing off the tooling in Everett, we need to provide a basic description of program accounting. For each program, a block size called an accounting quantity is established and the costs and revenues are estimated resulting in an average assumed margin for the program. If the unit profits are higher than the average profit assumed, then the differential is subtracted from a balance called the deferred production balance, otherwise it is added to that same balance.

Tooling costs

So the big question is “What are the costs related to closing the Boeing 787 line in Everett? What impact will charges on tooling have for the Dreamline program?” Initially, I believed that writing off the tooling would mean that Boeing would increase the costs related to the Boeing 787 program, which would pressure margins and could potentially trigger a write-off of the deferred production balance. However, when I gave it a second thought, my view changed.

It would be wise for Boeing not to destroy the tooling, as the design and manufacturing of the tooling often eats away around half of the research and development budget for an aircraft program. Generally, I’d believe that as the tooling goes in storage, at that point in time, it is of no value to the jet maker and would trigger a write-off on the tooling when the decision to store the tooling is made. A write-off, seemingly would affect program margins. However, it is important to note that program accounting actually includes two balances. The first one is the deferred production balance, which more or less captures the differential between unit and average program profits. Secondly, there is a balance for unamortized tooling costs and other non-recurring costs.

To me, it is not quite clear whether the unamortized machinery and tooling for the Boeing 787 is captured fully in the unamortized tooling costs and other non-recurrent items or whether it is also partially captured in plants, properties and equipment. Either way, once the tooling gets written off, it would reduce the Everett based tooling for the Boeing 787 on the balance sheet possibly under machinery to zero and potentially under inventory any costs or excess in cost recorded in the unamortized tooling costs for the Boeing 787 would be written off. That would not equate to a cost increase on the program since, the sum of the balances already includes the unamortized tooling costs or its excess.

If a write-off were to happen, that should result in the costs or excess costs to be reduced and not increase. The only way in which it could increase was if the unamortized tooling costs as a measure of excess versus the average would significantly differ between the assembly locations where costs associated to the Everett facility would be going down while it is going up in South Carolina and at this point I don’t see any reason why that should be the case.

So, an impairment as odd as it may sound according to the program accounting standards could actually reduce the costs to be recouped by the remaining aircraft in the accounting quantity.

Conclusion

Initially, I expected that consolidation could trigger a write-off on tooling that would put significant pressure on the prospective profitability of the Boeing 787 under the program accounting method and could result in a reach-forward loss position. However, after reviewing I believe that even if Boeing writes off the tooling – something we cannot be completely sure of since we don’t know whether putting the tooling in storage will trigger an impairment – before it puts the tooling in storage, it could actually decrease the costs to be recouped as the cost element used under program accounting actually assumes that the equipment will be fully amortized.

So, those costs are actually already baked into program accounting and it could very well be the case that Boeing takes those costs out of the cost equation for the Boeing 787 and write them off outside of the program which would reduce the full balance for the Boeing 787.

Either way, what should be taken into consideration is that a write-off of the tooling, if it does happen, should a be non-cash item because the money to build the tooling has been spent years ago already and the costs we are currently looking at are the non-cash amortization costs. The only cash items that could be involved are the items related to shutdown costs including de-assembling the tooling and moving it to a storage facility and cleaning out the production line.

So, the way I view it is that a possible impairment will reduce the value of the company but it should not trigger significant cost growth, apart from costs related to prepare the tooling for storage, in cash form that would bring the program margin for the Boeing 787 in negative territory which would subsequently trigger a reach-forward loss. That is something I do not expect to happen and the way I view it, the overall balance for the Boeing 787 net of shutdown costs could improve if the tooling-related costs are removed from the equation.

