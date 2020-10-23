The U.S. unemployment numbers are not being manipulated - but we do have to know how they're counted.

This will also aid us in determining whether numbers are being manipulated of course - are the statisticans lying to us?

As I keep insisting, we have to know what a statistic is really counting, and how, before we can understand what it is trying to tell us.

50% of Americans are unemployed

It's entirely easy - and also true - to point out that 50% of Americans are not in a job and could therefore be described as unemployed. The population of the country is some 330 million, there are only 160 million - tops, absolute tops - in the labor market so half the country doesn't have a job. (To check this, 152 million employed back in February, a few million registered as unemployed and add a few for those missed, call that 160 million). Not having a job is unemployed so there we are.

True, this is logic and an argument that Donald Trump once used but for all that it is actually true. It's also not what we mean by unemployment at all, for that includes retirees, the disabled, children, home makers and so on and on. That is, it might be true and valid and all that but it's not an economically useful way of thinking about GDP, demand deficits, the need for stimulus and all that.

We do though need to understand exactly what it is the numbers are presenting to us. We see this rate, or that, being shouted about but what, exactly, do they mean? Only once we grasp that can we react in the correct manner. For example, "the" unemployment rate is going down by 0.5% of the labor force and more each and every week. Is that a good sign or a bad sign for the economy? That rather depends on exactly what the definition of "the" rate is and why it's falling. If everyone's getting a job again, then that's good, if it's because they're not getting a job but just falling out of the definition, then perhaps not so good.

The details matter that is.

The official rate is 6.6%

At least, from one official measurement, the official US unemployment rate is 6.6%.

The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 6.6 percent during the week ending October 3, a decrease of 0.8 percentage points from the prior week.

When I pointed this out a few days ago a comment arrived as follows:

do you honestly believe the current unemployment rate in the USA is only 6.6%? The true rate is at least double the official numbers, but I believe they're being manipulated downward for political purposes. From an employment standpoint, we are currently in a deep recession. Lots of people hurting out there.

Much of this is true, lots of people are hurting, we can claim that unemployment is higher and so on. But it's not that this official number is being manipulated down. It's that we have to be careful over what is being measured and how. Very careful indeed if we are to understand what is being said.

Which is a relief really because if government starts lying to us about simple things like numbers, then who knows where that will end?

The problem with counting unemployment

Our base problem here with counting unemployment is, well, who is unemployed? That guy in the care home currently dodging COVID-19 doesn't have a job but we don't think that, in this economically useful sense, he's unemployed. Equally, the kid running the newspaper route has an income and does some work but again we'd prefer not to include them as employed. And then we get to home makers who certainly could go out and work but are supported instead by those they make a home for. And so on and on.

So, what we do is compile a number of different sets of numbers or counts about unemployment. Here're the latest numbers. Note that they differ from the above quote of 6.6%. They're monthly numbers, counted a slightly different way from the weekly ones and this weekly one of 6.6% comes from a later time period than this last monthly one. But the official rate here will always be close to that one quoted.

(Unemployed from Bureau of Labor Statistics)

The official rate that we see quoted all the time is U-3 in these definitions.

This U-3 rate is not being manipulated. That monthly number of 7.9% for September is solid. That 6.6% (again, I emphasize, slightly different but using pretty much the same definition) for the one week in October is solid. These are not manipulated numbers and they're most certainly not being manipulated for political reasons.

However

However, there are vast problems with the numbers being used. Not because they're manipulated but because of the way they're defined. The problem is really with us out here not grasping those definitions.

So, it's obvious that if you're getting unemployment insurance payments, you are unemployed in this sense that we want to use. But insurance usually only lasts 26 weeks. So, in week 27 do you become not-unemployed? That depends how we're counting, right? And in our weekly number, that 6.6%, yes, you probably do become not-unemployed. But in our monthly count, the U-3 number, probably not.

