Country Garden is on target to achieve a +10% YoY contracted sales growth for FY 2020, but the company's relatively high exposure to lower-tier cities is a key risk factor.

Elevator Pitch

I retain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCPK:CTRYF) (OTCPK:CTRYY) [2007:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on Country Garden published on May 5, 2020. Country Garden's share price has increased by +4% since our previous coverage. Country Garden trades at 3.7 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 1.21 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 8.3%.

Country Garden's core net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by -8.6% YoY to RMB14,607 million in 1H 2020, due to slow construction progress as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns, costly land bank acquired in 2017 & 2018, and losses from new businesses. The company's 2H 2020 financial results are expected to be better, as construction activities for its property projects pick up, leading to accelerated revenue recognition. Country Garden is on target to achieve a +10% YoY contracted sales growth for FY 2020, but the company's relatively high exposure to lower-tier cities remains a key risk factor.

If the economies and property markets of lower-tier Chinese cities take a longer-than-expected time to recover, there could be downside risks to Country Garden's future earnings. As a result, I maintain my Neutral rating on Country Garden, given that its valuations are undemanding and have priced in some of the risks relating to the company's lower-tier cities' exposure.

Readers have the option of trading in Country Garden shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CTRYF or CTRYY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2007:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $25 million, and market capitalization is above $27 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Country Garden shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Dimensional Fund Advisors, State Street Global Advisors, and Acadian Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Financial Performance Was Disappointing

Country Garden announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 25, 2020, and the company's financial performance in the first half of this year was below expectations and disappointing.

The company's top line declined by -8.4% YoY from RMB202 billion in 1H 2019 to RMB185 billion in 1H 2020, while its headline net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by -9.6% YoY from RMB15,635 million to RMB14,132 million over the same period. Excluding fair value changes on investment properties & financial instruments and foreign exchange gains or losses, Country Garden's core net profit attributable to shareholders would have declined by a narrower -8.6% YoY to RMB14,607 million in the first half of the year.

There were multiple factors that contributed to Country Garden's disappointing 1H 2020 financial results.

Firstly, there has been a slowdown in the revenue recognition from Country Garden's completed construction projects in the first half of the year. The company disclosed at its 1H 2020 results briefing (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) on August 25, 2020 that there was approximately two months when construction for its property projects was suspended due to COVID-19, and that led to the delivery of property units for certain property projects to be delayed in 1H 2020.

Secondly, Country Garden's gross profit margin contracted by -290 basis points YoY to 24.3% in 1H 2020. This was mainly due to the fact that a significant proportion of the company's revenue in the first half of the year was recognized from property projects with costly land bank acquired during the 2017-2018 period when the Chinese property market was overheated.

Thirdly, Country Garden also suffered from a pre-tax loss of -RMB940 million, relating to "the early investment in new business segments", as per the company's 1H 2020 results announcement. In my prior article on Country Garden published on May 5, 2020, I noted that the company has been diversifying into new business areas like robotics and modern agriculture, and this could hurt its future profitability.

On the positive side of things, the YoY decline in Country Garden's core net profit attributable to shareholders would have been wider, if not for good cost control. The company's selling & marketing expenses and administrative costs (SG&A) fell by -27.9% YoY to RMB13.47 billion in absolute terms in 1H 2020, while SG&A-to-revenue ratio decreased from 9.2% in 1H 2019 to 7.3% in 1H 2020.

Notably, Country Garden highlighted at the company's recent 1H 2020 results briefing that it has started to engage in online marketing activities for its core property development business, and the coronavirus pandemic has also helped to drive further growth in such online marketing activities. This was a key factor that helped Country Garden to reduce its selling & marketing costs in 1H 2020.

Also, Country Garden's financial position remains healthy, despite the fact that the company's net gearing increased from 46.3% as of December 31, 2019 to 58.1% as of June 30, 2020. The company's current net gearing is still significantly below the average net debt-to-equity ratio of Chinese property developers at around 90%-100%.

