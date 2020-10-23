Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) CEO Enrique Beltranena on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2020 10:00 AM ET

We will be discussing the company's third quarter 2020 results. Afterwards, we will move on to your questions.

Before we begin, please let me remind everyone that this call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to several factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from expectations for reasons described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores. Furthermore, Volaris undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Enrique Beltranena

Thank you, Maria Elena. Thank you very much for joining us today. I want to start by thanking our family of ambassadors and our Board of Directors, who have established a track record of managing the challenges presented by COVID-19 and have given Volaris the fastest airline recovery in North America.

Let me detail our key achievements. First, cost per available seat mile ex-fuel improved by 50% versus previous quarter towards our pre-COVID levels. Despite this logged in capacity in the second and third quarter of 2020, Volaris cost per available seat mile ex-fuel decreased from US$0.10 to US$0.05, which is lower than many players level in a normal year.

Volaris is among the three lowest unit cost operators worldwide. And we are fully committed to continue our cost reduction path with the goal of reducing our costs even further than our pandemic levels, notwithstanding the current environment and as a result, gaining further competitive advantage.

Secondly, Volaris has one of the fastest capacity recoveries in the world. During September, capacity was 84% versus the previous year with a booked load factor of 74%. And for the full quarter ASM recovery last at 75% of the previous year, which is the highest in the Mexican market. Volaris is regaining capacity much faster than its competitors because of our 70% of Volaris’ point-to-point network is deployed on VFR and leisure routes, which are the fastest recovering segments in our markets.

Additionally, Volaris continues to expand its passenger base by aggressively converting first-time flyers through robust reaching campaigns. Thirdly, Volaris continues to take strict measures to preserve liquidity, closing the third quarter with $365 million in cash and cash equivalents. Third quarter cash burn was almost 50% lower than expected and that was mainly driven by higher sales and further negotiations with resource and supplies.

The company continues aggressively renegotiating aircraft deliveries and returns, financial requirements of quarterly repayments, financial credit lines, as well as general suppliers and resource terms and conditions, fuel suppliers, et cetera. This remains a priority for us before executing any additional capital raise. Volaris will continue to focus on returning to profitability and we'll retain the flexibility to pursue additional financing if required.

The fourth thing is Volaris flight crews are all back at work, flying at an average of 76 hours per month. I just want to remind you that the limit is 90 hours per month. The company has one of the most efficient and productive labor forces in the world, operating with 50 full-time – 57 full-time equivalents per aircraft that are paid using a variable proper compensation scheme. This flexibility was the main factor that allows us to avoid furloughs, despite no governmental aid being made available for the Mexican carriers.

Volaris has managed to bring back all crews to operations. Number five, safety and quality of operations are fundamental to Volaris. Volaris was recognized with the safe travel stamped, by the World Travel and Tourism Council, as well as the certificates of biosecurity best practices by the governments of Yucatan and Mexico City for its outstanding achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic, being the only area in Mexico that has received such recognition. Since April 2020, the company has carried more than 4.5 million passengers safely under our strict biosecurity protocol.

We're focusing on ensuring the wellbeing of our staff and passengers. Our COVID on-board infection rates for flight attendants and pilots is zero. I want to repeat it. Flight attendants and pilots infection rates on board is zero, which confirms Volaris safety on board the aircraft. Volaris’ crews are the finest example of following best practice. Volaris keep supporting national volunteer entities, we continue transporting health equipment and carried medical personnel as part of our Aviona User program.

Now let me pass it over to our Airline Executive Vice President, Holger Blankenstein to comment on revenues and on the commercial strategy. Go ahead Holger, please.

Holger Blankenstein

Thank you, Enrique. During the ramping up process of the third quarter, we achieved the following top-line figures. TRASM for the third quarter was Ps.103 cents with a year-over-year decrease of 32%, July and August to a month of ramp up and capacity remain stable through September, allowing a focus on TRASM. September TRASM was only minus 7% versus 2019.

Total ancillary revenues per passenger reached a record MXN 614 for the quarter, an increase of 14% year-over-year. Non-ticket revenue now accounts for 45% of total operating revenue, driven by the resiliency of air ancillaries, such as the new combo fares. The total ancillary revenue line increased 300% versus the second quarter of 2020 and decreased 30% year-over-year, due to the reduction in capacity. In terms of operational reliability, on-time performance was 93% for the third quarter.

