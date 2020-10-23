Nevertheless, the stock is, at least in my eyes, only a holding-position. In this article, you will find out why.

Introduction

The Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY, OTCPK:BAYZF) stock is one of the very poor performers on the stock market. Not only has the Monsanto acquisition created a massive pile of debt and severe litigation risks, but the acquired business is now performing disappointingly. The share price, which in recent months has mainly served as a compass for the individual assessment of the procedural situation and risks, could no longer withstand the flood of bad news and collapsed. The share price (in EUR) has fallen to its lowest level since the financial crisis. Anyone who wants to will find a real bargain in this situation, which offers excellent long-term potential. Nevertheless, the stock is, at least in my eyes, only a holding-position. In this article, you will find out why.

We have reached a low point

The recent losses have given us a sad moment, as investors who invested in Bayer twenty years ago now look back on a negative total return. The fact that the company has, in the meantime, more than doubled its dividend from EUR 1.30 to EUR 2.80 does not help investors.

Dividends and capital gains for Bayer AG, DividendStocks.Cash

20 years. That is a time that can indeed be called "long-term". During this time, investors have not earned a single cent with Bayer. Now you have to add the inflation-related loss of purchasing power of more than 25 percent and your opportunity costs. A stable investment looks different.

Why and when do I invest? - Setting the cornerstone of an investment

Investment styles are highly diverse, and it is simply impossible to say what the best approach is. Nevertheless, I am convinced that an investor should at least know why he is investing. My approach is not to get rich quickly but to become the owner of large and excellently managed companies. These profitable companies should let me have a share in their profits and cash flows. Period.

As far as Bayer is concerned, such a deal existed. The company operates in cash flow strong areas with its three segments (Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Plant Sciences). Especially the merger thesis with Monsanto sounded reasonable to me. Irrespective of the glyphosate risks, this is a significant future market.

From a fundamental point of view, there are solid buying reasons for Bayer as well. Just look five years back. Since then, the book value has almost doubled, while the share price has more than halved.

Data by YCharts

Yes, the EUR 63 billion Monsanto acquisition was expensive, but Bayer's rating is not the worst.

Source: Bayer rating by rating agencies, Bayer AG webpage

The company also generated very high cash flows. In 2019, free cash flow exceeded EUR 6 billion. Data by YCharts Furthermore and as I pointed out before, the Bayer valuation seems to be ridiculously low. The stock currently has an adjusted P/E ratio of 5.8. The dividend yield of 5.7 percent was also never seen in the past 20 years. The current dividend yield of 5.7 percent has also never been seen in the past 20 years.

Fair value calculation Bayer AG

So there is a lot to suggest a great deal of value that investors get for relatively little money.

The risks were clear

The risks associated with the glyphosate process also became apparent quickly after the Monsanto acquisition. As I said in my last analysis here on Seeking Alpha, it would

be negligent to act as if the 100,000 or more lawsuits did not exist. Bayer has already lost its first appeal. Although the company now has only $20 million to pay, with more than 100,000 cases pending, we have to deal with the mother of all Swords of Damocles. Concerning the amount of the possible fines, it is irrelevant to point out that Bayer already has a debt ratio of 60 percent and is therefore not on the safest financial footing.

Bayer already lost three Roundup trials between 2018 and 2019, with an average of almost USD 50 million. With 100,000 pending lawsuits and already one lost appeal (Bayer has to pay USD 20 million), the worst case would be bankruptcy. However, I assumed that the settlement would cost Bayer something between 8 and 25 billion euros. That's a lot of money, but it was probably still part of a cost/benefit analysis in the run-up to the merger. It now also seems that a settlement is becoming more and more likely, even if there are still setbacks. Bayer has made progress and is negotiating with plaintiff attorneys on a revised plan. A solution to the issue may be announced possibly this month.

The investment thesis becomes thinner as more risks emerge

But now the key points of the investment have changed. Bayer issued a news release at the end of September and provided an outlook for 2021. The following unpleasant contents appeared:

Bayer expects 2021 sales would be at approximately 2020 levels. The cash flow generation will also be lower than planned.

Core earnings per share in 2021 are expected to be slightly below 2020 levels.

The management plans to achieve additional operational savings of more than EUR 1.5 billion annually. These savings will come on top of annual earnings contributions of EUR 2.6 billion as of 2022.

The incremental cash flow from these efforts will be allocated for investments in further innovation, profitable growth opportunities, and debt reduction.

(all taken from a press release, which can be found here)

This outlook was extremely disappointing for many investors. It seems that the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are worse than feared, as Bayer reports in the same statement.

Investors are now facing a significant problem. Bayer writing down assets in the agricultural business in the mid to high single-digit billion euro range is not the most problematic aspect. These are facts, which may hurt, but it does not directly affect the company's cash flow.

From a commercial point of view, however, investors are facing a much bigger problem. None of the three divisions will ensure that the company grows sustainably shortly. Although the Pharmaceuticals business and the Consumer Health segment are expected to grow again in 2021, this is not enough to compensate for the Crop Science business losses, which affects the ability to repay debts. As you can see here on the green line, the amortization power (i.e., the financial resources that remain after the payment of dividends, etc.= FCF-dividends) has been getting lower.

Debt to total assets and amortization power

2016: EUR 3.7 billion

2017: EUR 2.9 billion

2018: EUR 2.2 billion

2019: EUR 1.6 billion.

2020: EUR 813 million.

Against this background, I no longer consider a dividend cut unlikely. Bayer intends to pay out 30 to 40 percent of core earnings per share annually to its shareholders but expects to pay out the lower end of this corridor in the coming years rather than the upper end as in previous years. For fiscal 2019, Bayer paid a dividend of EUR 2.8. Core earnings per share were EUR 6.40. If we assume that core earnings for 2020 will be slightly lower than last year at EUR 6.20, and we assume a distribution ratio of 33 percent, we get the following payout: EUR 2.05. That would be a cut of 25 percent, which would finally render my investment thesis no longer viable.

Conclusion

The Monsanto acquisition was sensible but difficult to accomplish. COVID-19 has increased the problems, so Bayer expects only slight overall growth in the coming years, limiting the potential for the company and the share. Additionally, a dividend cut is also not unlikely. The risks outweigh the rewards, which is why I do not buy any additional shares. Long-term investors will nevertheless find an attractive stock at the current valuation level, and it may be worth considering the first entry. However, you should know the risk of loss, and you should have a broadly diversified portfolio because one thing is sure: Bayer is one of the riskier bets now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAYZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.