Seaways went ahead with retrofitting 7 VLCCs during 1H20 when rates were high. The fuel spread justifying them has collapsed.

But my view is that tankers are overvalued for both the short and long term.

At $14.75, it is close to its low since inception.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) describes itself as "one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets."

Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 39 vessels, including 13 VLCCs, two Suezmaxes, five Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and four MR tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels, according to its website.

Its share price spiked to $31.39 last October after the COSCO sanctions unexpectedly went into effect at the end of September. COSCO Shipping controlled more than 5% of the global VLCC fleet.

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW's share price has traded as low as $13.92, and it closed at $14.75 on October 20th. Additionally, the share price is near the bottom of its range since inception several years ago.

Hedge funds began dumping INSW in the second quarter of 2020. The number of hedge funds with bullish positions dropped by eight (about 30%).

As of October 20, 2020, both the dirty (crude) and clean (products) tanker rates were far below their 2020 averages. For example, the VLCC rate was $11,200/day vs. the 2020 average of $59,700/day.

Rates are typically strongest in the fourth quarter of the year. But "US exports fell to a 14-month-low over the week ended Oct. 9 and are expected to remain weak into 2021, as sources note poor demand in the export market," according to S&P Global Platts.

[There are] lots of boats hanging around with few takers was what ship brokers were saying [the] past three weeks now. Freight has been depressed since the end of May and remains so 15 days into Q4, when freight typically sees seasonal highs, but due to the pandemic and unwinding of floating storage barrels booked in Q2 2020, rates have not picked up."

Kpler Global Energy provided FreightWaves "with data on the percentage of unladen (empty) crude/condensate tankers versus the total fleet, based on deadweight tonnage, regardless of size category. The numbers are ugly and confirm why rates are so low. There are too many empty ships chasing too few cargoes. And it's getting worse."

Longer term, I expect the demand for tankers to drop with the demand for oil consumption. My thesis is explained in detail in my article, "Tanker Market Outlook: Demand For Tankers To Drop With Oil Consumption."

Relative Overvaluation

Against this backdrop, INSW appears to be overvalued relative to its peers. Specifically, I utilized Seeking Alpha Premium to identify INSW's peers, which are Euronav (EURN), DHT Holdings (DHT), Frontline (FRO), Teekay Tankers (TNK), and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP).

I compared INSW to its five peers using Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings and the year-to-date returns. According to SA:

Quant Ratings are an objective, quantitative view of each stock relative to other stocks in the same sector. The ratings provide an instant summary of the available data about the stock, including the company's financial results, the stock's trading history, and sell-side analysts' estimates of future revenue and earnings. The Quant Rankings are based on the underlying rating of each stock and provides the overall rank order of the stock within the sector and overall stock universe."

INSW DHT EURN FRO TNK TNP Quant 2.65 3.71 3.81 3.79 2.99 2.56 YTD -47% -26% -18% -38% -55% -62%

I found that INSW had a quant rating of 2.65, at the low end of the range. Only TNP was slightly lower at 2.56. Its share price had dropped 62% this year (October 16th), while INSW's had only dropped by 47%.

I performed a regression with the Quant Rating as the independent variable and YTD loss as the dependent variable on INSW's peers. The r-squared was 84.2% and the t-stats were highly significant. I graphed the actual and fitted results below.

Applying the regression equation to INSW's Quant Rating implies a drawdown of 61% for the year or a share price of $11.47/share. Therefore, INSW is overvalued relative to its peer group by this analysis. However, the size of the sample (5) is admittedly small.

Scrubbers Boondoggle

INSW decided it would install scrubbers on ten of its VLCCs. The scrubbers would allow them to use the high 3.5% sulfur fuel (HSFO) to meet IMO 2020 regulations instead of switching to the 0.5 % Very Low Sulfur Fuel (VLSFO). However, to be economic, the HSFO must be considerably lower price such that the spread is large enough to cover the initial investment and ongoing costs of the scrubbers.

The company installed scrubbers on five of its modern VLCCs in the first quarter of 2020. Seaways CEO Lois K. Zabrocky said it was INSW's "highest quarterly EPS as a public company." During installation, the Vs are not trading, which was an opportunity loss. For example, shipyard ASRY in Bahrain said it has retrofitted an exhaust gas cleaning system to a VLCC in 33 days. INSW installed two additional scrubbers in the second quarter and postponed installing them on two addition vs. until 2021.

It also invested about $25 million on the installations. And according to Zabrocky, "Putting on these scrubbers is a big effort. It is a lot of engineering, a lot of planning, a lot of delivery of systems all coming together."

It is also worth noting a scrubber system increases a vessel's fuel consumption by around 2%. There are also increased maintenance costs and one of the biggest challenges of scrubbers comes from corrosion with the low pH wash water being highly corrosive. For closed-loop systems, there will also be the costs of sludge disposal.

In 2018, the HFSO-VLSFO spread was about $400/mt for January 2020. In the third quarter, it came down to $200/mt.

The spread dropped by 75% from a January average of $234/mt on a delivered basis in Rotterdam to $58/mt in April. Most recently, the average was around $50/mt or less.

$/mt USG Rotterdam Singapore VLSFO $ 309.50 $ 307.50 $ 340.50 HSFO $ 267.50 $ 258.00 $ 289.00 Spread $ 42.00 $ 49.50 $ 51.50

Considering today's $50/mt spread, we believe that a VLCC being retrofitted with a scrubber will now take over four years to pay off the investment if fuel prices remain at today's levels, a significant gamble for the owner," analysts from tanker market intelligence company Alpha Tanker said in a note.

Wartsila's director of exhaust gas cleaning systems Sigurd Jenssen said:

From customers we hear in their calculations, the spread somewhere between $50 and $100 /mt provides an interesting investment case for them, so as long as it is in that range scrubbers are still attractive. If it goes below $50/mt then it is a bigger question."

Over a year ago, I concluded that "the high vs. low sulfur spread should eventually drop to about $50/ton, making the use of scrubbers uneconomic."

Conclusions

Freightways quoted Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) CEO Craig Stevenson, an industry veteran, who told the Connecticut Maritime Association conferencegoers back in 2009:

You're not going to scrap your way to prosperity. Ever. You're not going to reduce the orderbook and turn it into a good market. It won't happen. In the history of shipping, it hasn't worked that way. It's demand. It starts with demand."

My outlook for tanker names is bearish in both the short and long term. Comparing Seaways to its peer group, it is relatively overvalued based on my analysis. I, therefore, conclude it is a good candidate for shorting, even though it has already collapsed this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are short INSW.