Volaris capacity recovery increased throughout the quarter, July and August to a months of ramp up and capacity remain stable through September. In the third quarter 2020, the ramp up started in the domestic market, followed by the U.S. market shortly thereafter. In total, Volaris operated 85% of domestic ASMs versus the same period in 2019. In the international market, Volaris operated 54% of ASMs versus the same period in 2019.

For the fourth quarter, we expect a faster international ramp up due to the Central American operations restart and a higher transporter capacity. The capacity growth had a positive impact on sales and as a result, improved marginal contribution, cash and EBIT. Sales continued to show a weekly increase in both base fare and ancillaries with non-ticket revenues now higher than last year. Cash inflows are now covering the normal outflows associated with operations, prior to repayment of supplier concessions granted earlier in the year.

The majority of sales are still relatively short – shorter-term than in 2019, but compared to our last update, booking windows have lengthened and we have been successful in stimulating advanced sales to build load factors. As of today, Volaris has more than 300 daily operations in 44 domestic and 20 international airports.

Since the start of the COVID crisis, we have launched for sales, six new domestic routes from Mexico City to Villahermosa, Ciudad del Carmen, Torreón, Tampico and Campeche and from Cancun to Oaxaca also we launched seven new international routes from Mexico City to Fresno; Houston; Ontario, California; San Jose, California; Sacramento; and Dallas, and from Aurelia to Chicago, O'Hare.

Last Friday, we announced the relaunch of our Central American operations to begin the 23 of November. Our efforts to have the best technologies for sales and customer service in digital channels keep paying off, we have the number one airline app in Android and iOS in Mexico, and it was consistently ranked during the last quarter as the number one travel app in Android, outperforming apps, such as Uber and of course all bus companies.

Additionally, we recently launched progressive web app, which has proven an ideal tool to navigate more quickly and more reliably, even on slow networks and older devices. This has helped us to continue to attract and drive sales in our bus switching segments. We upgrade to the latest Navitaire reservation platform together with our new volaris.com, which was developed in an exclusive partnership program with Google has created in better experience for our customers with faster page load times and have allowed us to bounce back from low conversion rate during the pandemic to almost a double-digit percentage during the last quarter.

We have integrated our Chatbot into WhatsApp messaging app, allowing us to offer customer service on the most important messaging platform in Mexico and Central America and the number two messaging platform in the U.S. This has resulted in cost reductions for our traditional call center, while delivering better service for clients. As an example of this, when Hurricane Delta arrived in Cancún three weeks ago, we were able to automate services to these channels, offering immediate answers without overloading the call center. Volaris has focused on returning to profitability in the near-term and is executing multiple strategies to deliver this.

In the fourth quarter, we expect to operate approximately 90% of capacity as measured in ASMs compared to the previous year. Volaris has closing the gap between RPMs and ASMs resulting in a positive trend and load factors to the end of the year. October passenger booking curves show further strengthening into the fourth quarter.

All third-party forecasts and scenarios show a slow global recovery for aviation. However, the Mexican domestic market and the U.S.-Mexico VFR are recovering much faster than international traffic generally. Volaris expects to recover 2019 passenger levels by the first half of 2021, three years ahead of IATA expected market recovery for Mexico.

Our forecast is based on Volaris point to point network, which offers the connectivity that customers are looking for. Connecting traffic is even slower to recover as consumers prefer direct flights. The VFR leisure segments were the first to start to recover. And the market for corporate business traffic remains challenging. The VFR customer is Volaris core segment with a highest demand for traveling at low base fares. They simply need an inexpensive ticket to get to their friends and family.

The bus market remains our key driver for growth. Our fares in the bus segments over six hours are still lower than the bus fares in most cases. Year-to-date, 40% of our total routes are exclusive and only compete against the buses. As a result of the current pandemic the Mexican aviation industry expects to see a reduction of 107 aircraft for the two main competitors, which represents approximately one-third of the narrow-body fleet in the market and is equivalent to 86 Volaris A320 aircraft.

Remittances to Mexico have stayed strong during the COVID 19 pandemic supporting our VFR traffic consumer dynamics. During August 2020, remittances rose to a new 12 months record. These factors have already resulted in a strong domestic market position for Volaris. Before the pandemic, Volaris domestic market share was around 30%, whereas in September, it had grown to approximately 45%. Volaris international market share was 8% pre-pandemic, whereas in September, it had grown to approximately 19%. Why Volaris does not consider market share to be a driver for our business? It is still a validation of the strength of our ultra low cost business model penetration in the middle of the crisis.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Jaime Pous to discuss our financial performance for the quarter.

