Freedom Holding (FRHC) is a brokerage and investment firm that is unknown to most investors who live outside of Eastern Europe and Central Asia. In the last decade, the company has been establishing a stronger foothold in various emerging and frontier markets. A year ago, it was able to make its debut on the Nasdaq after years of trading on the OTC market.

Since the beginning of the year, the company's stock was able to outperform the S&P 500. There's every reason to believe that Freedom Holding will continue to grow since it has a number of competitive advantages in the markets in which it operates. While the company's stock might be considered a risky investment for some people, since it trades at a P/E of nearly 40x, the company's growth prospects could justify such a premium valuation, in my opinion. Considering this, I recently decided to open a long position in Freedom Holding and plan to continue to hold it for a while.

Growth Story to Continue

In the last decade, Freedom Holding has been aggressively expanding inside the financial services industry in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Currently, the company offers various financial, investment, and brokerage services to its clients and directly competes with already established behemoths in the region like Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY), Tinkoff, and Otkritie. Freedom Holding also has its own Robinhood-like trading platform and, at the end of June, the company had a total of over 133,000 clients - most of whom are from Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and other post-Soviet countries. Since 2018, the company had been trading on the OTC market but, a year ago, it made its debut on the Nasdaq. Its shares can also be acquired on Kazakhstan and Saint Petersburg stock exchanges.

In August, Freedom Holding reported its Q1 results for the period from April to June. Its total revenue for the period increased to $56.42 million, which is an increase from $29.25 million a year ago. In addition, its net income increased from $8.21 million a year ago to $24.28 million in Q1.

Source: Freedom Holdings 10-Q Filing

The goal of Freedom Holding right now is to become a major Eastern European and Central Asian financial institution. To achieve this goal, the company decided to continue to expand within the region by acquiring and later consolidating various financial assets within its structure. In June, Freedom Holding purchased a 20% stake in the Ukrainian stock exchange and a 13% stake in the Russian Saint Petersburg stock exchange. In addition, in July and August, Freedom Holding acquired one of the biggest Russian brokerages, IC Zerich, and it also added Kazakh bank Kassa Nova to its portfolio.

There's every reason to believe that Freedom Holding will continue to expand since unlike the U.S. brokerages, many of which abandoned transaction fees, Freedom Holding will be able to continue to charge fees due to the lack of competition in the region. With a presence in every major city in Central Asia and Eastern Europe, Freedom Holding is able to provide various financial services in local languages at favorable terms. That's because the market for those services is relatively small when compared to the financial services market of developed nations, but it keeps growing at a fast rate. In addition, by giving its clients the ability to trade and invest in various local financial instruments, such as Ukrainian government bonds or local IPOs, Freedom Holdings has gained an edge in comparison to everyone else.

The biggest risk that is associated with Freedom Holding is the economic instability in markets in which it operates. All of the countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia experienced a decline of their GDP in the first half of the year, which was caused by the pandemic. As a result, their local currencies began to depreciate and are unlikely to return to its 2019 levels in the foreseeable future. Since the company's clients now have less purchasing power than before, there's a risk that Freedom Holding will experience a decline of its commission revenues in the near term.

Another problem of Freedom Holding is the low float of its shares. Since 72% of the company's stock is owned by individuals, and primarily by Freedom Holding CEO Timur Turlov, the company's stock is very sensitive to the actions of a small group of people. Also, by trading at an EV/revenue and P/E multiples that are above the same multiples of its peers, Freedom Holding could be considered a risky investment to value investors. In addition, being unknown to many investors in the West is also a downside.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

Despite this, I believe that owning Freedom Holding shares have a lot of upside at this stage. By trading on the Nasdaq and having B ratings with stable outlooks from major rating agencies, the company shouldn't be considered a risky investment. Also, with a transaction volume of $59 billion and a revenue CAGR of 72% in the last three years, Freedom Holding proved that it can create value. And there's every reason to believe that the company will continue to drive growth. As Freedom Holding is about to expand further in its core markets in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, I decided to purchase the company's shares at the current market price.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.