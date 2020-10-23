LESL has produced impressive growth, earnings and free cash flow, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, so the IPO is worth a close look.

The company sells pool and spa care supplies and services in the United States.

Leslie's has filed proposed terms for its $600 million IPO.

Leslie's (LESL) has filed to raise $600 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides pool and spa care products and services in the United States.

LESL has significant industry dominance, accelerating revenue growth rate despite the Covid-19 pandemic, positive earnings and material free cash flow; the IPO price assumption appears reasonable.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Leslie's was founded in 1963 to create a network of retail locations providing pool and spa products and services.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Michael Egeck, who has been with the firm since February 2020 and was previously CEO of PSEB Group, a company comprising the Eddie Bauer brand and PACSUN teen retailer.

Below is a brief overview video of Leslie's:

Source: Leslie's

The company’s primary offerings include:

In-store testing

On-site installation and repair

Equipment, parts and accessories

Chemicals

Leslie's has received at least $278 million from investors including private equity firm L Catterton.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its products and services through 934 branded locations and an online presence.

Management says it has a dominant market share of 15% with a physical network that is 'larger than the sum of our twenty largest competitors.'

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been rising as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended June 27, 2020 29.5% FYE September 28, 2019 27.8% FYE September 29, 2018 27.1%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 0.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended June 27, 2020 0.5 FYE September 28, 2019 0.1

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISworld, the U.S. market for swimming pool equipment has contracted by an average of 1.1% from 2015 to 2020.

In 2019, revenue was expected to decline by 4.3%.

Another report expects the global pool equipment and maintenance market to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2016 to 2022, reaching $17 billion in total value.

Also, the North America region will likely continue to account for the highest demand by region, with the residential segment representing the largest contributor by market segment.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Mass market retailers

Manufacturers

Distributors

Service providers

Financial Performance

Leslie's’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit but uneven gross margin

Fluctuating operating profit and increased net income

Sharply increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended June 27, 2020 $ 730,916,000 16.0% FYE September 28, 2019 $ 928,203,000 4.0% FYE September 29, 2018 $ 892,600,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended June 27, 2020 $ 294,079,000 18.4% FYE September 28, 2019 $ 379,740,000 6.3% FYE September 29, 2018 $ 357,136,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended June 27, 2020 40.23% FYE September 28, 2019 40.91% FYE September 29, 2018 40.01% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended June 27, 2020 $ 78,327,000 10.7% FYE September 28, 2019 $ 121,588,000 13.1% FYE September 29, 2018 $ 115,467,000 12.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended June 27, 2020 $ 16,507,000 FYE September 28, 2019 $ 702,000 FYE September 29, 2018 $ 17,126,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended June 27, 2020 $ 85,921,000 FYE September 28, 2019 $ 57,821,000 FYE September 29, 2018 $ 43,280,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 27, 2020, Leslie's had $148.9 million in cash and $1.46 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 27, 2020, was $79.3 million.

IPO Details

Leslie's intends to raise $600 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 40 million shares of its common stock, offered at a proposed midpoint price of $15.00 per share.

The selling stockholder, private equity firm L Catterton, is offering 10 million shares and the company is selling 30 million shares.

BlackRock has indicated a non-binding interest to purchase up to $100 million shares of the IPO at the IPO price. This is a positive signal of investor interest in the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.8 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 21.44%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to repay in full the entire outstanding amount under our Senior Unsecured Notes, which mature on August 16, 2024 and which was $390.0 million and carried an effective interest rate of 9.81%, in each case, as of June 27, 2020; and to the extent of any remaining net proceeds, for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of a portion of the borrowings under our Term Loan, which matures on August 16, 2023 and which had $815.3 million outstanding and carried an effective interest rate of 3.67%, in each case, as of June 27, 2020.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies, Nomura, Baird, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Telsey Advisory Group, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co. and AmeriVet Securities.

Commentary

Leslie's is seeking public investment capital to pay down debt likely associated with its private equity firm owner.

The firm’s financials show impressive revenue growth, net profit growth and strong free cash flow.

Selling, G&A expenses have varied as revenues have increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate has improved markedly in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for pool products is uncertain but the firm has a dominant market share and presence built up over decades of developing its retail and service network.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 3.73x.

It’s difficult to find a direct comparable, but given the company’s industry dominance, revenue growth rate despite the Covid-19 pandemic, earnings and free cash flow, the IPO price assumption appears reasonable.

The IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 28, 2020

