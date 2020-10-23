Still No Stimulus, Earnings Move Stocks, Social Media Shares Rally

Broader stock market indices failed to gain traction as a new stimulus package remained elusive. Earnings drove individual stocks. Communications services was one of the clear sector winners as shares of social media companies rallied.

The economy appears to be improving. Initial jobless claims this week fell below 800,000 for the first time since March but markets appear to be in holding mode until the election on Nov. 3.

Winners & Losers

Social media stocks, measured by the Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL), gained over 6% for the week. The broader technology sector was one laggard, with the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) dropping 2%. Intel shares were down 11% on Friday alone (at the time of this writing).

Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) shares gained 38% this week after the company beat earnings estimates. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was up more than 16% after receiving an analyst upgrade. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) also reached an all-time high this week, rallying more than 9%.

The media spending landscape is improving with the broader economy. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) raised guidance on political ad spending and saw its shares rally almost 10%.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) blew past earnings but gave up 2% on the week.

Seeking Alpha Articles & News Coverage That Caught Our Eye This Week:

Alpha TALKS Wall Street Breakfast is a weekly video covering what moved markets this week (WMMTW), featuring a panel of Seeking Alpha editors.

Hosted by Nathaniel E. Baker, Contributing Editor, and featuring:

Bradley Olesen, VP News;

Kim Khan, Senior News Editor;

Stephen Alpher, Managing Editor News, co-host of Seeking Alpha's Alpha Trader podcast.

The video publishes on this account every Friday by close of trading, with the longer audio podcast released on Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. through the Wall Street Breakfast account.