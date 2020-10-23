Given the pressure on margins amid pricing headwinds stemming from the soft demand, Dow failed to turn the quarterly GAAP profit again.

After the dreadful second quarter marred by an over 24% revenue decline, the Q3 brought some sense of relief, as revenues were down by only 9.8%.

Dow Inc. (DOW), the global chemical industry behemoth, has recently wrapped the third quarter of choppy 2020. The company beat the Wall Street adjusted EPS and revenue estimates, delivering the top-line result of $9.71 billion, which was above its own guidance, and the non-GAAP profit per share of $0.5, thus shrugging off the skepticism of bears who question the pace of the economic recovery in the U.S. and across the globe. The beat was also impressive considering that in gloomy Q2, even despite pundits trimming their EPS expectations a few times, the company failed to deliver adjusted profit in-line with forecasts.

Since my previous article on DOW published in July, the stock has been on a tear, delivering a ~15.8% (dividends are not of secondary importance in the case of this player) and thus trouncing the S&P 500 which returned only ~7.3%.

For a broader context, still, its performance year-to-date is much weaker if compared to the U.S. market benchmark, while the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) has also been much stronger given its substantial exposure to the industrial gas companies, which have been market-darlings this year given bumper demand for medical oxygen.

After the Q3 earnings presentation, I remain bullish. I also believe the dividend thesis is valid. Let me elaborate on why.

Delving deeper into the report

After the dreadful second quarter marred by an over 24% revenue decline, the Q3 brought some sense of relief. Revenues were down by only 9.8%; the essential variable that precipitated the consolidated revenue decline was weak local prices, while volumes were not that distressed as they fell by only 1% vs. 3Q19 (page 1). However, Dow reported that sequential improvement vs. the June quarter was 16%, which illustrates that the economy has already passed its very bottom. So, it appears that the hypothesis of the Dow CEO who expected "a gradual and uneven recovery" was entirely correct.

Now let us take a deeper look at the segmental results:

Packaging & Specialty Plastics, the flagship division, reported Q3 revenues of $4.57 billion, which represents a 10% decline vs. 3Q19. The silver lining is that despite YoY contraction, there was a 14% sequential improvement. Also, the pressure on operating profitability somewhat eased, so, the operating EBIT margin (see page 7 for clarification) fell only slightly to 14.2% (slide 14). As a quick reminder, in Q2, it was only 7.9%. Lackluster polyethylene prices were again among the primary culprits responsible for the sales decline, while volumes were up 1%. The bright spot is that prices did improve sequentially. Hydrocarbons & Energy, the business segment within P&SP, also reported lower sales as a consequence of weak energy prices, but Dow did not share precise figures. With a 9% revenue contraction, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure was laggard regarding operating profitability, as it delivered a meager margin of 3.4%. Soft demand from automotive, industrial, and energy end-markets was still a potent headwind. However, as these industries have been consistently recuperating, sequential improvement in sales was 27%. Performance Materials & Coatings was the only segment that was down in double-digits as a result of declines in volumes and local prices. High demand for do-it-yourself architectural coatings was a tailwind (which chimes well with the consumer trends that PPG Industries (PPG) and RPM International (RPM) noticed during the quarter, see PPG and RPM presentations), but its positive effect on the top line was offset by the lackluster demand from the automotive, construction, and O&G end-markets.

Profitability, cash flows, capital efficiency

Given the pressure on margins amid pricing headwinds stemming from soft demand, Dow failed to turn the quarterly GAAP profit again. But it is worth understanding that a substantial portion of expenses it deducts from revenues to arrive at the GAAP net income are non-cash or one-off in nature. Thus, they have almost zero impact on cash flows (but they likely influence the income tax rate), and, hence, on FCF and dividend sustainability.

For example, its 9M depreciation & amortization alone was $2.15 billion, while the net restructuring & asset-related charges took $719 million from earnings. So, with these items and a few others like the net periodic pension benefit cost added back, the 9M net operating cash flow amounted to $4.596 billion, which easily covered capex even without sales of the property taken into account.

So, I want my dear readers to focus on the fact that Dow delivered $3.64 billion in the 9M free cash flow (if we just subtract capex from net CFFO) and that is a clear message to all skeptics who pointed to the weaknesses of the company's cash flow generation and vulnerabilities of financial position.

Source: the Form 8-K, page 10

If we use a bit more complex formula factoring in the investments in gas field developments and also the proceeds from sales of property and businesses (net of cash divested), FCF was $3.93 billion. During 9M, Dow returned $1.55 billion to shareholders via dividends, while $125 million were used for treasury stock purchases, which means that these rewards were covered by FCF more than excessively.

Speaking on capital efficiency, I would like to highlight Dow's 19.9% Cash Return on Total Capital (Net CFFO/Average total capital), which points to the fact that the company clearly excelled in capital allocation and generation of massive cash flows.

Brief remarks on the financial position

Certainly, a few comments on the debt should be made. I concur borrowings remain bloated, but the company clearly made some steps towards a leaner balance sheet. For example, since January, its net debt went down by $1.8 billion (page 1). Also, hefty non-current debt maturities are not looming on the horizon: the nearest is only in H2 2024.

The outlook

Unfortunately, Dow shared somewhat soft guidance because, in Q4, some seasonal headwinds are expected as usual (slide 9). In the bearish scenario, sales of P&SP and I&II are anticipated to be flat vs. 3Q20, while PM&C is forecasted to contract by 10%, partly due to seasonal headwinds. In the bullish scenario, Dow can report a 3% increase in the P&SP revenues, a 2% improvement in the case of I&II, and only a 5% reduction in the case of the latter segment.

At the moment, Wall Street is anticipating an ~4.46% revenue contraction in Q4 (vs. 4Q19), but there might be some upward or perhaps downward revisions as pundits delve deeper into the report and update their models. At the same time, 1Q21 is anticipated to become the first quarter of low-single-digit revenue expansion.

Final thoughts

To sum up, there are two essential immediate takeaways from Dow's third-quarter earnings: first, the macro environment is gradually improving, second, the company is capable of preserving profitability and material cash flows even close to the bottom of the economic cycle. It is also going in the right direction regarding the improvement of the financial position. That is what dividend investors should bear in mind when considering a high-yield pick from a distressed sector.

It is also worth mentioning that the stock has an acceptable combination of the Quant Grades; the Quant Rating is Neutral. Dow's valuation has inflated a bit since my previous note, but the stock is still trading at reasonable levels with only 9.3x LTM EV/EBITDA.

Finally, though I acknowledge that investors who bought DOW when the share price was utterly depressed in spring and then took profit when the price meaningfully recovered have their rationale, I believe the stock has room to run, especially considering that it is still down YTD, and it has a 5.74% dividend yield. Thus, I maintain my bullish rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.