Well, probably not assuming that you are still regularly seeking work, checking ads, filling applications and so on.

This all getting even more confused than normal now as there's an extension to the 26 weeks called the PEUC. This offers a further 13 weeks of insurance. And it applies to people who exhausted their insurance long before COVID-19 too, which is weird. But it's not included in our weekly count of who is getting insurance payments. Oh, and not every state has quite rolled it out yet and different states seem to have rather different uptake rates for it.

So, we've got our normally extant problem of people ageing into long-term unemployment, not getting insurance benefits, now confused by many of them being eligible for further insurance and not all of them necessarily getting it.

This is actually important because a lot of work has been done looking at behavior toward the end of the insured period. People do seem to take just any old job as their insurance runs out. What would be rejected as not quite the right thing at 10 or 14 weeks of unemployment is taken, perhaps with a sigh, at week 24. The 13 weeks extra is going to disrupt this behavior as did the extension to 99 weeks a decade back.

That is, we can't even use historical numbers to try to get a handle on how much of this is happening because we've changed the system.

There's more

This all gets worse I'm afraid. The self employed (perhaps more accurately, those running their own business or company, but the groups blur) are generally not eligible for unemployment insurance, not unless that self employment is finally closed down and employee status is declared and or sought. But in the current problems that's not really sustainable as a government policy, not when government has closed down most of those businesses and self-employments. So, we've another program, the PUA.

This has at least 10 million on it. Actually, we have a real problem here for not only have we not done this before, so don't know what the effects on our other employment and unemployment numbers are, we've also found that this program is infested, really rotten, with fraudulent claims.

California thinks they might have 2 million righteously on this program, the Federal government thinks 7 million are on it. Minnesota thinks that perhaps 60,000 is the right number, the Feds are seeing 600,000 claims. We really have no idea at all what's happening out there that is. Just not a clue.

So, we really cannot take the number on PUA as being indicative of anything useful about the state of employment out there in the economy.

Going backwards here

We can, as that commenter did, say that the unemployment rate is double the official one. We just say we're talking about U-6 unemployment from that chart. We can, if we want, say that unemployment is 20%. That's all those in U-6 plus all the fraudulent and non-fraudulent claims for PUA.

But our range of unemployment numbers is not because they're being manipulated (well, except the PUA numbers by the fraudsters) but because they're different measurements of different flavors or variances of unemployment.

So, which rate should we choose?

That depends on what we're trying to work out. An academic economist looking to measure the output gap - what GDP could be as opposed to what it is - might use a definition even wider than U-6. The amount of labor that could, possibly, be brought back into employment. Certainly, back two and five years the Federal Reserve was looking at those wider measures to try to work out when to raise interest rates to head off any inflation coming down the pike. Something that COVID-19 stopped us worrying about so there is that.

Fraud means that PUA is hopeless except as a measure of the number of grifters out there.

If we want to, at some point in the future, know what the long-term damage from this recession was - the economic scarring - then it will be the change in the difference between U-3 and U-6 that matters. How many people aged out of unemployment insurance and then out of the workforce that is.

As investors we should really look to that official and usually used number, U-3. Not because it's right or anything but because that's the policy relevant number. It's the one that Congress will look at, the President and so on. It's also the Fed's target even if they do think about other measurements.

So, as investors we're interested in when are people going to change policy? When will interest rates move, taxes change, stimulus be revived and all that. And it's U-3 which is - whether it should be or not - the politically relevant number there.

My view

As I keep saying, we have to know exactly what a statistic is before we can understand what it's trying to tell us. This is just a longer example of that point. Yes, there are a number of different ways of measuring unemployment. They each tell us different things - further, no one is lying or manipulating any of them. They just are what they are.

The investor view

We, as investors, want to know what other people are going to do with or about the economy. The U-3 number is the one everyone does talk about. Therefore, that's the one that influences policy. So, that's the one that we, as investors, should pay attention to.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.