Jaime Pous

Thank you, Holger. Now I will continue the discussion of our results in accordance with the figures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores. Total operating revenues for the third quarter increased 210% versus second quarter 2020, reaching MXN 4.7 billion, representing a decrease of 50% versus 2019 due to COVID related capacity reductions.

CASM ex fuel for the third quarter was US$0.0503. Total U.S. CASM was US$0.0675 a decrease of 43% versus the second quarter 2020, and an increase of 6% versus 2019 may as a result of reduction in ASMs. During the third quarter of the year, the company swing the operating loss with an improvement of 103 percentage points versus the second quarter of 2020, and operating loss of MXN 2.2 billion with a negative operating margin of 47%.

In the third quarter, EBITDA improved 24 percentage points versus the second quarter of 2020, a negative EBITDA of MXN 181 million and margin of minus 4%. The highlights for the third quarter, we saw improvement on net results of 54 percentage point versus the second quarter of 2020, net loss for the third quarter was MXN 2.2 billion with a net margin of minus 46%.

In the third quarter of 2020, the company recorded a one-time charge of MXN 746 million. Without this one-time charge, pro forma EBIT margin would have been negative 31%, pro forma EBITDA margin would have been positive 12% and pro forma net margin would have been negative 30%.

Due to our net U.S. dollar monetary liability position, the exchange rate depreciation at the end of the third quarter led a non-cash FX net gain of MXN 186 million below the operating line. During the third quarter, the net cash flow using operating activities was MXN 113 million. The net cash flow using financing activities was MXN 1,357 million. We have remained focus on reducing capital expenditures leading not only those projects that are critical to the business or will provide quick financial risk of return. The net cash flow used in investing activities reached MXN 179 million, we expect our fourth quarter 2020 capital expenditures net or PDP reimbursements to be of approximately MXN 230 million, mainly major maintenance events related.

Volaris has the strongest balance sheet profile among the Mexican carriers. At the end of the third quarter, the company registered a negative net debt of MXN 2.4 billion, excluding the lease liability is recognized under the IFRS 16 adoption. The company does not have any capital debt amortization on in June next year.

Volaris indebtedness levels are roughly the same as the previous quarter. Volaris net debt-to-EBITDA ratio close to third quarter at 9.3 times, reflecting a healthy and solid balance sheet as per the industry standard. Volaris financial debt is used solely to invest in the growth of the business.

During the third quarter of 2020, the company has sustained its first on protecting liquidity and managing costs. We’ve continued improving sales, sustain our strong focus on cost reductions and further deferral agreements with our suppliers. As of September 30, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were MXN 8.2 billion, representing 35% of last 12 months of operating revenues.

As Enrique mentioned, it is a 50% improvement versus our original guidance as a result of our treasury world room delegates. During the pandemic, the company has issued $2.2 billion pesos in electronic vouchers for flight cancellations from March to September – from April to September, of which only 56% remained balance. Unearned transportation revenue for the third quarter closed at $6.5 billion pesos, which represents an increase of 13% versus the second quarter of 2020.

For the fourth quarter, we expect an average daily cash burn of approximately $1 million. please note that this estimate considers payments of current operations and deferred payments from the previous quarters. We will continue with our liquidity preservation actions. since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the company’s main objective has been to preserve its liquidity position. And specifically for the third quarter, our liquidity preservation plan brought $1.9 billion pesos in benefits, of which $406 pesos were cost avoidance.

The company will continue to reduce the cost aiming to reach cash from its good level similar to 2019 by June 2021. By the end of September 2020, $2 billion pesos of rental deferrals have been obtained, of which approximately 80% will be repaid in 2021. Volaris will pursue farther deferral agreements with its main lessors to extend the 2021 payment period to 2022. on the field front, our recent domestic fuel tender provided Volaris with projected one-year savings of $13 million.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to our lessors, our financiers and to all of our suppliers, who have been supported to the company. during the third quarter of 2020, the company returned one A320 CEO aircraft and incorporated three A320 NEO aircrafts to each fleet. The company plans to end the current year with 86 aircrafts, 2021 with 87 aircrafts and conservative fleet plan with flexibility for opportunistic growth through a straight operating leases and extensions. By 2021, approximately 40% of our fleet will be fuel efficient A320 NEO families. In the face of this industry disruption, the company is not providing guidance on earnings. Our focus today is return to profitability.

Now, I’ll pass it back to Enrique for closing remarks.

