Snap (NYSE:SNAP) reported a blowout quarter with revenue accelerating 52% y/y at $679m. This is way above the midpoint of analysts' average estimate of $550m. Adjusted EBITDA also improved to $56m (versus -$42m in the previous year), highlighting the significant margin expansion to be expected as its AR (augmented reality) platform bets begin to bear fruit. Going forward, I expect the holiday season to drive sustained momentum. Analysts were expecting revenue of $2.2b in FY'20. Given its strong outperformance YTD, I expect forecasts to be raised across the board. In addition to favorable macro tailwinds, Snap has created an attractive niche for itself via its AR engine, which will drive positive cash flows as we exit the current year.

The adoption of augmented reality has happened faster than we had previously imagined, and we feel well positioned to execute on the many opportunities that lie ahead. - Q3'20 call

Before COVID, many investors abandoned ship due to DAU (daily active users) stagnancy and concerns about platform health and usability. Snap has since fixed most of these concerns. In addition to the revenue tailwind from the shelter-in-place trend, Snap recorded an 18% growth in daily active users (249m) according to its Q3'20 conference call. This growth was observed both on the iOS and Android platforms. Snap doesn't share DAU split across platforms. However, I believe the bulk of the growth is from Android users in the rest of the world geo-segment. The rest of the world segment recorded a DAU growth of 26m y/y. This growth validates the thesis that declining smartphone cost, cheaper access to fast internet, and the improved Android UI will continue to drive DAU and platform engagement in the foreseeable future. I believe India is a major contributor to this growth, given Snap's impressive investments in the country in recent quarters. EU's DAU grew by 7m (y/y) while North America added 6m (y/y). Q/q, overall DAU grew by 10m mostly from the Rest of World (RoW) segment. These numbers are impressive against a backdrop of growing competition for attention from Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), TikTok, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), and Instagram. It is also possible that the uncertainties that loomed over TikTok and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in Q2/Q3 drove content creators to Snap. There is no doubting Snap's ability to retain these content creators as it can leverage its Creators Profile product to help with content curation and data analytics.

82% of Snapchatters believe they have a personal responsibility to create the change they want to see in the world. - Source: Snap

Overall, I believe Snap's impressive growth story erases most of the doubts that detractors are harboring about its ability to add value to its target audience.

Circling back to India, Snap observed a 50% growth in Indian Snapchatters watching Discover content. Snap has invested a lot in shows and content for Discover users over the years, and the recent results speak to the huge success of its investments. Recently, Snap has leveraged celebrities like Conor McGregor, Kevin Hart, and Jaden Smith to engage the Gen Z demographic. This point is important because Snap, like other social media platforms, has been leveraged by the Gen Z demographic to solve personal and social problems. Snap's ability to embed itself in the daily activities of Gen Z is only limited by its imagination. Beyond creating fun Lenses, Bitmojis, following their favorite celebrities, and sports shows, Snap is also helping in many unimaginable ways. Snap highlighted the "Raise Your Voice" lens, which was leveraged by Snapchatters in honor of important movements in US history. This is really important for investors to digest. By providing a platform for Gen Z to solve problems in intuitive and unimaginable ways, Snap is making itself a critical extension of the lives of people who fall within this age demographic. Anticipating these pains and solving them in creative ways is why the younger age demographic returns to social media platforms. This totally deviates from the pre-conceived notion that these social media platforms are just for sharing photos and laughing at cat emojis. Snap also highlighted the use of machine learning, indicating that some advanced number crunching is going on behind the scenes. It is important to note this point as we segue into the advertising section.

In my previous thesis, I pointed out the numerous way Snap is empowering users on its platform. Local lenses continue to foster collaboration amongst Snapchatters. This is good for local businesses trying to reach out to users in creative ways. Snap also highlighted its Meet The Snapchat Generation campaign. This campaign is important to help brands digest the shopping habits and brand engagement drivers of Snapchatters. Snap has already aggregated millions of millennials and Gen Zs. Over 80 million of Snap's users already engage with its augmented reality content. Augmented reality content and ads are unique, and they differ from traditional marketing creatives. This means Snap is winning a unique portion of the advertising budget from brands that leverage its platform. In the last quarter, Snap reported a 28% increase in its average revenue per user. This highlights Snap's growing ability to monetize its ad inventory. Readers will recall that Snap has invested a lot in its direct placement advertising platform. Therefore, the impressive results in recent quarters aren't far-fetched. As we advance, investors should anticipate how products like Headspace Mini, Sounds, Snap Games, and other AR content will be leveraged by a younger demographic of users.

Consequently, we believe that we will be able to deliver attractive returns on ad spend to our advertising partners as eCPM grows over the long term. - Q3'20 earnings call

As expected, revenue outperformance will continue to drive gross margins. Gross margins improved to 58% (versus 51% in the previous year). The ease of ad placement and budget expansion on a direct placement platform means gross margins will continue to improve as long as advertisers meet their set campaign ROI. This trend will also flow to the operating margin line. Adjusted operating expenses percent of revenue declined to 50% versus 61% in the previous year. Operating margin improvement has also been assisted by reduced G&A expenses and improved stock compensation initiatives. In Q3'20, net loss margin improved to -29% of revenue versus -51% in the previous year. Operating cash flow improved by $21m while free cash flow improved by $15m. While Snap didn't provide a forward revenue or EBITDA margin guidance, I expect the strong DAU and inventory monetization trend to continue. In addition to its improved ad engine and unique AR creatives, new campaigns like Platform Burst give a peek into Snap's ad monetization strategy. Platform Burst is a campaign strategy that guarantees reach and frequency on ad campaigns. This is akin to takeover ads on TikTok and Masthead on YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Going forward, analysts are expecting a 28% growth in the current year and 38% growth next year. This isn't far-fetched in light of the multiple tailwinds benefiting digital ad platforms. The recent release of 5G-enabled iPhones further validates Snap's AR strategy. This will make it easy for media buyers to plan for more ad spend to be rotated to Snap as the quality of content and ads created for the platform is expected to improve. Readers will recall that Snap has already invested in a platform for developers to improve content creation. Therefore, I believe we are just scratching the surface of the immense value that Snap's AR platform can deliver to end-users and advertisers.