Outlook And Targets For 2H 2020 And Beyond

Market consensus sees Country Garden's revenue and core net profit attributable to shareholders increasing by +6.7% YoY and +7.3% YoY to RMB519 billion and RMB43 billion, respectively for full-year FY 2020. This suggests a strong turnaround for Country Garden in the second half of the year driven by a pick-up in construction activities for its property projects, as the company's top line and bottom line in 1H 2020 were only RMB185 billion and RMB14 billion, respectively. However, the market still expects Country Garden's gross profit margin to decline from 26.1% in FY 2019 to 23.9% in FY 2020, before increasing slightly to 24.1% in FY 2021.

Country Garden reported the company's contracted sales for the month of September 2020 on October 5, 2020, and the data implies that the company's contracted sales have started to recovery strongly. Its contracted sales grew by +25.3% YoY from RMB51.58 billion in September 2019 to RMB64.63 billion in September 2020. The strong sales momentum suggests that Country Garden is likely to be on track to meet its full-year sales growth target. Year-to-date, Country Garden's cumulative contracted sales increased by +5.6% YoY from RMB422.93 billion in 9M 2019 to RMB446.79 billion in 9M 2020.

Looking ahead, Country Garden has guided that it has set a target of achieving a +10% YoY contracted sales growth for full-year FY 2020, and it hopes to deliver annual contracted sales growth in the +10%-20% range for the next few years beyond FY 2020. This should lead to a stable top line growth for Country Garden in the coming years assuming the company meets its target, as contracted sales are a leading indicator of future property development revenue. On the flip side, Country Garden is unlikely to see its gross profit margin return to peak levels of 26%-27% registered in 2017-2018, due to mandatory price caps implemented in certain Chinese cities by the authorities to cool the property market, and higher land costs as mentioned earlier.

Exposure To Lower-Tier Cities Draws Attention

In my earlier article on Country Garden published on May 5, 2020, I expressed my concerns about County Garden's exposure to lower-tier cities (accounting for more than half of contracted sales), which could see weaker-than-expected contracted sales relative to Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities in the event of a severe economic slowdown.

This is also the focus of investors as well, as one of the attendees at Country Garden's 1H 2020 results briefing asked whether the company will change its strategy going forward since most property developers have shifted their focus to Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities so as to reduce risks during the pandemic. In response to the question, Country Garden clarified that the company has always emphasized on a balanced strategy focusing on both upper-tier and lower-tier Chinese cities, noting that it has projects in all of the Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities and also has close to 90% coverage of Tier-3 cities. Furthermore, Country Garden stressed that it still has a positive outlook on the growth potential of the property markets in Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities, due to factors such as population growth and urbanization.

Valuation And Dividends

Country Garden trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 4.3 times and 3.7 times, respectively based on its share price of HK$9.78 as of October 22, 2020. In comparison, its five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 6.6 times and 6.7 times respectively. The stock is valued by the market at 1.21 times P/B, which represents a discount to its five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 1.77 times and 1.61 times, respectively.

Country Garden offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 7.2% and 8.3%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend of RMB0.2055 per share for 1H 2020, which represented a -10% YoY decline in absolute terms (as compared to 1H 2019 interim dividend per share of RMB0.2287), and a dividend payout ratio of 31% (same as that for 1H 2019).

At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 25, 2020, Country Garden noted that the company's current dividend policy is to maintain its dividend payout ratio at stable level. Sell-side analysts expect Country Garden's full-year dividends per share to increase from RMB0.5712 in FY 2019 to RMB0.6091 in FY 2020 and RMB0.7014 in FY 2021, which imply dividend payout ratios of between 30% and 31% for this year and next year.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Country Garden are a failure to meet the company's contracted sales target, the economies and property markets of lower-tier Chinese cities taking a longer-than-expected time to recover, and an unexpected cut in the company's dividend payout ratio going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Country Garden shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.