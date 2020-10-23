Thesis

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) has recently reported a strong operational Q3 2020. Together with the sustained rally in the prices of silver and gold, an operationally-strong Q3 has reflected favorably on the share price. However, a significant catalyst fuelling FSM's share price growth is its Lindero project that's heading towards completion (and commercial production) in a couple of months.

In this article, we will take a detailed look at FSM's Lindero project, and discuss how it can bring further upside in share price, going forward. We will also consider certain aspects of the balance sheet (including share count, liquidity position, and debt profiles) that enlighten an investment case in the company. Finally, we will take a look at FSM's price charts in tandem with the recent rally in silver, and gold prices. This will help us evaluate FSM's suitability as a 'near-term', and a 'long-term' investment candidate. Let's get into the details.

Q3 operations at a glance

FSM produced 2.1 Moz (read: a million ounces) of silver and ~12.8 Koz (read: a thousand ounces) of gold during Q3 2020 from its two operating mines, San Jose (in Mexico) and Caylloma (in Peru). These numbers saw a 10% and 12% YoY increase in silver and gold production respectively (with marginal decline in YoY lead and zinc production), and denote a positive trend especially when we consider that the company has suffered from COVID-related operational disruption at both mines (during the past two quarters). Table-1 highlights that Q3 2020 production was greater than the production reported during Q3 2019 (YoY basis) as well as Q2 2020 (QoQ basis), and I expect this strong operational performance to continue during Q4 2020 (I don't see any significant business impediment for FSM during Q4).

In my view, a strong operational H2 2020 indicates that FSM has suitably overcome the challenges created by a COVID-struck business environment. For reference, note that the production from San Jose and Caylloma mines had been temporarily suspended for 54 days and 22 days respectively, due to COVID.

The Lindero project could drive the share price higher

The Lindero gold project is the next big thing for FSM, and is currently in development phase. Located in Argentina, the project is an addition to FSM's Latin American portfolio of mining assets that'd enable the company to increase its gold exposure at a time when gold is trading at historically-high prices. Lindero project comprises of an open-pit heap leach gold mine with an ore processing capacity of ~18,750 tpd (read: tons per day). The recent resource estimate of Lindero reveals 'Reserve' tonnage of 84.2 Mt (read: a million tonnes) that's expected to translate into 1.71 Moz of gold at an average grading of 0.63 g/t. The project is expected to have a LoM (read: Life of Mine) of 13 years, and is capable of improving FSM's liquidity position (that's already strong, discussed later) by creating an additional (and sustainable) stream of cash flows.

[Author's Note: 'Heap leach' processing is gaining popularity as a low-cost mining method for extracting metal from low-grade ore bodies. For more details on the benefits of heap leach methods, read here].

FSM's FY 2020 estimate for Lindero's gold production lies between 25-28 Koz of gold. It's worth noting that FSM's reported Q3 'consolidated' gold production of ~12.8 Koz (refer to Table-1) does not include the contribution from Lindero. Meanwhile, Q3 2020 operational report clearly states that 675,000 tonnes of ore have been placed on the leach pad averaging 0.83 g/t gold (Figure-2), from which FSM expects to produce ~18 Koz of gold. I assume that these gold ounces will be added in Q4's consolidated gold production together with the additional gold ounces produced during the quarter, at Lindero. This leads me to believe that Q4 will be even stronger than Q3 in terms of operational performance (other reason; no COVID-related operational suspension is likely to occur during Q4).

Regarding the progress on project development, the construction activities had been delayed for a few months due to COVID protocols. The project is 97% complete to date, with necessary equipment (including crusher) already installed, and arrangements in place for commissioning of primary/secondary crushing circuits (for stacking the ore on leaching pads). FSM targets final commissioning and ramp-up during Q4 2020, and expects to begin commercial production from Lindero in the following quarter (Q1 2021). Have a look at Figure-3.

Another positive aspect to Lindero is the project's scalability. Lindero's mineral concessions span across 3,500 hectares and also include the brownfield gold-copper exploration project named 'Arizaro'. Arizaro is located 3.2 kilometers south-east of the main Lindero project, and has witnessed healthy gold grades (between 0.61-0.70 g/t) during the 2018 drilling program. The point is, Lindero has room for possible expansion of underlying resource through future exploration programs.

Other Positive Catalysts

Apart from Lindero's growth potential, I see the following positive catalysts supporting an investment case in FSM:

1. Low share count: Perhaps one of the best things about FSM is its low share count. At the end of Q2 2020, FSM's outstanding and fully diluted shares amounted to 183.8 MM and 187.6 MM respectively. There's hardly been any significant increase in outstanding shares during the past 5 years (Figure-4), as the shares have gradually upped from ~130 MM to ~180 MM. It's pertinent to note that the most recent transaction in this context was the $69 MM worth of equity shares offering, made with the intent to fund remaining construction of Lindero.