Enrique Beltranena

Thank you very much, Jaime and Holger. You together with José Luis have done an amazing work within your teams. During the last couple of weeks, I did a visit to some governors in Mexico, as well as to some ministers in Costa Rica to promote our destinations, and to generate the alliances with the tourist industry throughout attractive low fares.

altogether, we aligned our efforts to leave the revamping of the aviation and tourism. Like I’m probably saying that the referred actions were very well received and we will continue joining airports with our stakeholders to continue ramping up the industry and tourism in our regions. Airports in Volaris have presented to the Mexican and the central American authorities and to the press, recent results on airport studies regarding potential COVID transmission associated with the flight. Those facts pull out the experience gained having flown more than four and a half million passengers safely, and no crew members infected the board, speak of the confidence, we can regain from our clients.

Volaris’ top-priority is to return to earnings per share. We will continue with a thorough cash preservation, managing capacity, cost preservation and increasing total revenues per ASM. As we are already on our profitability runaway, we’re going to capitalize on our lowest cash position amongst our competitors by exploring opportunities upon our strong business model. I want to thank the entire Volaris family, our board of directors and pass sellers, especially our investors and the suppliers for their tireless efforts and commitment in this challenging environment.

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the time. Can you just review; you said a lot of good things here – can you just review how many aircrafts have left the Mexico market since the start of the pandemic? And I assume that’s primarily a domestic number or would you consider it a mix of domestic and international.

Enrique Beltranena

Duane, good morning. for the Mexican competitors, mostly, the two Mexican competitors that operate mostly from Mexico city International Airport, we expect that 107 narrow body aircrafts are going to leave the market by December 2020. those are already publicly announced. And that represents 86 Airbus A320 Volaris equivalent aircrafts and about a third of the total narrow body fleet in the country.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Thanks. And then with respect to airport opportunities, you’ve talked a little bit the last couple of quarters about expansion opportunities in Mexico city. Any update there since last quarter?

Enrique Beltranena

So Duane, as we announced in the call, we have operated – we have started operations in five new domestic markets for Mexico City and we’re also adding capacity in the U.S. market for Mexico city with also some new roads to California and to Texas. They are starting this week and next week. They already don’t sell. Yes.

Duane Pfennigwerth

That’s great. And if I could sneak one last one and you mentioned kind of the restart of central America, can you just talk a little bit about what geographies, what countries are reopening and when that’s occurring and thanks for taking the questions?

Enrique Beltranena

Yes. Duane, we will start operations on the 23rd of November and we’ll follow a same – similar ramp up strategy as we did in Mexico. And once we achieve profitability, we will start analyzing progressive growth. The plan is to restart operations in similar routes as we had before the pandemic. So, very much focused on intra-CAM, CAM to Mexico and CAM to the U.S. with the four destinations we have in the U.S. And eventually then, we will have progressive growth as – once we achieve profitability.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Thank you very much.

Helane Becker

Thank you very much, operator. Hi, everybody and thank you very much for the time this morning. So, I just have one or two questions. The first question is on the new international routes, Holger; you mentioned Dallas and Fresno, and kind of exciting cities like that. So, I have two questions about that. One is how long will you stay in the market like how long do you give new route a chance to mature and be accretive to earnings or cover costs or however you measure it? And the second are those routes that are – have strong populations on either side, so that the visiting friends and relatives market makes sense for you to fly there. And then I think you have a coach here still with frontier. Are they big in those cities? And does it make sense from that perspective? So, one question with re-sub questions.

Enrique Beltranena

Right, Helane. So, let me tell you about our new destinations in the U.S. All of them have a very similar characteristic. They have been successful from Guadalajara in the VFR segment. And now that we have the opportunity to add capacity from Mexico city, we will take advantage of the large VFR traffic as well. Remember, Mexico city is the largest Mexican market – largest Mexican city. And what typically – we try to get to marginal contribution as quickly as possible on new routes that happens typically in the first six months of operations and then to full profitability in international markets; typically, we look for a ramp up between 12 months to 18 months.

Helane Becker

Okay. That’s great. And then I just had one other question. Jaime, I thought you said something that I missed; actually, embarrassingly enough, I thought you said you took a charge in the quarter and I didn’t catch what that was for the one-time charge?

Jaime Pous

That’s right. It was a one-time charge of $746 million pesos. It’s related to an adjustment on the northern-border value added tax rate that was applied to the Mexican carriers and the amount in our case since we are the clear leader in Tijuana, it was significant.

Helane Becker

Okay. That explains that. That’s all very helpful. Thank you very much, everybody.

Jaime Pous

You’re welcome.

Enrique Beltranena

Thank you, Helane.

