Analysts expect the company to report solid earnings and revenue growth for the quarter and that goes along with the growth the company has seen in the last few years.

Fortinet (FTNT) is an application software company that provides cybersecurity solutions to customers worldwide. The company's products provide firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, and private network protection. Over the last few years, the company has seen tremendous earnings and revenue growth, and that growth has helped push the stock higher. The company is set to release its third-quarter earnings results, and earnings and revenue are expected to grow once again.

The report is due out on October 29, and analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.78 per share. This would be a 16.4% increase over the $0.67 EPS reported in the third quarter of 2019. The consensus estimate for revenue is $639.02 million and that is an increase of 16.7% over last year.

Fortinet has seen earnings grow by 49% per year over the last three years while revenue has increased at an annual rate of 20%. Earnings jumped by 41% in the second quarter and revenue was up 18%. Earnings are expected to grow by 23.5% for 2020 as a whole and revenue is expected to increase by 17.7%. If we look out to 2021, earnings are expected to increase by 13.1% and revenue is expected to grow by 15.1%.

In addition to the strong growth, Fortinet has strong management efficiency measurements with a return on equity of 37% and a profit margin of 26.2%. The company has very little long-term debt and that could help should the economy struggle in the coming months and years.

The current valuations are a little high, but given the growth nature of the stock, they are still not terrible. The trailing P/E is 53.6, and the forward P/E is at 37.

The Stock Found Support at the 52-Week Moving Average in September

Fortinet has seen its stock price triple in the last three years, and it more than doubled from its March low to its May high. The stock did pullback in the third quarter, but that pullback got halted at the 52-week moving average. Near the end of the recent pullback, I recommended Fortinet to subscribers of The Hedged Alpha Strategy on September 21. That is what the blue arrow on the chart represents.

Seeing the stock find support at the 52-week moving average was one of the drivers behind the recommendation, but there was also the bullish crossover from the weekly stochastic indicators. I looked at the same setups in March, last October, and in June '19. All of those instances saw the stock rally rather significantly in the months that followed.

The stock is up approximately 10% since I recommended it, but I am looking for much more from the trade. In four previous instances where the weekly stochastic indicators have made a bullish crossover, the stock has gained at least 35% in following weeks.

Sentiment Toward Fortinet is Surprisingly Bearish

One of the other drivers behind the recommendation was the sentiment displayed toward the stock. When you see strong fundamentals and an upwardly sloped trend, seeing bearish sentiment is a good thing. It means there is still room for the stock to move higher because not everyone is bullish on it.

There are 29 analysts covering the stock at this time with 12 "buy" ratings, 16 "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. This gives us a buy percentage of 41.4% and that is well below average. The average stock's buy percentage is in the 65% to 75% range. With Fortinet's earnings and revenue growth, I expected the buy percentage to at least be average.

Short sellers are also more skeptical of Fortinet than they are the average stock. The current short interest ratio is at 4.84 and that is higher than the average ratio which falls in the 3.0 range. The ratio has nearly doubled from mid-July through the end of September. Short interest has increased while average daily trading volume has declined over this stretch. If the stock continues to rally, the short sellers may be forced to cover their positions and that would add buying pressure to a stock that is already climbing.

Option traders are the only group that is showing signs of optimism. There are 10,675 puts open and 13,160 calls open. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.81, and that is slightly below the average reading of 1.0. On August 6, when Fortinet reported its second-quarter earnings, the ratio was considerably lower at 0.68. The ratio jumped briefly, but then fell to a low of 0.63 at the end of August. The ratio has been slowly climbing since then. While the pessimism hasn't increased enough to push the put/call ratio above average, the increase does suggest that pessimism is growing in the options market.

My Overall Take On Fortinet

Obviously I am bullish on Fortinet, it wouldn't be one of the recommended holdings in the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio if I wasn't bullish the stock. The fundamentals are what put the company on my radar in the first place, and then when I saw the stock find support at the 52-week and the bullish crossover from the weekly stochastics, that's when I recommended it.

Seeing the sentiment indicators leaning to the bearish side provided more support for the recommendation and the indicators have become more bearish since the recommendation was made.

Looking specifically at the earnings report, Fortinet has beaten EPS estimates in each of the last eight quarters. Unfortunately that hasn't always meant a jump in the stock. After the report in August, the stock gapped lower and closed 6% lower on August 7. The company reported its first-quarter results on May 6 and the stock jumped 21.2% the next day. The report in February didn't create much of a reaction, but the stock gapped higher last October when Q3 earnings were reported. The stock gained 10.5% the day after earnings were released.

Given the current sentiment readings, I feel the odds of a gap higher are greater than a gap lower. The pessimism suggests that expectations aren't tremendously high and that could prove to be a benefit. Even if the stock does gap lower and we have a replay of what happened in August, it would bring the stock back down to its 52-week moving average, and I expect the trend line to continue acting as support. I look for the stock to move back above the $150 level within the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.