What surprises me is that this equity issue goes against the statement (back in 2017) of FSM's CEO who, at the time of announcing a positive construction decision of FSM's Board (on Lindero) mentioned that,

We do not envision accessing equity capital markets or having to take hedge positions for this project.

Nevertheless, it's my view that the present share count is considerably lower than the industry average of ~1 BB shares (for producing miners), and the average range between 500MM-1 BB shares (for exploration/development companies). In a rising metal price environment, a relatively low share count turns favorable for the investors, in terms of bottom line EPS.

2. Low debt and strong liquidity position: At the end of Q2 2020, FSM's total debt amounted to ~$132.6 MM coming down significantly from $146.5 MM at the end of Q4 2019. Note that the $132 MM debt still represents a small proportion of the $960 MM balance sheet at the end of Q2. This leads to a debt-equity ratio of 0.21x which shouldn't be a concern for a company that's ready to bring a promising gold mine into production soon. Additionally, the debt is significantly covered by the existing cash (at Q2-end) of ~$77 MM that is likely to increase once Lindero begins commercial production. It's pertinent to note that the financial covenants of the credit facilities specify gradual improvement of the Net Debt to EBITDA ratio over the next two years. Simply put, it means that FSM will gradually pay off this debt in the near-term (and the $55 MM debt repayment during H1 2020 is positive news on that score).

FSM's total liquidity at the end of Q2 amounted to ~$132 MM comprising of existing cash, and the available drawdown from the existing RCF (read: Revolving Credit Facility), and results in a current ratio (or CR) of 1.97x (Figure-5). If we compare this CR with the minimum CR specified by the Benjamin Graham model for value investing (that is, 1.5x), we can see that FSM's liquidity position is strong indeed. Meanwhile, the remaining CAPEX to be incurred on completion of Lindero amounts to $55-60 MM and is well covered by FSM's current liquidity position. This implies that we can safely expect FSM to move ahead with Lindero development without having the need to make another equity offer.

3. Metal prices: Favorable metal prices have been a significant catalyst in fueling FSM's growth trajectory. Both silver and gold prices have had a massive run up since hitting their mid-March lows. If we are to take into account Bank of America's silver and gold price targets of $35/oz and $3,000/oz respectively, we can safely assume significant upside for all PM (read: Precious Metals) miners generally, and FSM in particular. The company's mix of silver and gold production places it in a unique position to leverage from rising silver (Figure-6) and gold (Figure-7) prices. Nonetheless, even if we expect the recent positive momentum in metal prices to continue, I believe $27/oz and $2,000/oz is a conservative price target of these two PMs considering the persistent rise in COVID-19 cases in the US, and across the world. This implies that FSM is likely to witness further upside, going forward.

Technical price charts, earnings expectation, and price targets

Considering its technical price chart in Figure-8 below, I believe the stock offers a decent near-term swing trading opportunity if the share price re-tests support at ~$6.5 (possibly due to a correction in PM prices). Another factor to consider is the earnings report that's likely to come out within a week or two (as I write these lines). Note that FSM's earnings expectations for Q3 and the following three quarters are significantly higher than EPS reported during the last 4 quarters (Figure-9). Of course, strong (and improving) fundamentals play a vital role in forming these earnings estimates. However, we should not ignore FSM's history of missing EPS targets. In my view, if Q3 EPS falls below the target estimate of $0.16, Mr. Market may not welcome this news, and the resulting share price dip could provide a good opportunity for initiating a 'long' position (or increasing an existing position).

Nevertheless, the stock offers a suitable growth opportunity for the patient 'long' investor, thanks to the upcoming commencement of commercial production from Lindero (supported by favorable gold prices). In my view, the stock's capable of reaching the levels of $8.5-9.5 over the long-term (say, between 1 and 3 years).

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen how FSM's Q3 had been an exceptional quarter operationally (on a QoQ, as well as a YoY basis). The upcoming commencement of commercial production from the promising Lindero project enables FSM to expand its operational footprint, and significantly enhance its gold production, going forward. This goes in line with rising silver and gold prices to enable healthy cash flow generation.

Moreover, we have also seen how FSM's liquidity and debt profiles are suitable, and in line with the funding needs for the project. Together with a manageable debt burden and a low share count, FSM is fully capable of creating strong bottom-line earnings for its shareholders.

Finally, the technical price chart indicates an opportunity for swing trading that could either be triggered by a market correction in silver and/or gold prices, or could be forced by an earnings miss (for Q3). Nonetheless, the positive catalysts are sufficient to classify FSM as a suitable long-term growth stock.