Mike Linenberg

Hey, good morning, everybody. Just a couple here. Jaime, I want to go back to the cash burn for the fourth quarter. I just want to make sure I heard you right, you did say, I think $1 million per day, but then you qualified that. I wasn’t sure if that included, whether it was pre-delivery deposits or other financial items. So, if you could clarify that and then just on an apples-to-apples basis, how did that compare to the burn – the daily burn rate in the September quarter?

Jaime Pous

Sure. Basically, as I mentioned, the cash burn cost, because we are going to stay paying for the deferrals of the second and the third quarter. remember that 20% of the deferrals with respect to lease agreements are going to be paying the fourth quarter. So, that’s why the cash burn is higher in the fourth quarter than the third one; operating wise, we’re going to be positive.

Mike Linenberg

Okay. That’s actually very helpful, which kind of gets me to my next question, which your top line was down 50% this past quarter, your capacity, I guess in the month of September was 84% of last year, this quarter you're going to be 90%, your top line is probably not going to be down as much. Are we at – we must be pretty close to – I know that Enrique and Holger and Jaime, you've talked about the next step is to get to profitability, but I almost want to take it back a step and more about at what point do you get to break even from a cash flow perspective?

It does feel like that you may be able to do that this quarter or maybe not, because you are making up these deferral payments with respect to the lessor. Is it conceivable that we get there maybe by the month of December, or is breakeven, cash flow a more likely probability in the March quarter of 2021? Just to anything that you can provide me that sort of gets me to sort of gets us to that objective.

Enrique Beltranena

We are not going to get there in this quarter, Michael, in addition to our referrals, we are going to need to collateralize some letters of credits with cash. And also the heaviest part of the referrals are going to hit the first half of the next year. So depending on how we are able to push farther away as I mentioned before from diverse from 2021 to 2022, we may get a cash break even.

Mike Linenberg

Okay. That's actually – that's very helpful. And then just my last question on…

Jaime Pous

Michael, may I just add that cash inflows are now covering the normal outflows associated with operations prior to repayments of supplier concessions granted earlier in the year. And as we increase our capacity into the fourth quarter, and we are observing steady increases in sales, as a matter of fact, in some days in the end week sales are already higher than the same days in 2019. So just to keep that in mind, so it's all about the repayments of contestants we received early in the year.

Mike Linenberg

Yes. That's actually very helpful. And then just the last one and maybe Holger, you can answer this. It is pretty, as they say, never let a good crisis go to waste and you're obviously taking advantage of the fact that Mexico city has now become open. I mean, we're just watching the amount of service, I guess you mentioned to what 11 new city pairs, but those slots, how does it play out, if we go out a year or two, are those slots, if once you start the service, will you be able to hold onto them?

Is there the possibility down the road that say, a scenario – one scenario, maybe it's a remote or not a likely scenario, but that somebody steps up and infuses a lot of capital into interject and they come back and they demand the use of those slots. How do – how does that slot situation play out?

Holger Blankenstein

Michael, as you know, there is a current waiver on the use it or lose it rules in worldwide included Mexico that was pushed by – despite that there is not a waiver, or if you don't pay it, you don't lose them. So as long as the airline will monitor the Mexico city airport, they're not going to be able to hold those as loss. And the reduction in capacity is so big because of the heavy or centers of operations that both interject another Mexican counters have there. I think there is going to be for certain room to growth and to maintain the new operations that we're putting to Mexico city.

Mike Linenberg

Just want to squeeze in one last one on Mexico city Holger, if you look at your – and thanks for that. If you look at your schedule in the December quarter out of Mexico city, what – just based on capacity, what is your share now? Maybe versus what it was a year ago? It does seem like it's moved up pretty meaningfully.

Holger Blankenstein

So in terms of the domestic Mexico city share, we have 33% share. So we're clearly number one in Mexico city as well. And in terms of total, if you add the international as well, our ASM share would be 26%, which also positions us as market leader in Mexico city, if you look at all the operations from Mexico city,

Mike Linenberg

That's pretty impressive for an airport that was always your four or fifth…

Holger Blankenstein

Sorry. And let me correct my statement of Aeromexico continues to be bigger in Mexico city. So we're number two player in the domestic and in total.

Mike Linenberg

Okay. That city…

Holger Blankenstein

In Mexico city nationwide, we are clearly number one.

Mike Linenberg

Yes. That’s right. Okay, well great. Thanks for the info.

Enrique Beltranena

Thank you very much to everybody to participate this morning. I really appreciated that this report that we had during the quarter, all the conversation with our investors and everything that we have done, thank you very much again, for the support and the actions that we're taking. And we hope to continue conversating with you within the quarter. Thank you very much and have a great day.

