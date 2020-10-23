In investing, it is not necessary to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results. – Warren Buffett

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is a global agricultural sciences company providing crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products to growers. Over half of its revenue comes from products used to kill insects (insecticides), with another quarter from products used to prevent and kill fungus (fungicides). Large crops served included fruit & vegetable (F&V), soybeans, rice, and sugar, as shown below.

Source: Company materials

Geographic split

FMC sells these products across the globe, which protects from shocks in any one region. In the second quarter, revenue from Asia contributed 27% to total revenue and was up 8% (excluding foreign currency impacts), led by herbicide sales in India, insect control growth in Pakistan, and an overall market recovery with better weather in Australia. North American sales also contributed 27% of revenue, though down 6% year over year, with a strong quarter of herbicide growth in Canada and robust contributions from fungicides and herbicides.

The remaining revenues were split evenly between Latin America and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions, each providing 23% of the total sales for the second quarter. Revenues in Latin America were up 24% (excluding foreign currency impacts), led by Argentina and Brazil. EMEA sales for the quarter fell 10%, with hot and dry weather leading to unfavorable market conditions. However, the weakness in one region is offset by strength in FMC’s other regions.

Second-quarter earnings

With strength in the Latin American and Asian regions, FMC reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.16 billion. Reported revenues fell 4 percent year over year, but excluding the impact of foreign currencies, the company would have reported a 3 percent rise in sales. Net income of $185 million for the quarter rose 5 percent versus the prior year’s quarter, driven by price increases and cost reductions.

Full-year guidance raise

Along with the second-quarter results, FMC raised guidance for the full year. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $6.28 to $6.62, reflecting 6 percent year-over-year growth at the midpoint, up from the expected growth of 5 percent in the previously issued guidance. Drivers of the full-year strength include volume growth in Latin American and Asia, along with price increases and continued cost reductions.

Valuation

Consistent with the company’s guidance, consensus estimates call for earnings per share of $6.50 in 2020. This translates to a forward PE ratio of 16.8, which is roughly where FMC has been trading over the past year, except for the market decline in the spring, as shown below.

FMC’s stock price has recovered from the precipitous drop the market took earlier this year, as the pandemic has not had a material impact on the business. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has traded in line with the broader market, as shown below. Given the diversified business model and strong 2020 results, I believe FMC is an attractive investment opportunity.

Risks to ownership

The agricultural industry is cyclical and subject to weather swings in any one region. FMC’s diversification across the globe serves to offset this risk.

Agricultural technologies are constantly changing globally, including breeding crop protection into seeds, data management surrounding application, and recipes for products. FMC will need to continue to innovate to stay relevant.

Summary

FMC trades at an attractive valuation given its solid performance to date and guidance for a successful second half of the year. Its presence across the globe provides opportunities and support for robust performance in the future.

