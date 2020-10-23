Thesis Summary

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund (FBGRX) is an ETF that invests most of its assets into blue-chip growth stocks. It has outperformed its peers and the market over the last few years and I have strong reasons to believe this will continue. The fund invests in large and established companies, which have a proven track record and are gaining market share over competitors. This ETF takes advantage of this concentration of power by investing in these market leaders. It is also well-diversified in terms of sector allocation and has over 400 holdings, reducing the potential downside.

ETF Overview

The FBGRX is a managed Fidelity fund with a long track record of success. Over the last 3 years, it has outperformed peers and the general market. This fund invests close to 8% of its assets in blue-chip companies aiming for long-term capital appreciation.

To begin with, let's look at the top 10 holdings and sector allocations:

Source: Seeking Alpha

I believe none of the companies above need introduction, except perhaps for Marvell Technologies Group (MRVL), which is a fabless semiconductor company. There are two key takeaways here that are important for investors.

First off, notice that almost all top 10 holdings belong to the technology sector, and account for just under half of the fund's allocation. Furthermore, around ⅓ of the funds are allocated to the FANG club, excluding Netflix Inc. (NFLX). This has proven a successful strategy, and I will argue later it still is, but keep in mind that the fund is not actually as diversified as the number of holdings would suggest.

Having said this, the other key point I would make here is that the fund still has a healthy mix of stocks in terms of allocation. The distribution is similar to that of the Nasdaq 100, with a little more emphasis on consumer cyclical.

Moving on, let's compare the fund in terms of recent performance and other relevant metrics to some of its peers:

Source: YCharts

Over the last year, the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has outperformed the market and its peers by a significant amount. The Thrivent Large Cap Growth comes in second (THLCX) with a 45.8% return. The results are the same if we zoom out to three years. However, it's worth noting that these superior returns come at a higher price. The FBGRX and THLCX both have an expense ratio of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) and the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) are substantially more competitive, with an expense ratio of 0.04%. These last two also pay a dividend of 1.01% and 0.73% respectively, while the first two mentioned don't.

Why I would invest in the FBGRX

There are a few good reasons why investing in the FBGRX could be a good idea for many investors. Firstly, this ETF offers a well-rounded allocation of assets, making it easy enough for an investor looking for a one-stop solution to gain exposure to a variety of top quality companies. The fund is tech-heavy, but this seems like a trend that investors want to be a part of for the long term. Some of these tech stocks have no doubt been "aided" by the coronavirus situation, but most of these names are part of a trend that will continue long into the future. There are still significant changes in the way we shop, communicate, work, and move which will occur over the next 10 and even 20 years. Companies like Amazon.com (AMZN), Salesforce.com (CRM), and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) still have a very large addressable market and growth opportunities both domestically and internationally.

Another key issue though is the concentration of power and market share in a few companies in recent years. Clear evidence of this can be seen in the market cap growth of the FANG club vs. the S&P 500.

Source: blog.commonwealth.com

It is undeniable that these companies have taken the market by storm, and there is perhaps one keyword that sums up why; data.

Market operations have been reduced to pure data, and no one has more data than Amazon, Facebook Inc. (FB), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)(GOOGL). Data in and of itself is useless, but it can be leveraged to optimize any processes of the market's value creation process. Through data, Amazon can optimize every part of its business, from sales to logistics. This gives these tech giants an advantage in their respective fields, but also any potential area they may want to expand into.

Overall, the FBGRX offers a healthy balance of these technology giants and other well-established market leaders. The fact that energy and financial stocks are underrepresented is a bonus, as there is still a lot of uncertainty in these two areas.

A word of caution

The FBGRX is a good investment for the long term, but now may not be the best time to invest. One interesting point made by Citi analysts and reported by Bloomberg, is that value stocks have tended to outperform growth stocks in the six months after elections. Furthermore, valuations for tech and growth stocks, in general, may have run ahead of themselves due to the effects of the pandemic. Jeremy Siegel, from Wharton, expects these companies to underperform the market in 2021. Lastly, it is worth mentioning the recent moves by Washington to try to argue that a big tech "break-up" is necessary. If this were to materialize, it could certainly hurt the prospects of companies like Facebook and Google.

Takeaway

The FBGRX is a well-rounded portfolio of quality companies. It offers an easy way to gain exposure to a variety of the largest and best-performing stocks in each sector, with a focus on technology. The timing may not be perfect now, so I would advise slowly scaling into the fund throughout the following months, as we may see prices for these stocks come down. Nonetheless, the FBGRX remains a solid investment for the long term.

Macro Trading Factory is a new service focused on macro views, market outlook, and asset-allocation. We demonstrate portfolio and risk management, in a simple and relaxed manner. Our model-portfolio is: well-diversified, containing up to 25 leading ETFs and CEFs.

managed by a team of professionals, led by TMT.

aiming to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

allowing you to keep-up with your daily-routine. MTF is your perfect solution if you're looking for an ongoing, professional, trusted, affordable guidance, especially with little time on their hands. Macro Trading Factory for An Upward Trajectory!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.