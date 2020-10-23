Company Overview

FAST is a B2B industrial parts distributor with over 3,200 selling branches. The company’s primary products include fasteners, safety supplies, tools, hydraulics & pneumatics, janitorial supplies, electrical supplies, and welding supplies – all important products in industrial manufacturing and construction end-markets (historically 68% and 13% of revenue, respectively). Their success traditionally in the industry has been their supply chain – visible through their in-house freight, large network of branches and on-site locations (dedicated services provided within a client’s facilities).

Situation

Since their stock bottomed in March, the price has run up almost 60% as FAST used its decentralized logistics network, to pivot resources and provide over 5,400 new accounts with critical PPE, more than doubling their safety segment’s revenue. While management has said that many of those PPE purchases were one-time and that their growth drivers took a back seat to the pandemic, the company is still trading at unsustainable levels. While consensus shows a neutral sentiment on the stock, I am short with a price target of $37.72 a share.

Thesis: The sell-side’s hyper focus on the performance of safety sales has obstructed their view of the continued secular decline of non-residential construction and the deceleration of FAST’s onsite additions. While some manufacturing conditions are slowly improving, this end-market alone does not support the company’s high forward valuation.

Variant View

Having gone through several research reports, consensus seems to be modeling this out from a 35,000 foot view. Their broad assumptions are growth should recover at some point in all industrial sectors with potential upside in an infrastructure bill, leading to 5-7% growth in the coming years. The group think here uses PMI as an assumption of future recovery while ignoring the fact that all core end-markets are still negative, with two below -5%, one of which is below -10% (page 7 of the 3Q20 presentation). None of their downside scenarios mention difficulty in the construction end-market, even though management clearly lists them in the last two earnings presentations. Additional downside is present when connecting the dots from national accounts to onsite growth, both of which are critical components to FAST’s future trajectory.

1) The consensus doesn’t appreciate the damage that COVID has done to the non-residential construction segment – which was already in decline going into the pandemic. Commercial construction industry experts expect additional declines in the following six to eight quarters, with no visible demand resurgence until after 2022. Going into the pandemic, FAST’s DSR growth in this end-market fell from 13.1% to 3.1% in 2019. In 2020 it has experienced sequential declines in DSR growth of -10.3% in Q2 and -11.5% in Q3, while all other end-markets rebounded to some degree. Without a recovery in this segment of their business, the total company will lag high near-term growth expectations.

2) The consensus isn’t looking at how difficult it will be to jumpstart core growth drivers in 2021. FAST states that it makes the most sense to move a top performing account to the onsite platform once their sales have hit a certain high watermark. Now that onsite DSR growth is still declining at the end of Q3, it remains questionable as to where the company is going to source the accounts for this critical segment. national accounts (54% of revenue) and non-national accounts (46% of revenue) exhibited DSR growth of just 2% and 4% in Q3. Additionally, of the national accounts, only 33 of the top 100 (25% of revenue) grew in Q3 – the company expects a number above 75 in a good year.

While none of these metrics point to the collapse of the company, they raise the question as to how consensus expects FAST to live up to these targets, especially as it continues to shed the buffer of safety sales while entering historically the worst stretch of its financial calendar.

Management's forecasting

FAST states in its filings that an analogy for the nature of their business is similar to climbing a stairway, with pauses to sequential gain in April, July, and then from October to December – generally climbing from January to October. I have tried to keep this trend in mind when modeling out projections, as I think it is helpful in thinking about how aggressively the company’s DSR growth needs to perform to beat expectations coming out of 2020.

Catalysts

Double digit declines in the non-residential construction end-market in the coming quarters

Large national accounts stay under 50% growth for the next three to four quarters

Onsite daily sales growth stays flat through 1H20

Company laps difficult sales comps in summer of 2021

Risks / Mitigants

Risk 1 – infrastructure stimulus from the government

While outcome of the race is not certain, the likelihood of infrastructure spending increasing meaningfully if democrats sweep the election, or if the senate and the White House stay red. I tried to quantify the margin of safety for the bull case by assuming infrastructure spending ramps meaningfully in 2021 and 2022, catalyzed by new legislation.

Mitigant 1 – stars need to align for bull scenario to play out

The best-case scenario for growth across 2021 and 2022 implies an upside of only 5%, assuming that everything that could possibly go right does (safety sales stay buoyant and infrastructure legislation is passed).

Risk 2 – Safety segment continues to provide support for the bottom line

This is something I think the market is discounting in terms of potential to support the EPS growth throughout 2021, since the new normal of work could include PPE across all end-markets. If the DSR growth stays consistently above 10-15% in the next few quarters, it could bridge earnings to the eventual industrial recovery.

Mitigant 2 – company has already been consistently shedding the excess PPE demand

Management doesn’t have high visibility on the segment, but I think a great baseline for the continued decline of safety sales is evident in the 850 customers that remain from the massive increase of 5,400 (~84% churn in 4 months).

A point to for further diligence - conversations with several sales managers at a few FAST locations across the US supported the concept of 1-time ppe purchases, with no onsite upselling potential. Most of the sales managers stated specifically that they hadn’t heard back from customers that ordered in June, and assumed new clients were still working through the supplies. The small sample size is not indicative of the overall sales of the company, but if I could obtain further information through additional conversations, I could get comfortable with the idea that the growth in this segment should continue to decline.

Price Target

My price target for this company is $37.72, implying a ~15.5% downside from the 10/15 closing share price of $44.62. I arrived at this target by using a weighted share price in Bull (25%), Base (50%), and Bear (25%) scenarios. The share prices were calculated on a 1-year forward P/E multiple applied to the company’s 2021E EPS for the following scenarios:

Bull - $1.64/sh

Base - $1.51/sh

Bear - $1.40/sh

The 1-year forward multiples used were 28.6x P/E for the bull case (median over the past year), 24.7x P/E for the base case (average of Bull and Bear), and 20.9x for the Bear case (median over the past 3 years). I looked into valuation off of a 2-year multiple with more normalized metrics, but I think that this investment is most attractive in the next few quarters, which led me to use a 1-year forward multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.