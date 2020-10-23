Jan Svenda On Svenda's Manual Of Stocks And Where You Can Still Find A 19.8% Dividend

One of them sports an expected forward yield of 19.8%.

He explains what the OTC market looks like and why it exists.

I interviewed Jan Svenda, formerly Morgan Stanley, focused on short selling but who also put together an interesting resource with his Svenda Manual. This is essentially the modern-day equivalent to Walker’s Manual. In this publication, he has collected hard-to-get data on so-called over-the-counter stocks. Jan also writes a periodical for Seeking Alpha about short selling, hosts a podcast about short selling and is a contributor to Breakout Point. He’s very knowledgeable about interesting situations on the short side and we could have talked an entire episode just about that. However, he recently launched an OTC database and I’m very interested to learn more about that, and we go over several micro-cap opportunities as well.

We talk about the Mills Music Trust (OTCPK:MMTRS) which paid about a 5% dividend so far this year. A royalty on a song encyclopedia.

Jan touches on PharmChem which recently ran from $0.50 to $4 and is still quite interesting. According to Jan it's a sizeable position for Dave Waters, a highly accomplished OTC investor who was on the special situations cast a few months ago. Absolutely go and watch that as well.

We get an update on Life Insurance Company of Alabama (OTCPK:LINSA) which is a sleepy insurance company with an activist working to unlock value. Insiders recently paid $31 for a block of shares which trade at $17.

Jan also comes up with a few new ideas like Surgutneftegas preferred (OTCPK:SGTPY). A Twitter user tracks what it should pay out in annual dividends. It's looking good for the payment in 2021.

Fellow contributor Russian Rocket also believes it should yield nearly 20%, to be precise 19.8%.

Surgutneftegas investors benefit from the currency revaluation gain on the cash pile through dividends paid to preferred stock holders. The dividend yield is expected to total 19.8% for 2020.

RR also identifies some of the risk:

There has been no available exact information about who owns Surgutneftegas for the last 20 years. Investors cannot identify the company’s beneficiaries and goals due to the non-transparency.

Jan's final idea is Reserve Petroleum (OTCPK:RSRV), another oil play that basically trades at a market cap of $21.4 million. But it also holds $21.8 million in cash. Seeking Alpha's data puts it at less than 10x free cash flow of its operations but I think on a TTM basis or go forward basis it's likely not that favorable. Nonetheless a very interesting idea.

You can find Jan on Twitter here.

You can find his manual here.

Bram de Haas writes the Special Situation Report. He looks at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. If you are in a good mood follow him on Twitter here or reach out through email at dehaas.bram@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PCHM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.